ICYMI: Crop Over Is The Caribbean Turn-Up You Need In Your Life

By Ida Harris
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 3 days ago

Source: Courtesy of Barbados Ministry of Tourism / BTMI

Barbados was a site of uninhibited fetes during its CropOver 2022 festival. The “sound of Soca” ran all up and through the streets everyday leading up to Grand Kadooment Day which rhapsodizes the end of Crop Over season. This grand finale is packed with a plethora of masquerade bands traveling down Barbados’ “Mighty Grynner Highway,” blasting calypso and soca hits, “with revelers dressed in sequin costumes decorated with colorful feathers, jewels and bright accents; dancing behind music trucks and moving bars,” according to Visit Barbados .

After being canceled for two-years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crop Over officially returned in 2022. The Bajan island and birth home of the beloved and regal Robyn Rihanna Fenty, opened its border to partygoers, soca lovers and diehard carnival connoisseurs around the globe to join natives for one of the best turn-ups throughout the Caribbean region. The recent festivities brought back celebrity Bajan Adrian Holmes, who plays the role of Uncle Phil on Bel-Air and claims he’s been away for far too long:

“I’m a Bajan and I am here for Crop Over 2022,” Holmes told MADAMENOIRE. “I’m ready to jump and get on de road, you know? It’s been six years, unfortunately; I will not let it go that long again.”

Crop Over 2022 was one for the books, particularly, for Soca talent Brucelee Almightee whose hit song “Mauby” was a banger at every music event and selected Tune of the Crop , a title that comes with a prize of $7500, according to LoopNews .

“Thank All U For Believin In Me and Making This Tune De Biggest Tune For The Crop Over Season,” the entertainer shared on social media .

Barbados Senator Lisa R. Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport was pleased with the return and outcome of Crop Over. Cummins said in a statement that “Well beyond what we offer our guests in world class cultural displays, delicious food, infectious music and amazing experiences, we welcome you as guests but you leave us as friends and family.”

The senator is hopeful that visitors view Barbados as a destination that offers far more than its beautiful and elaborate festival alone.

There is still so much to do, so much left to see and experiences still to have,” Cummins stated.

Cummins’ sentiment is hella true. Barbados is home to beautiful sprawling beaches and oceanfront hotels. Its local fare, like Irie Foods near Dover Beach, is as mouthwatering and robust as high end restaurants such as La Cabane which sits right on the ocean and offers a picturesque view of the sunset and features a live band. —And while leisure ranks high in its attractions, Barbados ain’t all entertainment and vacay. The island is brimming with rich history and culture, and is quite palpable when it comes to remote work and everyday living for those who are interested in extended stays.

Black Girls Travel Too (BGTT)  founder Danielle Rivers-Mitchell developed Journey to Expat, a program targeted to Black women who have considered life abroad when living in the U.S. is no longer desired. BGTT facilitates the transition and offers a full package of accommodations for three, six and nine months up to one year.

“The target market is those individuals who are able to work remotely,” Rivers-Mitchell told MN. “We want to teach women who look like us to live where they vacation.”

“We shouldn’t have to necessarily leave our jobs to take a break for a week or two. The average person doesn’t even have two weeks of vacation. So, during the pandemic I said ‘it’s time to execute this’”

With great weather, good vibes, a sweet lifestyle, decent cost of living and overall one of the safest islands in the Caribbean, Barbados has the potential to be your next place of residence.

Nonetheless, Crop Over continues to be a major attraction. —And if you missed out on Crop Over 2022, don’t worry. You’ve got the entire calendar year to gear up for the upcoming Crop Over season. Barbados will be waiting with open arms to receive you. Here are several events to indulge for Crop Over 2023:

Spin Pooch With Spinny & Friends

This Calypso and Soca cardio mashup will help you warm up for the weeklong festivities. The class is a judgement-free zone where you can learn and practice the many ways to wukkup your body


Lifted Beach Party

Wine up your waistline and lose yourself to the DJ spinning the hottest Soca playlist for Crop Over season.

Mimosa Premium Breakfast Party

The party starts at 5 o’clock in the morning. Arrive dressed to impress, hungry, thirsty and ready to break a sweat. Bajan breakfast food is unlimited as are the mimosas and variously other drinks.

Native Foreday Morning Fete

The kickoff time is 1 o’clock AM. That’s when the paint starts to fly. Arrive fully rested and prepared to wine and grind your body till 8 AM when breakfast is served. There’s an unlimited liquor truck / bar rolling the entire time

Grand Kadooment Day

Find a band, pick a mas costume, get your makeup done and jump on de road.

RELATED CONTENT: Check Out All The Carnival Style From The 2018 West Indian Day Parade

