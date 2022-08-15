ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Troy bans lawn sprinklers temporarily

The city of Troy ordered an emergency suspension of outdoor water sprinkling on Wednesday. The ban will last until the Great Lakes Water Authority repairs the recent water main break that forced numerous communities into having to boil water due to potential reduced pressure. “The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA)...
TROY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Plymouth, MI
Plymouth, MI
Business
fox2detroit.com

Southeast Michigan water main break repairs now expected to take until Sept. 3; boil water advisories continue

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Repairs after a massive water main break in Southeast Michigan will take longer than initially planned, the Great Lakes Water Authority said. The fix was expected to be finished about two weeks after the break, which happened Saturday. Now it is anticipated to take three weeks, meaning the repairs should be completed by Sept. 3.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Shop#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kemnitz Fine Candies#Fox
fox2detroit.com

92-year-old Detroit man gets hit with $4,000 water bill

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 92-year-old Detroit man got a $4,000 water bill after he was accused by the city of using nearly 200,000 gallons of water. "My name is Sanquise Jackson - and this is Mr. Robert Hightower - he's 92," she said. And he's also her father -...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Deserted Eastland Center Mall: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go…another deserted mall. This is not a “dead” mall (meaning still open but no customers, but an actual closed-down, deserted mall. It’s the Eastland Center Mall, located in the Harper Woods district of Detroit. Well, sort of – demolition began in April 2022.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Firebombing destroys Warren church's food pantry storage

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Harvest Time Christian Fellowship food pantry's storage container was destroyed in a firebombing not just hurting the charity but also those in the community who need it the most. The fire happened overnight Saturday on Nine Mile between Van Dyke and Federal and the...
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Holly Hotel plans to reopen next summer after fire rips through historic building

HOLLY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Holly Hotel plans to reopen in June 2023, a year after a devastating fire at the historic building. The hotel, Andy's Place Bar and Grill, and the Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall all were heavily damaged in the June 21 blaze that officials believe the fire began in the back, near the antique mall.
HOLLY, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit localities start water distribution; end seen in two weeks

Communities in Macomb County began distributing water Monday to residents amid a boil advisory affecting seven municipalities in southeast Michigan as the Great Lakes Water Authority officials said water service should resume by Aug. 27. The city of Rochester started distributing water to residents on Saturday afternoon from Oakland County's...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor dissolves requirements for parking lots

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Developers no longer have to worry about parking lots, thanks to an ordinance passed by Ann Arbor City Council this week. An ordinance dissolving parking minimums throughout Ann Arbor passed City Council 10-1 on Monday, Aug. 15, with a single dissenting vote coming from Council Member Jeff Hayner (D-1st Ward).
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit

Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy