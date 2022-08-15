Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home ApartJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
City Council Approves Additional TIF for Raceday Center Property Across from Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Pioneer Festival This Weekend in Limestone at David Crockett Birthplace State ParkJohn M. DabbsLimestone, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Churches in Hawkins County to host free gas drive
ROGERSVILLE — Three local churches will host free gas drives at stations in Hawkins County. Persia Baptist Church and Hope at the Gap will dispense up to $20 of free gas per vehicle at Persia General Store, at 104 Old Persia Road, on Friday, Aug. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 18
Aug. 18, 1887: The Comet informed readers that “Mr. W.K. McCalmon left Tuesday for his home at Smithville, Ohio. Mr. McCalmon is a fresco painter and has been here for several months at work on the Piedmont House. He is a fine workman as a glimpse at his work will testify. The old City Hotel under the almost magic touch of the two painters, McCalmon and Lee Williman, has been transformed into the Piedmont House and is today the handsomest hotel in East Tennessee. Every room in the house has been painted in oil and the ceiling frescoed. The parlor and office are handsomely done but the dining room is really a jem (sic). The ceiling is decorated with flowers and fruits and the walls with a handsome frieze and (indecipherable). We are proud of our hotel, and justly so.”
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals State Park presents Cherokee Heritage Day on Aug. 27.
ELIZABETHTON — The second annual Cherokee Heritage Day will be held at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday, Aug. 27. Sycamore Shoals will offer a day devoted to sharing Cherokee history and culture through traditional arts and historic presentations. New to this year’s event will be Cherokee elder...
Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Go Blue Ridge
Deep Gap Fire Destroys Homestead
On Tuesday around 12PM the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 138 Clyde Lane. According to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland the cause of the fire is still unknown and currently being investigated. Thankfully at the time of the fire no one was home.
Johnson City Press
Man killed in early morning traffic accident
A Johnson City man man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 near the Carroll Creek Road overpass early Wednesday morning. Johnson City police say officers responded to the scene shortly after 3:32 a.m. to find a Porsche 911 driven by Elijah Williamson had went off the right side of the westbound lane of the interstate. According to a news release from the department, the vehicle then “overturned several times and partially ejected the driver.”
Johnson City Press
Recovery Resources opens Ricky Davis House
Recovery Resources unveiled its sixth and newest house, 1005 Buffalo St., in its Recovery Living Program on Wednesday afternoon. The house is the second Johnson City location for the program. The first house is located at 311 Roosevelt St.
Two more South Fork Utility District commissioners resign
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two more commissioners of the embattled South Fork Utility District in Sullivan County have resigned, leaving just one original member on the utility district’s board of commissioners. The state comptroller’s office was notified of the resignations of commissioners Barry Jessee and Tim Leonard on Aug. 11. While Jason Webb is the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Carter County Commission approves $4.5 million emergency communications network
ELIZABETHTON — After several months of comparing plans from two different vendors and debating on the best alternative, the Carter County Commission decided Monday night to go with the Tennessee AdvanceCommunications Network and Motorola to establish the county’s emergency communications network for first responders and other county government agencies.
Kingsport Splash Pad closed Monday & Tuesday for repairs
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Splash Pad will be closed for a few days while repairs are made. A release from Kingsport Parks and Recreation states that the splash pad will be closed Monday and Tuesday while the drain in the pump room is repaired. The City of Kingsport expects the splash pad to […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City man dies following crash on Interstate 26
One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 26 in Johnson City on Wednesday morning. According to a preliminary report from Johnson City Police, the crash involved one vehicle, and happened on I-26 West at the Carroll Creek Road overpass at around 3:30 AM. A vehicle reportedly ran off...
JCPD: Fugitive with warrant for hit and run arrested in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fugitive from justice with a warrant out of Scott County, Virginia was arrested in Johnson City Tuesday morning, according to police. Michael Mullins, 50, from Johnson City was arrested at the John Sevier Center after officers were reportedly flagged down in regards to a suspicious person. Once officers made […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jonesborough meat plant decision delayed
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first stage of determining where a new meat processing plant will be located was delayed after the Jonesborough Regional Planning Commission failed to declare a quorum. Commissioners were set to decide between two parcels of land to re-zone to accommodate the plant, but not enough showed up to vote. Two […]
Johnson City Press
Geese enjoying a lakefront snack at Winged Deer Park and a stroll in downtown Johnson City
Hundreds of Canada Geese were spotted recently feeding in the grass on the grounds fronting Boone Lake at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City. And a gaggle of geese was seen strolling down West King Street in downtown Johnson City Monday morning. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, many...
supertalk929.com
Suspect in SW Virginia hit-and-run case arrested in Johnson City
A suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Scott County, Virginia has been arrested in Johnson City. Police reported Michael Mullins was taken into custody following a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the Sevier Center Tuesday morning. Mullins was charged with being a fugitive from justice...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport school board approves city bid on its behalf for Colonial Heights Middle, low bid on Jefferson Elementary HVAC
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport school board has voted 4-1 to reimburse Kingsport up to $2.25 million if the city makes and wins a bid next month on the former Colonial Heights Middle School and its 16-acre campus. The funding would come from the school system's General Purpose School Fund...
supertalk929.com
Pedestrian killed after tractor-trailer collision in Scott County, Virginia
A pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 23 in Weber City and later died at an area hospital early Tuesday. The crash report from the Virginia State Police said the wreck occurred just after 4:30 a.m. at the Wadlow Gap Road intersection. The incident remains under investigation....
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton BBQ, Blues and Brews takes place at covered Bridge Park this Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The biggest annual fundraiser for the nearly 100-year-old Bonnie Kate Theater takes place this weekend with the 6th Annual BBQ, Blues and Brews at the Covered Bridge Park from 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday. The proceeds will go to the Friends of the Bonnie Kate to continue the restoration...
wcyb.com
1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Johnson City, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Officers responded to Interstate 26 near the Carroll Creek Road overpass at 3:32 a.m. Police said a 2007 Porsche 911 driven by Elijah Williamson, of Johnson City, was going westbound and went off the right side of the road. The vehicle then overturned several times and partially ejected Williamson, police said.
993thex.com
UPDATE: Toddler that died in Bluff City after falling from vehicle identified
The name of a child who died after falling out of a vehicle Monday afternoon in Sullivan County, Tennessee has been released by the sheriff’s office. The death of 1-year-old Kyber Sines on Morrell Town Road in Bluff City is still being investigated by the agency’s fatal incident reconstruction team.
Comments / 0