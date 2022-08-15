ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Pedestrian seriously injured in Boulder crash

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kBWci_0hHm8IfC00

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Boulder Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near downtown.

The crash happened before 8:30 a.m. on East Canyon Boulevard near 9th Street. A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

RV crashes into Winchell’s in Lakewood, 2 people injured

Eastbound Canyon Boulevard was closed between 9th Street and 11th Street for several hours.

See travel times and delays here

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Boulder, CO
Sports
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
Boulder, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
Local
Colorado Sports
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Rv#Nexstar Media Inc
9NEWS

Police warn about fake violin scam

EDGEWATER, Colo. — Edgewater Police on Wednesday warned about a nationwide "fake violin scam" that's been spotted in the Denver metro area. It's not criminal activity, but "The Edgewater Police Department wants to ensure that our residents and business owners are well-informed before they donate their hard-earned money," the Police Department said in a news release.
EDGEWATER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
9NEWS

Climber dies in fall on Colorado 14er

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Pines man fell to his death while descending a 14er in southwestern Colorado Monday, La Plata County said. The county said Douglas Christensen, 53, fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak, a 14,093-foot peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. A climbing...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy