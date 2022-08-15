Read full article on original website
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypoxAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular pet store chain hosts grand opening for new location in TexasKristen WaltersHouston, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston ISD enrollment down 15,000 compared to pre-pandemic level
More than 209,000 students were enrolled in Houston ISD during the school year interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Three years later, the district’s total student population still hasn’t recovered. Statistics from HISD show 194,852 children are enrolled for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. That’s 15,000 less than the...
cw39.com
Central Texas schools still searching for substitute teachers at start of school year
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – The first week of school has kicked off with some districts already in need of substitute teachers. With staff shortages, their work is essential to fill open slots when they pop up. This month, Waco ISD Board of Trustees approved a substitute teacher pay...
See how each Humble ISD school fared in the 2021-22 A-F accountability system
Humble ISD received a B overall for the 2021-22 school year in the Texas Education Agency's A-F Accountability Ratings. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Texas Education Agency released the 2021-22 accountability ratings for school districts across the state Aug. 15. Humble ISD received an B for the 2021-22 school year with 82...
Houston school district rankings: Best schools in the Greater Houston area
HOUSTON — The Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for the state’s school districts and individual campuses for the 2021-2022 school year. Typically, schools and districts are given an A through F grade, but not this year. No failing grades were passed out. This year, schools...
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland, Devers, Hardin, Liberty, Tarkington ISDs receive positive ratings on TEA report card
The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its 2022 A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses, and the results show that five of the seven school districts in Liberty County received scores of B or higher, with Dayton ISD and Hull-Daisetta ISD earning overall ratings of C. Devers ISD, which is comprised of an elementary campus and junior high campus only, had the highest rating county-wide – an A – with a score of 96 out of 100 points. Cleveland, Hardin, Liberty and Tarkington ISDs earned scores of B.
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Conroe ISD bus driver dropped off 3rd grader and 5-year-old twins at wrong stops 4 days apart
A mother is outraged at Conroe ISD after her 5-year-old twins were dropped off at a wrong stop. It turns out the bus driver behind the error has done this before. The concern is mounting for some Conroe ISD families after they say three elementary students were unaccounted for by the same bus driver, causing stress and chaos for both families four days apart.
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypox
This morning, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that a young child is presumed to be positive for the monkeypox virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing to confirm if the child has monkeypox, with results expected in a week.
Click2Houston.com
‘A unique campus’: New all-boys school opens doors at Aldine ISD
HOUSTON – Aldine ISD welcomed students Wednesday morning to its new all-boys school, Impact Leadership Academy. “It’s the first all-boys school in Aldine ISD, created to give boys choices and opportunities,” said Principal Jonathan Kegler. This year, they’re starting with 1st, 2nd and 6th grades for a...
Harris County public safety news conference turns after Judge Lina Hidalgo questioned on spending
The Harris County Judge and other leaders celebrated strides in their anti-crime initiatives, but that mood turned when she was posed this line of questioning.
Click2Houston.com
‘Watch D.O.G.S.’ helping keep children safe while volunteering at Katy ISD schools
KATY, Texas – ‘Watch D.O.G.S.,’ or “Dads of Great Students,” is a father or male-involvement initiative that has really taken off in Katy ISD. “It’s overwhelming. Parents and father figures, they want to get involved. They want to be a part of the school day, they want to be there for their kids and other kids and their community,” James Strickland said.
pearland.com
Pearland ISD is Keeping You Informed
Pearland ISD is dedicated to providing a healthy and safe learning environment for all students and staff. As they get ready to welcome their students back this Wednesday, Aug. 17, they would like to share some resources available on the Pearland ISD website:. For current Pearland ISD COVID-19 protocols, please...
Volunteer father figures adding door checks to their duties in Katy ISD
KATY, Texas — Well-known powerlifter James Strickland might look intimidating. “I’m the third heaviest bench press of all time,” Strickland said. But the Katy ISD dad is a softie when it comes to his kids and their classmates. "Male engagement programs have been around for a while,"...
Click2Houston.com
Spring ISD’s first Hispanic female superintendent Dr. Lupita Hinojosa making history
SPRING, Texas – Spring ISD’s new superintendent is making history. “I started as a second-grade bilingual teacher and here I am, so all our little girls out there, they can do it, too,” said Spring ISD’s Superintendent Dr. Lupita Hinojosa. Hinojosa is the first Hispanic female...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
School Accountability Scores Released Monday In Texas; See Your School's Score
North Texas schools received their annual report cards from the state on Monday. Students at Back Elementary in Garland got their report card hand-delivered Monday by the state's education commissioner. Back received a solid A grade after coming in barely a C a few years ago. "It is amazing what...
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
Harris County Appraisal District board votes to change name
The HCAD's board of directors voted Aug. 17 voted to change its name. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Harris County Appraisal District will have a new name starting in 2023. The HCAD's board of directors voted Aug. 17 voted to change its name to the Harris Central Appraisal District....
houstonpublicmedia.org
Temp workers call on Houston, Harris County to crack down on staffing agencies’ practices
Dozens of temporary workers gathered outside Houston City Hall to protest what they called exploitative practices within local staffing agencies that are contracted through the city and county. The group said they want the local government, who often contracts with staffing agencies, to regulate workforce treatment in its staff. "Even...
More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston
HOUSTON — More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston. On Wednesday, City Council unanimously approved spending up to $6.4 million on a five-year contract with Flock Safety to lease 318 cameras. City officials said they’ll be placed in neighborhoods across town and on...
