colemantoday.com
School Enrollment Numbers for Coleman County Schools
We reached out to Coleman County schools for first day enrollment numbers. Coleman ISD Total Enrollment was 776, broken down into 323 in Elementary, 253 in Junior High and 200 in High School. Panther Creek CISD reported a total enrollment of 152. Santa Anna's total enrollment is 266, broken down...
koxe.com
Historic bridge in Comanche County available for adoption through TxDOT
The Texas Department of Transportation oversees a Historic Bridge Legacy Program to facilitate the adoption of historic bridges that outlive utility for vehicular service. All bridges available under this program are listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. The bridges are owned by TxDOT, cities, or counties and merit special consideration of their potential for preservation in the community. The primary emphasis of the program is to find a new public use for the bridges, such as along a hike-and-bike trail or in a public park.
colemantoday.com
Coleman ISD Cafeteria MENUS AVAILABLE ONLINE
There are two ways you can access the school breakfast and lunch menus this year, according to Coleman ISD Cafeteria director Carrie Holloway. You can download the Nutrislice App from the Apple Store or Google Play, or go to their school website at https://colemanisd.nutrislice.com/menu. Feel free to contact Carrie Holloway/Cafeteria Director at 325-625-4066 or carrie.holloway@colemanisd.net with any questions or concerns. It looks like Thursday's Breakfast has FLUFFY PANCAKES as an option!
colemantoday.com
Core Christian Counseling with Central Baptist Church Broadcast on KSTA
Dr. Michael Herbert and his wife Yolanda have been in Coleman for a little over a year now. He is the Pastor at Central Baptist Church in Coleman, TX. A few weeks ago an opportunity opened up at the Coleman radio station KSTA 1000. The church has had a busy summer and will now be on the radio. The Pastor and his wife will be talking about Core Christian Counseling and how this ministry will help the community. Catch them every Sunday morning at 10:00am.
TEA Ratings: Abilene ISD drops letter grade, ties for lowest-rated school district in Region 14
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Education Agency has released their letter grade ratings for the 2021-2022 school year, showing Abilene ISD has become one of the lowest-rated districts in Region 14. TEA ratings judged each district and campus on Student Achievement (measures STAAR test scores, graduation rates, and how prepared students are for post-school […]
colemantoday.com
SANTA ANNA CEMETERY MONUMENT RESTORATION
The Santa Anna Cemetery is in need of help. Most of our income goes to mowing and some minor repairs to the cemetery. Monuments are a different story. Because of their weight and placement near the graves the bases tend to sink into the ground at an angle. This sinking causes the top half of the monument to lean and will fall off in the future if it has not already fallen. We are attempting to repair the small monuments ourselves but lifting the bases and putting cement under larger ones gets expensive in a hurry. We have been quoted $500 to a thousand dollars just to restore larger individual monuments to their original position. That does not include the big monuments. IF you do send money for this, designate it for monument restoration please. Thank you for your help in this matter.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Thursday August 18th
It has been awhile since we last saw this many rain chances for all of the Big Country. We are looking at rain in the forecast through basically the entire seven day period for all of the area. For the rest of today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers. The high will warm to 89 degrees and the winds will be out of the north northeast at around 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for showers chances at 20% early otherwise clearing skies and a low around 70 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.
brownwoodnews.com
“Sweet Sisters” Wins Lemonade Day Most Creative Award
The “Lemonade Day” project, sponsored by the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, was held this past Saturday, August 13. The “Most Creative Stand” award was presented to Mia Gomez and Maybellene Ramirez, owners of the “Sweet Sisters” lemonade stand at the Cousins convenience store in Early. Mia and Mabellene made more than $300 with their lemonade stand, and plan to donate a portion of that to an animal shelter.
2 kids not injured after fiery crash in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two children were not injured after a fiery crash in Taylor County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 277 and FM 707 in Caps just before 3:30 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a pickup truck hit a car at the intersection, causing […]
WATCH: 20,000 bales of hay burn in Rising Star barn fire
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight. The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments. It’s […]
colemantoday.com
Improvements to Property Being Made Just West of Downtown
The landscape in Coleman is changing daily as improvements are being made to buildings and property around town. Just a couple blocks west and northwest of the courthouse, along Cottonwood, Live Oak, Frio and Pecan streets, land has been or is being cleared by private landowner to make room for future projects. Wednesday morning work crews were installing turf on the new playground for Lil' Cats Daycare on West Live Oak. Lil' Cats recently moved into their new facility at 207 West Live Oak, across the street from City Hall.
Explainer: What is this mystery tunnel system found under Abilene home?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A1 Demo and Dirt has been working to clear land on Clinton street, where two homes were destroyed by fire in March. That demolition took a brief pause when the crew pulled up a tree, and unearthed more than just roots. “We pulled one of them out and the hole came […]
brownwoodnews.com
Lake Brownwood water update: Aug. 15
The following update on Lake Brownwood water conditions was proved Monday by Brown County Water Improvement District General Manager John Allen:. As of 9:30 am Monday August 15th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 3 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of...
brownwoodnews.com
BISD reminder regarding Gordon Wood Stadium football tickets, student ticket-holder guidelines
As part of ongoing efforts to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for our fans at Gordon Wood Stadium, Brownwood ISD has released the following guidelines for students entering the stadium for home varsity football games:. All student ticket-holders eighth grade or younger wishing to attend home varsity football games...
colemantoday.com
CISD Board Approves Employee Retention Stipend and Lowers Tax Rate
The Coleman ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday evening. Present were John Casey, Becky Dobbins, Sandra Rose and Lee Morrison, along with Superintendent Brandon McDowell. The first thing on the agenda was a Public Hearing on the budget and proposed Tax Rate. As no one was present to ask questions, the board had a short discussion and then closed the hearing and voted to approve the new tax rate. It was approved to lower by $.0167. The new tax rate for 2022 will be $1.0324 per $100 valuation for maintenance and operations.
brownwoodnews.com
Alice ‘Fay’ James
Alice “Fay” James, age 79, of Brownwood went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Fay brought love and joy to everyone she came in contact with. A Memorial Service for Alice will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August...
Romantic Retreat Airbnb With 4.95 Rating in Baird, Texas
The first thing I thought when I saw pictures of this small Airbnb in Baird, Texas is that it looked very relaxing. In the busy world we live in it’s nice to slow down. This train car Airbnb looks like a lot of fun and the perfect place to de-stress from the craziness of work and home. This could also be the perfect setting to reconnect with your spouse and spend quality time together. While the train car Airbnb isn’t gigantic it has everything you need with almost a perfect rating from visitors, plus it offers a one-of-a-kind romantic retreat.
theflashtoday.com
Capital Murder trial to begin in Comanche County Monday
The capital murder case against Brendan Jenkins will begin with jury selection in Comanche County District Court on Monday, August 22, and the trial will start Tuesday, August 23. It’s been a little more than two years since Jenkins was arrested and charged for taking the lives of Earl and...
brownwoodnews.com
Pick-up plows into convenience store at intersection of 4th and Indian Creek
Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, the Brownwood Fire Department and Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 4th Street and Indian Creek for a vehicle vs. building collision. Upon arrival, it was discovered a white Ram pick-up had struck the front of the building, knocking several packages of...
WATCH LIVE: Beto O’Rourke hosts town hall in Abilene
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.
