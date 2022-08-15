ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

advantagenews.com

Driver killed in Hartford crash identified

A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man. The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger. Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where...
HARTFORD, IL
lewispnj.com

Tragedy Claims Toddler’s Life

Zebulon O’Neal Tasco, 2 years old of Canton, MO, died August 12, 2022 at his home in Canton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the child was struck in Canton, Missouri, by an alleged drunk driver. The MSHP reported that Kimberly D. Hickman, 34, of LaGrange, Mo., was making...
CANTON, MO
KMOV

After suffering loss of puppies amid feet of flood water, St. Charles County dog rescue is rebuilding thanks to support from community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Charles County animal rescue is continuing its clean up process, more than three weeks after flood water ravaged its building. Stray Paws Rescue sits on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters. As flood water began to rise in the early morning hours of July 26, President Linda Roever said staff members tried desperately to get to the shelter.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

2 found shot to death in car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot and killed Wednesday evening in north St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 6:46 p.m. to the shooting on Garfield and North Newstead Avenues. Two men were found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. They were...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
krcgtv.com

Miller County man missing for almost a year

David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri

Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
DEFIANCE, MO
KMOV

Two killed in overnight crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a car crash that occurred in Franklin County early Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Route FF north of Huff Road just before 2:00 a.m. Chase Clark, 24, of Cedar Hill was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang northbound when it went off the side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Charges of making contact with sheriff’s deputy, hitting babysitter with Jeep to be dropped in plea negotiation with Quincy man

QUINCY — A case against a Quincy man charged with two felonies in connection with a June 11 incident has been set for a plea on Aug. 31. Lenard M. Miller, 41, did not appear with attorney Drew Schnack on Wednesday morning in Adams County Circuit Court. However, Schnack told Judge Roger Thomson he recently received an offer of probation as part of a fully negotiated plea from the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office and that Miller would accept it.
QUINCY, IL

