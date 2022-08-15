Fugitive of the Week: Raymond Hess

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Raymond Hess, who Marshals said could be homeless and in the Tillmans Corner area.

Raymond HESS is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for being in violation of his supervised release following a prison term for failure to register as a sex offender. HESS also has active warrants with MPD and MCSO for violation of SORNA (Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act) in addition to drug offenses. He was last known to be homeless and staying in the Tillmans Corner area. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in locating this dangerous offender. BIO: White Male 5’8″ 150 lbs Green Eyes Blonde/Strawberry Hair From the South Alabama Warrants Squad, United States Marshals Service

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.

