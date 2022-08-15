ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Matt Patricia says he’s not competing with Joe Judge to call Patriots’ offensive plays

By Khari Thompson
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whhij_0hHm9aON00

Was the fact that Matt Patricia and Joe Judge called offensive plays for the Patriots during Thursday’s preseason opener a sign of a true competition or a mere ruse?

When asked during the assistant coaches’ media availability before Monday’s practice, Patricia seemed to hint the answer leaned closer to the latter.

“Honesty it’s just collaborative,” Patricia replied when asked to describe the offensive coaching arrangement with Belichick and Judge during training camp. “We follow Coach Belichick’s lead. I’m just trying to do my job to my best ability, whatever he asks me to do…we’re all just working together right now which is the great part about it.

Notably, that meant handing off play-calling duties on Thursday after a quarter or so and serving in his more traditional “offensive line coach” capacity while Judge ran the offense.

So does that mean Patricia feels Belichick is making him duel with Judge to call plays?

“No,” Patricia said. “We’re just 100 percent trying to make sure we do everything possible as coaches to allow our players to go and do everything they can on the field. That’s the important part, not the rest of it.”

Take it with a grain of salt if you will, of course. There’s no reason to think Bill Belichick would allow his assistant coaches to openly declare they were competing to call plays, after all.

But the way the Patriots have operated in practice since mandatory minicamp has unwaveringly suggested Patricia was the clubhouse leader to call offensive players.

That’s why having Patricia call players for just two offensive series — the two that involved the “starting offense” — before giving way to Judge and then spending more time with the offensive line threw a lot of people for a loop.

But unless the Patriots begin to give Judge more burn as a play-caller when the first-team offense plays during joint practices and preseason games, that odd piece of the “process” Belichick alluded to Thursday night might have been much ado about little.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick beef continues with Giants

New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick proves to be angry with the New York Giants coaching staff for endangering his rookie QB, Bailey Zappe. New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick has an interesting history with the New York Giants, to say the least. Earlier in his career, Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the Giants under at the time HC Bill Parcells. He went on to win two Super Bowls as the DC for the Giants, however, his biggest blemishes as an HC are also against the Giants. This past Friday, the Pats took on the G-Men in Gillette Stadium and lost, 24-21. While losing never feels good, many believe Belichick left the game with a bad taste in his mouth but not from the score.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots make three moves on roster cut day

Like every other team around the league, the New England Patriots were tasked with cutting their roster down to 85 players before Tuesday’s deadline. Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the team is placing cornerbacks Joejuan Williams and Malcolm Butler on injured reserve. And they’re also waiving backup punter Jake Julien.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Foxborough, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy