FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
FOX2now.com
Pig & Whiskey promises to be an end-of-summer blast
ST. LOUIS — Party like it’s the end of summer this weekend in Maplewood. The inaugural Pig & Whiskey Festival is taking place at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood. Eat from the area’s top BBQ joints, explore whiskey row, vendor village, and craft cocktails. Plus bring the whole...
FOX2now.com
These ears are great for the eyes
ST. LOUIS — Not to get too corny, but we are talking sweet corn. Founder of the Center for Plant-based Living, Caryn Dugan, is our top cornhusker. Did you know corn can help two very serious eye conditions? Caryn shows us a great recipe for street corn and why you will want to “stalk” this recipe and others on the Center for Plant Based Living’s website!
FOX2now.com
Dress the part and get that dream job
ST. LOUIS — The great resignation is a great opportunity to do a work wardrobe refresh. Stylist Brittany Williams brought in several ideas to make a good impression during interviews. Plus learn if the style is a little more dressed down. Brittany’s ideas will also transition into your new...
FOX2now.com
Music at the Intersection announces the schedule of the bands
ST. LOUIS — More than 50 bands on four stages will be performing at this year’s Music at the Intersection. If you haven’t been, it’s a must thing to get to on September 10th and 11th. It takes place at the Grand Center Arts District in midtown.
FOX2now.com
Grant's Farm welcomes Clydesdale foals from Warm Springs Ranch
They are the majestic symbol of one of St. Louis' most iconic brands. And boy are they cute when they are small.
FOX2now.com
It’s a big hair affair at Hair Strands Beauty
ST. LOUIS — Extensions, wigs, or whatever – you can find the look you’ve always longed for at Hair Strands Beauty. It’s Wednesday so that means you can get 50% off any texture and length of hair. Stop by to plan out your next style because they are all about personal service and getting you the look, you want.
FOX2Now
Heat up your back-to-school look with Shimmer by Shy
ST. LOUIS – Summer is over, but you can still heat up your look for back to school with Tiphanie Shy of Shimmer by Shy. She offers tips that start with great skincare and finish with looks that can outlast final exams. Learn more at Shimmer by Shy’s Facebook...
FOX2now.com
Celebrate National Leather Day with Sole Survivor
ST. LOUIS – New, beautiful works of art are inside the shop of Sole Survivor in Maplewood. There you will find purses, wallets, belts, and bags all made with the finest leather. They create each piece in the shop and on Saturdays, you can take a tour to see how the leather goods are created. When you get an item from Sole Survivor, it’s going to last you a lifetime.
FOX2now.com
August is Wellness month learn from the House of Routine
ST. LOUIS — Take care of yourself and you can take better care of others. We talk with Justin Crawford author and founder of the “House of Routine.”. Justin teaches and coaches people on wellness -what it looks like and how to build it into your life. He’s...
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: National Roller Coaster Day
When it comes to roller coasters, which do you prefer - wooden or steel?. Faster internet is coming when the government locates …. U.S. falls into housing recession as mortgage rates …. Thousands gather on 36th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s …. FEMA disaster recovery at Hazelwood Civic Center. Gov....
FOX2now.com
Friends organized comedy benefit for flood victims in St. Peters
Many families are struggling financially to refurbish their homes after July 26-28 flash flooding which caused damage to many properties in the St. Louis area. As a result, friends of flood victims in St. Peters organized a benefit Wednesday at a comedy club to help them.
FOX2now.com
Arch Apparel is in the SLU kind of spirit
ST. LOUIS – If you rub the Billiken Belly on the Saint Louis University campus, it will bring you luck or so the story goes. Arch Apparel is already giving us luck in their new collection in partnership with St. Louis University. See the new collection they’ve come out with for all SLU fans.
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Union Elementary School
Many students are headed back to school Thursday morning. Saxophonist goes viral, becomes social media influencer. Dance into cultural education at the O’Fallon, Missouri …. Wing prices reach lowest level in years. Many Americans worried about paying for housing. Heat up your back-to-school look with Shimmer by …. Chaumette...
FOX2now.com
Music, meditation, and martial arts – they all go together
ST. LOUIS – We are doing some mindful meditations Monday on an accomplished cellist. This is not your normal iKarateclub.com segment. Seventh-degree blackbelt, Ali Moseia taught about the benefits of daily settling the mind and why music benefits the brain. Think about that.
FOX2now.com
Move-in Day for first-year students at St. Louis University
It's move-in day for first-year students at St. Louis University. Move-in Day for first-year students at St. Louis …. Saxophonist goes viral, becomes social media influencer. Dance into cultural education at the O’Fallon, Missouri …. Wing prices reach lowest level in years. Many Americans worried about paying for housing.
FOX2now.com
Remembering St. Louis' role in space race as NASA readies for moon return
NASA is going back to the moon – and soon. The Artemis I moon rocket has arrived at the launchpad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center for liftoff on a journey around the moon.
FOX2now.com
Medspa Monday: The Face and the Body is the place for injectables
ST. LOUIS – Frowning at those frown lines, or thinking those laugh lines are not so funny?. Let The Face and The Body offer some easy solutions to soften those fine lines or some fillers to give the face a natural-looking lift. Injectables like Botox, Radiesse, and others are given to clients under the expert supervision of trained, medical staff.
FOX2Now
Saxophonist goes viral, becomes social media influencer
ST. LOUIS – Saxophonist Rhoda G. was just ranked #9 in TikTok’s Weekly Rankings. She also performed online for actor, comedian, and host Howie Mandel. Rhoda shared how being a new social-media influencer is enhancing her music career. Rhoda G. Revamped. Saturday, October 1. 7 p.m. CDT. .Zack.
FOX2now.com
Power Swabs offer 40% off Teeth Whitening for a bright summer smile
ST. LOUIS — Do you find yourself not smiling as big or allowing yourself to fully laugh because your teeth are not as white as they used to be?. Lifestyle expert, Scott DeFalco, talked with us about a very effective teeth whitening product called “Power Swabs.”. Studies show...
FOX2now.com
Warehouse Fire Smolders in Collinsville
The fire at a recycling warehouse in Madison, Illinois is still burning. Saxophonist goes viral, becomes social media influencer. Dance into cultural education at the O’Fallon, Missouri …. Wing prices reach lowest level in years. Many Americans worried about paying for housing. Heat up your back-to-school look with Shimmer...
