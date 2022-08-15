ST. LOUIS – New, beautiful works of art are inside the shop of Sole Survivor in Maplewood. There you will find purses, wallets, belts, and bags all made with the finest leather. They create each piece in the shop and on Saturdays, you can take a tour to see how the leather goods are created. When you get an item from Sole Survivor, it’s going to last you a lifetime.

MAPLEWOOD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO