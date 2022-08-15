The Santa Anna Cemetery is in need of help. Most of our income goes to mowing and some minor repairs to the cemetery. Monuments are a different story. Because of their weight and placement near the graves the bases tend to sink into the ground at an angle. This sinking causes the top half of the monument to lean and will fall off in the future if it has not already fallen. We are attempting to repair the small monuments ourselves but lifting the bases and putting cement under larger ones gets expensive in a hurry. We have been quoted $500 to a thousand dollars just to restore larger individual monuments to their original position. That does not include the big monuments. IF you do send money for this, designate it for monument restoration please. Thank you for your help in this matter.

SANTA ANNA, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO