Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Related
St. Jude ‘Dream Home’ winner picked
Sold out raffle tickets in the St. Louis region to fight childhood cancer and enter the chance to win a brand new home.
Benefit at comedy club helps to give back to flood victims from St. Peters
Many families are struggling financially to refurbish their homes after July 26-28 flash flooding which caused damage to many properties in the St. Louis area. As a result, friends of flood victims in St. Peters organized a benefit Wednesday at a comedy club to help them.
Nutrifund International is hosting an event perfect for the family
ST. LOUIS – Within the mountains and across the plains of Honduras – around 66% of the people are living in poverty. A Nutrifun day at Francis Park is connecting St. Louisans to Hondurans to help with recovery and prevention of malnourishment. St. Louis native Patrick Mulligan joined...
West Newsmagazine
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates company's 25th birthday with free cake
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way with a cake giveaway on Thursday, Sept. 1 at all locations across North America, including locally owned bakeries in Chesterfield at 159 Lamp and Lantern Village, in Manchester at 9040 Manchester Road and in St. Peters at 6123 Mid Rivers Mall Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17
ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
Urban League to help flood victims with drive-thru event Saturday
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will host another event to help flood victims after historic flash flooding in late July.
Blue Owl owner retiring, children taking over
ST. LOUIS – It’s a favorite in the town of Kimmswick and beyond. We’re talking about the Blue Owl and some big changes are coming. FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor was live there with a big announcement. For more information about the Blue Owl, please visit TheBlueOwl.com.
St. Louis City Museum creator’s home for sale
ST. LOUIS – Despite a slump in house sales, this St. Louis property is receiving a lot of attention on FOX 2’s social media. It belonged to the late Artist Bob Cassilly, creator of the City Museum. Adam Jokisch is offering it for sale online at Adam’s auction and real estate. He joined us live to give details on the home’s auction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tncontentexchange.com
Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans
Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
Learn how to keep your home updated with 360 Painting
ST. LOUIS – Money is tight, but you can still upgrade the look of your house for under $100. Slap some paint on it. Owner of 360 Painting of Eureka and Jefferson County Fadi Suliman spoke and visited live to share the best ways to keep your home updated.
‘Food & Wine’ names Red Hot Riplets as best snack in Missouri
Food & Wine recently released its "Best Snack in Every State" report, naming the St. Louis-served Red Hot Riplets as the best snack in the Show-Me State.
El Maguey Florissant closes unexpectedly
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Loriauna Garner is from Texas, so she knows good Mexican food. "The food here was great, the customer service here was great. I loved it," Garner said. Other customers who showed up for dinner at the El Maguey Florissant restaurant felt the same way. "Last week,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'It's unprecedented' | Franklin County Humane Society desperate for help, swamped with strays
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — An animal shelter in Union, Missouri is trying to keep up with an overwhelming number of cats and dogs. The Franklin County Humane Society has no more space for animals, a problem that's taking over shelters nationwide. It's something Mary Lovern has never seen in...
Enjoy some Memphis-style BBQ from the Real Rock BBQ Food Truck
ST. LOUIS – Get ready for some serious smoke and fire inside this new food truck. It’s the Real Rock BBQ, operated by Marty White of Belleville. White joined us live to talk about the truck’s famous history. For more information about Real Rock BBQ, please call...
Soon-to-Open Alamo Drafthouse Cinema St. Louis Hosts Alamo Rolling Roadshow
On Aug. 18, 2022, Alamo Drafthouse in St. Louis is hosting a screening of Monty Python and The Holy Grail at The Grandel Theater.
FOX2Now
Heat up your back-to-school look with Shimmer by Shy
ST. LOUIS – Summer is over, but you can still heat up your look for back to school with Tiphanie Shy of Shimmer by Shy. She offers tips that start with great skincare and finish with looks that can outlast final exams. Learn more at Shimmer by Shy’s Facebook...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
City Museum Founder Bob Cassilly's House For Sale [PHOTOS]
Bob Cassilly is a St. Louis legend and now you can own a little piece of what he left behind when he died in 2011. As the founder and visionary behind the City Museum, Bob Cassilly gave St. Louis with a treasure that we’ll appreciate for years. He was also the artist behind the sculptures of turtles at Turtle Park in Dogtown, the apple chairs in Webster Groves and more.
Money saver: BOGO deal from IT Cosmetics
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You’ll be a hit with this buy one get one free deal from IT Cosmetics. For a limited time choose from select products and when you buy two, you’ll get one of equal or lesser value for free. Buy products for the same price to save the most.
saucemagazine.com
Cajun Seduction food truck has opened a brick-and-mortar location in St. Ann
Popular local food truck Cajun Seduction, which debuted in St. Louis in May 2021, has put down some more permanent roots. The hub for Cajun delicacies officially opened its doors Aug. 2 at 11188 Old St. Charles Rock Road in St. Ann. The new location is offering only takeout for now, but plans to soon open its small seating area, which has room for about 20 dine-in guests, though timing has not yet been determined.
stlmag.com
Find beer, music, art and more at Cherokee Street's mile-long Brewed Arts Festival
Brewed Arts Festival, a brand-new event hosted by the Cherokee Street Foundation, will fill a mile-long stretch of the historic block between Compton Avenue and Lemp Avenue on August 20. Attendees can browse artisan goods at more than 20 small businesses while they sip on an extensive tasting menu of brews during this afternoon of suds, shopping, and live music. The drink selections have been specially curated by the craft beer store St. Louis Hop Shop, and featured local brands include Schlafly Beer, 4 Hands Brewing Co., and 2nd Shift Brewing.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
48K+
Followers
44K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0