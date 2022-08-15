Read full article on original website
Blake's Lyon Township orchard opens Saturday: What to know
Get ready to sip some cider and feast on freshly made doughnuts. At Blake's Lyon Township, the cider will be flowing, the doughnuts will be made and some apple varieties will be ripe for the picking on Saturday. The 104-acre apple orchard and cider mill operation is officially open for...
The Oakland Press
Troy bans lawn sprinklers temporarily
The city of Troy ordered an emergency suspension of outdoor water sprinkling on Wednesday. The ban will last until the Great Lakes Water Authority repairs the recent water main break that forced numerous communities into having to boil water due to potential reduced pressure. “The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA)...
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
Stop watering the lawn: officials ask residents in nearly 2 dozen cities to conserve water until main break is repaired
Homeowners in nearly two dozen communities will have to wait for lush lawns amidst the latest plea from officials to limit outdoor water usage as repairs to a massive water main break continue.
Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue canceled
The annual Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue in Detroit has been canceled this year amid COVID amid monkeypox concerns.
Ann Arbor OKs $640K contract to eliminate Ellsworth Road sidewalk gap
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving forward with plans to fill another large gap in the city’s sidewalk network. City Council voted unanimously this week to OK a $639,726 contract with Doan Construction Co. for the Ellsworth Road sidewalk gap project. The work consists of installing...
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan water main break repairs now expected to take until Sept. 3; boil water advisories continue
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Repairs after a massive water main break in Southeast Michigan will take longer than initially planned, the Great Lakes Water Authority said. The fix was expected to be finished about two weeks after the break, which happened Saturday. Now it is anticipated to take three weeks, meaning the repairs should be completed by Sept. 3.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Schools reveal plans to deal with boil water advisory in Shelby Township
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It’s a water problem in several Metro Detroit communities that will take a little longer to fix. The Great Lakes Water Authority says it will take three weeks to fix the major water main break where over 100,000 people remain affected for a fourth straight day.
fox2detroit.com
92-year-old Detroit man gets hit with $4,000 water bill
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 92-year-old Detroit man got a $4,000 water bill after he was accused by the city of using nearly 200,000 gallons of water. "My name is Sanquise Jackson - and this is Mr. Robert Hightower - he's 92," she said. And he's also her father -...
The Deserted Eastland Center Mall: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go…another deserted mall. This is not a “dead” mall (meaning still open but no customers, but an actual closed-down, deserted mall. It’s the Eastland Center Mall, located in the Harper Woods district of Detroit. Well, sort of – demolition began in April 2022.
Restaurants deal with added costs, inconvenience of boil water advisory
It could be two weeks until the boil water advisory is lifted for seven communities in metro Detroit.
Water main break damage worse than initially thought, Metro Detroit Boil Water Advisory now expected to last 3 weeks
A Boil Water Advisory impacting more than 130,000 people across seven Metro Detroit communities is going to last a week longer than initially expected, Great Lakes Water Authority officials announced on Tuesday.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
fox2detroit.com
Firebombing destroys Warren church's food pantry storage
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Harvest Time Christian Fellowship food pantry's storage container was destroyed in a firebombing not just hurting the charity but also those in the community who need it the most. The fire happened overnight Saturday on Nine Mile between Van Dyke and Federal and the...
fox2detroit.com
Holly Hotel plans to reopen next summer after fire rips through historic building
HOLLY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Holly Hotel plans to reopen in June 2023, a year after a devastating fire at the historic building. The hotel, Andy's Place Bar and Grill, and the Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall all were heavily damaged in the June 21 blaze that officials believe the fire began in the back, near the antique mall.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit localities start water distribution; end seen in two weeks
Communities in Macomb County began distributing water Monday to residents amid a boil advisory affecting seven municipalities in southeast Michigan as the Great Lakes Water Authority officials said water service should resume by Aug. 27. The city of Rochester started distributing water to residents on Saturday afternoon from Oakland County's...
Ann Arbor woman injured stepping in pothole gets $24,500 in settlement
ANN ARBOR, MI — A woman injured from stepping in an Ann Arbor street pothole is getting $24,500 in a legal settlement. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Aug. 15, to authorize the payout to resolve an injury claim brought against the city by Deborah Gordon-Gurfinkel and her husband Elihau Gurfinkel.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne County Medical Examiner replaced after investigation reveals wide range of mistakes at morgue
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County Medical Examiner Dr. Carl Schmidt is being replaced after an audit revealed a wide range of mistakes and mismanagement at the Wayne County morgue. Schmidt served Wayne County for more than 28 years. He was replaced after a 65-page review of the Wayne...
Ann Arbor dissolves requirements for parking lots
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Developers no longer have to worry about parking lots, thanks to an ordinance passed by Ann Arbor City Council this week. An ordinance dissolving parking minimums throughout Ann Arbor passed City Council 10-1 on Monday, Aug. 15, with a single dissenting vote coming from Council Member Jeff Hayner (D-1st Ward).
1051thebounce.com
It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit
Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
