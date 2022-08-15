Read full article on original website
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Denver Broncos have one of the most stacked wide receiver rooms in the entire National Football League. It's not surprising, then, to see the team cut a few receivers before training camp comes to a close. On Tuesday afternoon, it was former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham, who saw his time as a Bronco come to an end.
Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting
A few days ago, former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, turned himself in for murder after a deadly shooting a youth football game. As more details emerge, we now know that Aqib may have been responsible for starting the altercation that resulted in the death of coach Mike Hickmon. An opposing coach that was coaching during the game went on Jason Whitlock’s show, and recalled the tragic incident: “Aqib incited the whole uproar. The game would’ve never been […] The post Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Irvin Attempts To Stop Bar Brawl In Texas: Watch
Michael Irvin is a busy man as he flies between destinations in order to tend to all of his various engagements. For instance, Irvin works for both ESPN and the NFL Network. Sometimes, he can be found on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith while other times, he is simply doing NFL analysis on the league's own network. This leads to a lot of travel, and earlier this week, Irving found himself going between New York and Texas.
iheart.com
Youth Football Coach Shot & Killed By Opposing Coach During Scrimmage
Yaqub Talib is accused of shooting and killing a coach at a youth football game in Lancaster Saturday night. Police said it happened just before 9 p.m. at the end of a game between Dragon's Elite Academy and North Dallas United at Lancaster Community Park. The TMZ video shows a...
Beloved Youth Football Coach Allegedly Killed by Brother of NFL Star Was Shot During Argument Over Score
The Texas youth football coach who was killed during a game died during an argument about the game's score. Witnesses told police in Lancaster, Texas, that Yaqub Talib used a handgun to shoot coach Michael Hickmon after a fight began between the two about the game's score last Saturday, according to a police affidavit obtained by NBC News Wednesday.
Yardbarker
'The Pay's Not Good!' Deion Sanders Hires Ex Cowboys Coach Mike Zimmer at Jackson State
Long-time NFL coach Mike Zimmer, who developed a tight relationship with Deion Sanders when they worked together with the Dallas Cowboys, is joining the coaching staff at Jackson State University for the 2022 season. Zimmer will serve as an analyst on the staff of head coach Deion Sanders. “He’s asked...
KHOU
Witnesses say former NFL player Aqib Talib started brawl that led to fatal shooting of youth coach. New video surfaces
DALLAS — A new video obtained by WFAA shows another angle of the fatal shooting of a coach at a youth football game in Lancaster over the weekend. In the video you see the moments before coach Mike Hickmon was shot. Witnesses say a person wearing a hat and...
Brother of former NFL player turns himself in after slaying of youth coach: police
DALLAS — The man suspected of killing a youth football coach during a game in Lancaster, Texas, over the weekend turned himself in to face a murder charge on Monday, according to authorities. Yaqub Malik Talib, 39, turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail on Monday, Lancaster police...
NFL・
Yardbarker
VIDEO: Aqib Talib Accused of Starting Dallas-Area Youth Football Brawl Leading to Fatal Shooting
DALLAS - Former NFL star Aqib Talib is now being accused of starting the brawl that ended in a tragic shooting at a Dallas-area youth football game. Details are emerging about a deadly incident that has police arresting Talib's brother, Yaqub Talib, after he allegedly shot and killed Mike Hickmon, a youth football coach, at a game in Lancaster. ... and now has witnesses saying it was Aqib who allegedly "walked across the field and started a brawl because he was upset about the officiating during the game.''
TODAY.com
Texas youth football coach shot and killed during scuffle over score, police say
A Texas youth football coach turned himself in to police after he allegedly shot and killed another coach during an argument over the score of the game, according to court documents. Witnesses told investigators Yaqub Talib, 39, pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and shot Michael Hickmon, 43, several times during...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Argument Over Score Led to Deadly Shooting of Lancaster Youth Football Coach, Affidavit Says
An argument over the score at a Lancaster youth football game led to the deadly shooting of coach Michael Hickmon Saturday night, according to to witness reports to police. Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, is accused of murder in the fatal shooting on Saturday night of 43-year-old Hickmon, police in Lancaster said.
'Always had the right words at the right time': Former UNT quarterback remembers slain youth football coach
LANCASTER, Texas — Sometimes, running on a football field didn't always come easy for former University of North Texas fullback Mike Hickmon. His ex-teammate and quarterback Scott Hall confirmed that Monday afternoon to WFAA. "At the end of the summers, we always had a run test, and if you...
