Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
Police are on the scene where a man was shot and killed in south St. Louis.
advantagenews.com
Driver killed in Hartford crash identified
A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man. The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger. Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where...
edglentoday.com
Coroner's Office Confirms Fatality On Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street In Hartford
HARTFORD - The Madison County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday evening that a tragic crash on Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street in Hartford with two vehicles resulted in a fatality. The accident call went out around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The coroner's office said additional information about the accident will...
South Grand shooting leaves three men injured
Three men are in the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning.
lewispnj.com
Tragedy Claims Toddler’s Life
Zebulon O’Neal Tasco, 2 years old of Canton, MO, died August 12, 2022 at his home in Canton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the child was struck in Canton, Missouri, by an alleged drunk driver. The MSHP reported that Kimberly D. Hickman, 34, of LaGrange, Mo., was making...
KMOV
After suffering loss of puppies amid feet of flood water, St. Charles County dog rescue is rebuilding thanks to support from community
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Charles County animal rescue is continuing its clean up process, more than three weeks after flood water ravaged its building. Stray Paws Rescue sits on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters. As flood water began to rise in the early morning hours of July 26, President Linda Roever said staff members tried desperately to get to the shelter.
Large power outage hits Ameren customers in Montgomery County
More than 1,500 Ameren Missouri customers in Montgomery County were without power Tuesday afternoon. The post Large power outage hits Ameren customers in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
2 found shot to death in car in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot and killed Wednesday evening in north St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 6:46 p.m. to the shooting on Garfield and North Newstead Avenues. Two men were found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. They were...
KMOV
Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.
Toddler struck, killed in northeast Missouri during U-turn
A driver struck and killed a toddler late Thursday night in northeast Missouri while making a U-turn.
krcgtv.com
Multiple people involved in Central Missouri Honor Flight injured in crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Multiple people were injured in a crash Friday night that involved several motorcycles. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the traffic crash happened at 9:32 p.m. on I-70 Westbound at Cedar Creek. In a Facebook post from the CentralMo Honor Flight Riders,...
krcgtv.com
Miller County man missing for almost a year
David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man, Hannibal woman facing drug charges in Pike County after traffic stop Monday
HULL, Ill. — A Hannibal man and a Hannibal woman are in the Pike County Jail facing drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:36 p.m. Monday on State Highway 106 west of Hull on a 2003 Chevrolet truck.
kttn.com
Former assistant manager at Missouri bank sentenced to one year in prison for stealing $284,000
The former assistant manager of a bank in Wellston, Missouri on Tuesday was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White to a year and a day in prison for stealing $284,000 in cash. Capri Duvall, 35, of St. Louis, was also ordered to pay back the money. Duvall pretended...
KMOV
Two killed in overnight crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a car crash that occurred in Franklin County early Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Route FF north of Huff Road just before 2:00 a.m. Chase Clark, 24, of Cedar Hill was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang northbound when it went off the side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
muddyrivernews.com
Charges of making contact with sheriff’s deputy, hitting babysitter with Jeep to be dropped in plea negotiation with Quincy man
QUINCY — A case against a Quincy man charged with two felonies in connection with a June 11 incident has been set for a plea on Aug. 31. Lenard M. Miller, 41, did not appear with attorney Drew Schnack on Wednesday morning in Adams County Circuit Court. However, Schnack told Judge Roger Thomson he recently received an offer of probation as part of a fully negotiated plea from the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office and that Miller would accept it.
KCTV 5
Remains identified of USS Oklahoma sailor from Missouri killed at Pearl Harbor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Wednesday that Navy Seaman 2nd Class John G. Bock, Jr., 18, of St. Louis, killed during World War II, was accounted for on May 19, 2021. Despite the DPAA’s ability to account for Bock in May 2021, a...
Kirkwood woman killed over the weekend; ex-boyfriend charged
A Kirkwood woman was shot to death inside her home over the weekend. Prosecutors have charged her ex-boyfriend in connection with the crime.
Man shot after confronting would-be vehicle thieves in south St. Louis
A man was shot early Sunday morning in south St. Louis while he tried to confront two people who tried to steal from his vehicle.
