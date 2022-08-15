Pedestrian seriously injured in Boulder crash
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Boulder Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near downtown.
The crash happened before 8:30 a.m. on East Canyon Boulevard near 9th Street. A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Eastbound Canyon Boulevard was closed between 9th Street and 11th Street for several hours.
