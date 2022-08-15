ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Churches in Hawkins County to host free gas drive

ROGERSVILLE — Three local churches will host free gas drives at stations in Hawkins County. Persia Baptist Church and Hope at the Gap will dispense up to $20 of free gas per vehicle at Persia General Store, at 104 Old Persia Road, on Friday, Aug. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 18

Aug. 18, 1887: The Comet informed readers that “Mr. W.K. McCalmon left Tuesday for his home at Smithville, Ohio. Mr. McCalmon is a fresco painter and has been here for several months at work on the Piedmont House. He is a fine workman as a glimpse at his work will testify. The old City Hotel under the almost magic touch of the two painters, McCalmon and Lee Williman, has been transformed into the Piedmont House and is today the handsomest hotel in East Tennessee. Every room in the house has been painted in oil and the ceiling frescoed. The parlor and office are handsomely done but the dining room is really a jem (sic). The ceiling is decorated with flowers and fruits and the walls with a handsome frieze and (indecipherable). We are proud of our hotel, and justly so.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sycamore Shoals State Park presents Cherokee Heritage Day on Aug. 27.

ELIZABETHTON — The second annual Cherokee Heritage Day will be held at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday, Aug. 27. Sycamore Shoals will offer a day devoted to sharing Cherokee history and culture through traditional arts and historic presentations. New to this year’s event will be Cherokee elder...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Johnson City, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Johnson City, TN
Go Blue Ridge

Deep Gap Fire Destroys Homestead

On Tuesday around 12PM the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 138 Clyde Lane. According to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland the cause of the fire is still unknown and currently being investigated. Thankfully at the time of the fire no one was home.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Johnson City Press

Man killed in early morning traffic accident

A Johnson City man man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 near the Carroll Creek Road overpass early Wednesday morning. Johnson City police say officers responded to the scene shortly after 3:32 a.m. to find a Porsche 911 driven by Elijah Williamson had went off the right side of the westbound lane of the interstate. According to a news release from the department, the vehicle then “overturned several times and partially ejected the driver.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Recovery Resources opens Ricky Davis House

Recovery Resources unveiled its sixth and newest house, 1005 Buffalo St., in its Recovery Living Program on Wednesday afternoon. The house is the second Johnson City location for the program. The first house is located at 311 Roosevelt St.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Two more South Fork Utility District commissioners resign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two more commissioners of the embattled South Fork Utility District in Sullivan County have resigned, leaving just one original member on the utility district’s board of commissioners. The state comptroller’s office was notified of the resignations of commissioners Barry Jessee and Tim Leonard on Aug. 11. While Jason Webb is the […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter County Commission approves $4.5 million emergency communications network

ELIZABETHTON — After several months of comparing plans from two different vendors and debating on the best alternative, the Carter County Commission decided Monday night to go with the Tennessee AdvanceCommunications Network and Motorola to establish the county’s emergency communications network for first responders and other county government agencies.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Splash Pad closed Monday & Tuesday for repairs

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Splash Pad will be closed for a few days while repairs are made. A release from Kingsport Parks and Recreation states that the splash pad will be closed Monday and Tuesday while the drain in the pump room is repaired. The City of Kingsport expects the splash pad to […]
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City man dies following crash on Interstate 26

One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 26 in Johnson City on Wednesday morning. According to a preliminary report from Johnson City Police, the crash involved one vehicle, and happened on I-26 West at the Carroll Creek Road overpass at around 3:30 AM. A vehicle reportedly ran off...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough meat plant decision delayed

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first stage of determining where a new meat processing plant will be located was delayed after the Jonesborough Regional Planning Commission failed to declare a quorum. Commissioners were set to decide between two parcels of land to re-zone to accommodate the plant, but not enough showed up to vote. Two […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
supertalk929.com

Suspect in SW Virginia hit-and-run case arrested in Johnson City

A suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Scott County, Virginia has been arrested in Johnson City. Police reported Michael Mullins was taken into custody following a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the Sevier Center Tuesday morning. Mullins was charged with being a fugitive from justice...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Johnson City, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Officers responded to Interstate 26 near the Carroll Creek Road overpass at 3:32 a.m. Police said a 2007 Porsche 911 driven by Elijah Williamson, of Johnson City, was going westbound and went off the right side of the road. The vehicle then overturned several times and partially ejected Williamson, police said.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

