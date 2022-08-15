ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors fade Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL

Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business. While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Suggests Blockbuster Trade For Chicago Bears

Expectations aren't particularly high for the Chicago Bears heading into 2022. But Colin Cowherd believes that one blockbuster trade could change the Bears' fortunes forever. In a recent edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that the Chicago Bears should trade disgruntled star linebacker Roquan Smith. He believes that the return they could get from Smith would enable them to build their roster into a contender.
Football
FanSided

Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson being suspended 11 games

NFL fans on Twitter react to the news that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season. After Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watston struggled in his preseason debut for the team, the Browns and Watson finally get an answer on just how long Watson will be suspended for the 2022 NFL season.
FanSided

How much money is Deshaun Watson losing over suspension?

The Deshaun Watson suspension has officially been handed down with the Browns QB out for 11 games, but how much money will he lose while suspended?. Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season and will be assessed a $5 million fine following a settlement between the Cleveland Browns quarterback, the NFLPA and the NFL.
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury

Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
NBC Sports

Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander

The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday. Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander. Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.
Front Office Sports

Chicago White Sox Are the Latest Pro Team to Invest in NIL

The Chicago White Sox have become the latest professional team to invest in name, image, and likeness. The team announced it has signed eight college athletes from multiple sports and schools in the region — but all of them grew up in Illinois. Among the players are Michigan football’s A.J. Henning, DePaul basketball’s Anaya Peoples, and Notre Dame soccer’s Kiki Van Zanten.
FanSided

Cardinals: Albert Pujols doubles down on retirement plan after 2022

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols just doubled down on his retirement plan after 2022, meaning his Hall of Fame career is almost over. With Albert Pujols now at 689 career home runs, bringing him tantalizingly close to the exclusive 700 career home run club, the question was posed to the St. Louis Cardinals slugger: would he consider returning for another season in 2023?
NBC Sports Chicago

Here is Bulls’ full 82-game schedule for 2022-23

The draft, free agency and Summer League are officially behind us, which means the start of the 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner. For the Chicago Bulls, the campaign will be an important one. Last season saw marked improvements, from finishing outside of the play-in picture in 2020-21...
According to Jane Pauley’s CBS podcast earlier this month, Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States. Born from the desire of two Washington State dads to find their children an activity to stave off boredom way back in 1965, all one needed was a ping-pong paddle, a wiffle ball and a badminton court. […]Austin Blackburn, who recently graduated from East Wilkes, signed to play basketball with Carolina University in Winston-Salem on Aug. 3. […]The Blue Ridge Coyotes 10u came home Champions of the NSA Season Closer at Reep Park in Hickory on July 30. The team battled...
