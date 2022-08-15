Read full article on original website
Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student LoansTechnology JournalNaperville, IL
Illinois guaranteed income program is giving $6,000 to some residents in this cityBeth TorresEvanston, IL
Popular discount grocery store set to host re-grand opening in Illinois next monthKristen WaltersCalumet Park, IL
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Engage your senses as art turns into an immersive experience at the Chicago Color FactoryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Buccaneers hit home run again with recent free agent signing
What the Buccaneers have been able to do on the free agent side of things for the past few years is nothing short of spectacular. Carl Nassib joining the team shows this perfectly. Jason Licht has put together an overall masterclass during his time as the general manager of the...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Bettors fade Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL
Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business. While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.
Did Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
After being dealt to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for David Robertson, young right-hander Ben Brown chases continued success on the Northside.
Colin Cowherd Suggests Blockbuster Trade For Chicago Bears
Expectations aren't particularly high for the Chicago Bears heading into 2022. But Colin Cowherd believes that one blockbuster trade could change the Bears' fortunes forever. In a recent edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that the Chicago Bears should trade disgruntled star linebacker Roquan Smith. He believes that the return they could get from Smith would enable them to build their roster into a contender.
Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson being suspended 11 games
NFL fans on Twitter react to the news that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season. After Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watston struggled in his preseason debut for the team, the Browns and Watson finally get an answer on just how long Watson will be suspended for the 2022 NFL season.
How much money is Deshaun Watson losing over suspension?
The Deshaun Watson suspension has officially been handed down with the Browns QB out for 11 games, but how much money will he lose while suspended?. Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season and will be assessed a $5 million fine following a settlement between the Cleveland Browns quarterback, the NFLPA and the NFL.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury
Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
Should Browns trade for Jimmy Garoppolo with Deshaun Watson suspended?
With Deshaun Watson’s impending suspension, should the Browns be interested in making a deal with the 49ers for Jimmy Garoppolo?. The Cleveland Browns have only themselves to blame for the situation they have found themselves in. Cleveland gave up three first-round picks for Deshaun Watson, and then immediately paid...
Bears shift former second-round pick Teven Jenkins to guard
With a path to a first-string tackle gig not opening, Jenkins is now working as a guard. The Bears have shifted the Oklahoma State product inside, Matt Eberflus said, via The Athletic’s Adam Jahns. This comes after the team used Jenkins exclusively at right tackle in their preseason opener...
NBC Sports
Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander
The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday. Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander. Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.
Chicago White Sox Are the Latest Pro Team to Invest in NIL
The Chicago White Sox have become the latest professional team to invest in name, image, and likeness. The team announced it has signed eight college athletes from multiple sports and schools in the region — but all of them grew up in Illinois. Among the players are Michigan football’s A.J. Henning, DePaul basketball’s Anaya Peoples, and Notre Dame soccer’s Kiki Van Zanten.
Cardinals: Albert Pujols doubles down on retirement plan after 2022
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols just doubled down on his retirement plan after 2022, meaning his Hall of Fame career is almost over. With Albert Pujols now at 689 career home runs, bringing him tantalizingly close to the exclusive 700 career home run club, the question was posed to the St. Louis Cardinals slugger: would he consider returning for another season in 2023?
Here is Bulls’ full 82-game schedule for 2022-23
The draft, free agency and Summer League are officially behind us, which means the start of the 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner. For the Chicago Bulls, the campaign will be an important one. Last season saw marked improvements, from finishing outside of the play-in picture in 2020-21...
Sports
According to Jane Pauley’s CBS podcast earlier this month, Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States. Born from the desire of two Washington State dads to find their children an activity to stave off boredom way back in 1965, all one needed was a ping-pong paddle, a wiffle ball and a badminton court. […]Austin Blackburn, who recently graduated from East Wilkes, signed to play basketball with Carolina University in Winston-Salem on Aug. 3. […]The Blue Ridge Coyotes 10u came home Champions of the NSA Season Closer at Reep Park in Hickory on July 30. The team battled...
