Why Small Businesses Matter: Psych Fitness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Psych Fitness!
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Park City Studios
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Park City...
Whip Salon Westport Introduces New General Manager of Stylists
Precision Haircutting and Color Expert, Relocated from Boulder, CO. Whip Salon Westport, known for its trendy, friendly service, its cool modern vibe and talented team of stylists, just got even stronger. Introducing Stephanie Moore, the new GM of Stylists who is now taking appointments behind the chair. Stephanie recently relocated...
Fairfield County Bank Holds 151st Annual Meeting, Elects New Corporators
Fairfield County Bank held its 151st Annual Meeting at the Silver Spring County Club. The attendees included the Board of Directors, the Board of Incorporators, and the Senior Management of the Bank. The Annual Meeting is held to inform the Corporators on the financial well-being of the Bank, success and growth over the past year, and strategic plans for the coming year.
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Audra Cartelli
Tell us about your favorite summertime destination in Ridgefield. The Rail Trail. I love taking sunset walks and reflecting on my day. I feel really fortunate to live so close to it. It’s a great way to unwind and get some exercise!. What community event do you look forward...
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity Fall Fundraiser at Lounsbury House on September 22, Hosted by Christine O'Leary, Live Music by Endee Bros
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce it is holding the organization’s first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. The fundraiser will celebrate 30 years of building homes, communities and hope in the...
At Home In Darien Hires New Executive Director
At Home In Darien, an organization that helps seniors live independently, comfortably and with dignity in their own homes for as long as possible, is pleased to welcome Chris Jones as its Executive Director. Chris will assume the overall strategic and operational responsibilities for staff, programs, services, fundraising, marketing, public...
Town of Southbury is HIRING an Assistant Assessor
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Assistant Assessor. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $50,000-$60,000/year. This position provides responsible administrative and clerical assistance to the Assessor in the valuation of real estate, personal property and motor vehicles in preparation of the Grand List as set forth in the State Statutes.
Norwalk Health Department Closes Another Successful Year of the Program with its Annual Harvest Party
Yesterday, the Norwalk Health Department and UConn Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) hosted a harvest party celebrating the families who completed the Growing Gardens, Growing Health Program at Fodor Farm. Growing Gardens, Growing Health is a multi-component program including gardening instruction and lessons on nutrition and cooking.
Wilton Library Launches New Website
Wilton Library Association is pleased to announce the launch of its new website at https://www.wiltonlibrary.org and invites visitors to explore the new site. The dramatically redesigned custom website, created by the WLA Marketing Committee and the library’s in-house Technology team, reflects the library’s commitment to embrace innovation and technology, while always adapting and evolving to provide resources and services that meet the growing digital needs of the Wilton community.
JoyRide Westport Wheels Stop Spinning, Final Class of September 2
The owners of JoyRide Westport Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz have announced that they have decided to close the spin studio's doors effective Friday, September 2. Westport was the very first spin studio that the entrepreneurs opened - eleven years ago. The past few years have been anything but easy...
Town of Darien Annual Paving Program
The Town of Darien will postpone the annual paving program usually held during the months of July and August. Due to an abundance of fiscal concern, the Town of Darien will seek fair pricing once oil prices drop and stabilize. Paving will be rescheduled for early Spring of 2023 with...
Swim Across America Long Island Sound’s 30th Anniversary Events Raise Record-Breaking $1.64 Million to Fight Cancer
LARCHMONT, N.Y. – August 16, 2022 – Hundreds of swimmers made even greater waves this summer at Swim Across America Long Island Sound chapter’s open-water and seven pool events, raising a record-breaking $1.64 million for local cancer research, prevention and treatment. Swim Across America Long Island Sound...
CT's Tax Free Week: Aug. 21-27
Connecticut - Back to School means tax free savings with Connecticut’s Tax Free Week beginning Sunday, August 21, through Saturday, August 27, 2022. During this one-week sales tax holiday, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from the sales and use tax. According to the CT Department of Revenue Services, the exemption applies to each eligible item under $100, regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice.
CHP Acquires Land In Monroe to Build Senior Living Facility
This attractive and well-designed project sits on a site that is naturally buffered from neighborhood impacts. Connecticut Housing Partners (CHP) has purchased just over two acres of land in Monroe, Connecticut on which it plans to construct 49-units of affordable housing for seniors. CHP plans to build a three-story New...
Pomperaug River Low-Flow Plan Action Level Reached
Third threshold, “Water Conservation Strongly Requested,” is reached; people in the Pomperaug Basin asked to step up voluntary conservation efforts. River flows in the Pomperaug River have hit the third and final trigger in the low-flow operations plan. As called for in the plan, Connecticut Water’s Heritage Village Division, the Pomperaug River Watershed Coalition and the Town of Southbury are strongly requesting that the community, including residents, businesses and public agencies in the Pomperaug River Basin, voluntarily step up their water conservation efforts because of low flows in the river.
Bethel Police Swap Uniforms to Aprons on September 12 to Raise Funds for Special Olympics
Bethel Police invite you to join them for dinner at Edison Kitchen on Monday, September 12 from 4 to 8pm. Our wonderful police officers will be your servers and waiters that evening and will be accepting tips for Special Olympics Connecticut. Edison Kitchen is located at 186 Greenwood Ave. Follow...
1st Annual Danbury San Gennaro Festival September 7-11
Danbury San Gennaro Italian Festival September 7-11 on Ives Street. Come join us for Danbury's inaugural San Gennaro Italian Festival! Bring your family and friends for five days of entertainment featuring a great lineup of live music headlined by The Zoo and The Dilemma!. Enjoy authentic Italian cuisine and other...
CT Fraternal Order of Police Endorses Michelle Coelho for State Senate
Danbury- The Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed Michelle Coelho for State Senate in the 24th district, encompassing Danbury, New Fairfield, and Ridgefield. Coelho said, “It is my absolute privilege to be endorsed by the CT Fraternal Order of Police. Our law enforcement officers give so much every day to our community in order to keep us safe. They deserve our absolute support and the General Assembly should be striving to better equip and protect our law enforcement, rather than making it harder and less safe to do their jobs. I have always backed the blue and will continue to do so as State Senator, to have their support in this endorsement means the world to me.”
Longtime Ridgefield resident Gordon L. Walsh Jr., 92, has died
Gordon L. Walsh Jr., 92, of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022. He was the loving husband of Joan (Oliver) Walsh. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Kane Funeral Home. Contributions in Gordon's memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, http://www.alz.org.
