Saint Louis, MO

West Newsmagazine

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates company's 25th birthday with free cake

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way with a cake giveaway on Thursday, Sept. 1 at all locations across North America, including locally owned bakeries in Chesterfield at 159 Lamp and Lantern Village, in Manchester at 9040 Manchester Road and in St. Peters at 6123 Mid Rivers Mall Drive.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17

ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Blue Owl owner retiring, children taking over

ST. LOUIS – It’s a favorite in the town of Kimmswick and beyond. We’re talking about the Blue Owl and some big changes are coming. FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor was live there with a big announcement. For more information about the Blue Owl, please visit TheBlueOwl.com.
KIMMSWICK, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis City Museum creator’s home for sale

ST. LOUIS – Despite a slump in house sales, this St. Louis property is receiving a lot of attention on FOX 2’s social media. It belonged to the late Artist Bob Cassilly, creator of the City Museum. Adam Jokisch is offering it for sale online at Adam’s auction and real estate. He joined us live to give details on the home’s auction.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans

Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Learn how to keep your home updated with 360 Painting

ST. LOUIS – Money is tight, but you can still upgrade the look of your house for under $100. Slap some paint on it. Owner of 360 Painting of Eureka and Jefferson County Fadi Suliman spoke and visited live to share the best ways to keep your home updated.
EUREKA, MO
5 On Your Side

El Maguey Florissant closes unexpectedly

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Loriauna Garner is from Texas, so she knows good Mexican food. "The food here was great, the customer service here was great. I loved it," Garner said. Other customers who showed up for dinner at the El Maguey Florissant restaurant felt the same way. "Last week,...
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX2Now

Heat up your back-to-school look with Shimmer by Shy

ST. LOUIS – Summer is over, but you can still heat up your look for back to school with Tiphanie Shy of Shimmer by Shy. She offers tips that start with great skincare and finish with looks that can outlast final exams. Learn more at Shimmer by Shy’s Facebook...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

City Museum Founder Bob Cassilly's House For Sale [PHOTOS]

Bob Cassilly is a St. Louis legend and now you can own a little piece of what he left behind when he died in 2011. As the founder and visionary behind the City Museum, Bob Cassilly gave St. Louis with a treasure that we’ll appreciate for years. He was also the artist behind the sculptures of turtles at Turtle Park in Dogtown, the apple chairs in Webster Groves and more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Money saver: BOGO deal from IT Cosmetics

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You’ll be a hit with this buy one get one free deal from IT Cosmetics. For a limited time choose from select products and when you buy two, you’ll get one of equal or lesser value for free. Buy products for the same price to save the most.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

Cajun Seduction food truck has opened a brick-and-mortar location in St. Ann

Popular local food truck Cajun Seduction, which debuted in St. Louis in May 2021, has put down some more permanent roots. The hub for Cajun delicacies officially opened its doors Aug. 2 at 11188 Old St. Charles Rock Road in St. Ann. The new location is offering only takeout for now, but plans to soon open its small seating area, which has room for about 20 dine-in guests, though timing has not yet been determined.
SAINT ANN, MO
stlmag.com

Find beer, music, art and more at Cherokee Street's mile-long Brewed Arts Festival

Brewed Arts Festival, a brand-new event hosted by the Cherokee Street Foundation, will fill a mile-long stretch of the historic block between Compton Avenue and Lemp Avenue on August 20. Attendees can browse artisan goods at more than 20 small businesses while they sip on an extensive tasting menu of brews during this afternoon of suds, shopping, and live music. The drink selections have been specially curated by the craft beer store St. Louis Hop Shop, and featured local brands include Schlafly Beer, 4 Hands Brewing Co., and 2nd Shift Brewing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
