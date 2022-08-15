Read full article on original website
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
B&E suspects: Two arrested; one remains at large
JACKSON – Two of the three suspects linked to recent residential break-ins in the Conway area have been arrested. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jailk Lassiter, age 22 of Windsor, was arrested Saturday (Aug. 13) by the Ahoskie Police on related breaking and entering charges. Lassiter was jailed under a $27,000 secured bond and was scheduled for a court appearance on Aug. 16.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Possession of a controlled substance charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids speedster with expired registration busted for drugs, gun, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police busted a man on five charges Saturday night after he made an illegal turn over the posted speed limit, officials said. Officers said Donte Barnes, 29, passed another vehicle in the turn lane while speeding. When police pulled him over they said they detected a smell of marijuana and probable cause allowed them to search his vehicle, according to police.
cbs17
Police hunt for gunman who shot man midday in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are hunting for the person who shot a man in Rocky Mount midday. The Rocky Mount Police Department said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Jaison Jones, 27, was listed in stable condition at ECU Medical on Tuesday...
rrspin.com
Two wanted for Conway area B&Es in custody
Two Bertie County men wanted by the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office in breaking and entering cases in the Conway area are in custody. Captain Patrick Jacobs said Jailk Lassiter of Windsor was arrested by the Ahoskie Police Department on August 13 on related breaking and entering charges. According to...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Nine ounces of cocaine found in Winterville man’s pants
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Winterville man was arrested in Edgecombe County after a stash of cocaine was found in his pants. Edgecombe County deputies said on Monday they stopped a vehicle on Colonial Road for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies say Gyron Langley resisted, attempted to...
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigating shooting that left one injured
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday. The Rocky Mount Police Department said on Tuesday at about 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Dexter Street due to hearing of shots fired. Once there, they found spent shell casings in the roadway, and were told by emergency workers that a worker called saying their car was damaged by projectiles during the shooting.
7-year-old injured in Wilson crash into Hardee's that killed two brothers
An out-of-control car that killed two brothers when it crashed into a Hardee's also injured a 7-year-old and a woman, according to Wilson Police Department.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than seven years in prison for firearm charge
A Tarboro man was sentenced Friday, August 12, 2022 to 90 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Marquavis Keyon Jones pleaded guilty to the charge on April 21, 2022.
cbs17
Report released on deadly Wilson Hardee’s crash
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wilson Police Department has released a report on a deadly Wilson crash that happened Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s. About 9:47 a.m. on August 14, police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart.
cbs17
1 charged in deadly Halifax County shooting; victim identified
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested for their suspected role in a deadly Enfield shooting. On Sunday, the Enfield Police department responded to a shooting at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street in Enfield. Police said Orrick Lakei Parker died as a result of the shooting.
Petersburg Police identify teenage victim in weekend shooting
Laquan Smith of Wakefield, Virginia and the other teen were brought to the hospital where Smith succumbed to his injuries.
Petersburg police identify 15-year-old killed in shooting, suspect sought
Petersburgh Police are investigating a double-shooting that occurred on Sunday night following the death of one of the victims.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT honors worker hit, killed Friday
WILSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An NCDOT worker killed in a hit-and-run incident Friday is being honored. Anna Bradshaw was an 11-year employee with the NCDOT and was struck while cleaning up debris on the shoulder of US 264 Alternate in Wilson County. The NCDOT says Bradshaw was directing...
Police searching for suspect vehicle after two boys found shot in Petersburg
Police said officers responded to the 300 block of Mistletoe Street at 9:36 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 for the report of a person shot. Once on scene, officers found two juvenile males who had been shot. Both boys were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.
Police: Multiple people hurt from driver crashing SUV into Hardee's in Wilson
Wilson, N.C. — Traffic was shut down on a busy road in Wilson on Sunday morning after a driver crashed into a Hardee's. The driver crashed into the restaurant around 9:45 on the 2300 block of Forest Hills Road, according to police. A photo submitted to WRAL showed a...
Vehicle crashes into North Carolina Hardee’s, killing 2 brothers
WILSON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers were killed Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s restaurant in Wilson, police said. Officers were called at 9:47 a.m. to the Hardee’s on 2313 Forest Hills Road after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. At the scene, investigators found that a vehicle driven by Jesse Lawrence, […]
Victim of fatal Chesterfield I-295 truck crash identified
The passenger in the Tundra, 54-year-old Kenneth L. Piggee, of Petersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening and remains in the hospital at this time.
2 dead, 1 injured after 78-year-old driver crashes SUV into Hardee's Restaurant in Wilson
Two people are dead and one injured Sunday when 78-year-old driver crashes SUV into a Hardee's restaurant in Wilson.
Driver identified in fatal Dinwiddie crash on Wednesday
Virginia State Police have identified the driver who was killed in a single vehicle crash in Diwiddie this week.
