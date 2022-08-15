ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Carnival Cruise Line updates COVID-19 policy

By Summer Poole
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Carnival Cruise Line officials have announced they have updated their COVID-19 policies for cruise-goers, one of which is the pre-cruise testing for vaccinated guests has been removed.

Although changes are on their way, trips 16 nights and longer will continue to have vaccination and testing requirements.

17 Republican governors, including Ivey, ask for end to COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international travel

Carnival Cruise Line today announced protocol updates that meet public health goals but recognize the evolving nature of COVID-19. With these changes, America’s Cruise Line is making it safer and easier for more guests to sail with simplified vaccination and testing guidelines, including no testing for vaccinated guests on sailings less than 16 nights, and eliminating the exemption request process for unvaccinated guests, who will only need to show a negative test result at embarkation.

Carnival Cruise Line officials

The new guidelines include:

  • Vaccinated guests must continue to provide evidence of their vaccination status prior to embarkation. Pre-cruise testing is no longer required, except for cruises to Canada, Bermuda, Greece and Australia and on voyages 16 nights or longer.
  • Unvaccinated guests are welcome to sail and are no longer required to apply for a vaccine exemption, except for cruises in Australia or on voyages 16 nights and longer.
  • Unvaccinated guests or those who do not provide proof of vaccination must present the results of a negative PCR or antigen test taken within three days or embarkation.
  • All policies are subject to local destination regulations.

The new guidelines will take effect starting Sept. 6, 2022.

WKRG News 5

Schools not requiring quarantine, testing: Alabama Department of Public Health, CDC

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new COVID-19 recommendations, will no longer recommend the use of “cohorts, quarantines and screening testing in most situations,” according to a release from the ADPH. According to the release, this comes following a “better […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

