roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

B&E suspects: Two arrested; one remains at large

JACKSON – Two of the three suspects linked to recent residential break-ins in the Conway area have been arrested. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jailk Lassiter, age 22 of Windsor, was arrested Saturday (Aug. 13) by the Ahoskie Police on related breaking and entering charges. Lassiter was jailed under a $27,000 secured bond and was scheduled for a court appearance on Aug. 16.
CONWAY, NC
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Possession of a controlled substance charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
cbs17

Roanoke Rapids speedster with expired registration busted for drugs, gun, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police busted a man on five charges Saturday night after he made an illegal turn over the posted speed limit, officials said. Officers said Donte Barnes, 29, passed another vehicle in the turn lane while speeding. When police pulled him over they said they detected a smell of marijuana and probable cause allowed them to search his vehicle, according to police.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Police hunt for gunman who shot man midday in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are hunting for the person who shot a man in Rocky Mount midday. The Rocky Mount Police Department said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Jaison Jones, 27, was listed in stable condition at ECU Medical on Tuesday...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
rrspin.com

Two wanted for Conway area B&Es in custody

Two Bertie County men wanted by the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office in breaking and entering cases in the Conway area are in custody. Captain Patrick Jacobs said Jailk Lassiter of Windsor was arrested by the Ahoskie Police Department on August 13 on related breaking and entering charges. According to...
CONWAY, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigating shooting that left one injured

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday. The Rocky Mount Police Department said on Tuesday at about 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Dexter Street due to hearing of shots fired. Once there, they found spent shell casings in the roadway, and were told by emergency workers that a worker called saying their car was damaged by projectiles during the shooting.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Report released on deadly Wilson Hardee’s crash

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wilson Police Department has released a report on a deadly Wilson crash that happened Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s. About 9:47 a.m. on August 14, police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

1 charged in deadly Halifax County shooting; victim identified

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested for their suspected role in a deadly Enfield shooting. On Sunday, the Enfield Police department responded to a shooting at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street in Enfield. Police said Orrick Lakei Parker died as a result of the shooting.
ENFIELD, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCDOT honors worker hit, killed Friday

WILSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An NCDOT worker killed in a hit-and-run incident Friday is being honored. Anna Bradshaw was an 11-year employee with the NCDOT and was struck while cleaning up debris on the shoulder of US 264 Alternate in Wilson County. The NCDOT says Bradshaw was directing...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Vehicle crashes into North Carolina Hardee’s, killing 2 brothers

WILSON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers were killed Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s restaurant in Wilson, police said. Officers were called at 9:47 a.m. to the Hardee’s on 2313 Forest Hills Road after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. At the scene, investigators found that a vehicle driven by Jesse Lawrence, […]
WILSON, NC

