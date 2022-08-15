ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston ISD enrollment down 15,000 compared to pre-pandemic level

More than 209,000 students were enrolled in Houston ISD during the school year interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Three years later, the district's total student population still hasn't recovered. Statistics from HISD show 194,852 children are enrolled for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. That's 15,000 less than the...
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland, Devers, Hardin, Liberty, Tarkington ISDs receive positive ratings on TEA report card

The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its 2022 A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses, and the results show that five of the seven school districts in Liberty County received scores of B or higher, with Dayton ISD and Hull-Daisetta ISD earning overall ratings of C. Devers ISD, which is comprised of an elementary campus and junior high campus only, had the highest rating county-wide – an A – with a score of 96 out of 100 points. Cleveland, Hardin, Liberty and Tarkington ISDs earned scores of B.
DAYTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Conroe ISD bus driver dropped off 3rd grader and 5-year-old twins at wrong stops 4 days apart

A mother is outraged at Conroe ISD after her 5-year-old twins were dropped off at a wrong stop. It turns out the bus driver behind the error has done this before. The concern is mounting for some Conroe ISD families after they say three elementary students were unaccounted for by the same bus driver, causing stress and chaos for both families four days apart.
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

'A unique campus': New all-boys school opens doors at Aldine ISD

HOUSTON – Aldine ISD welcomed students Wednesday morning to its new all-boys school, Impact Leadership Academy. "It's the first all-boys school in Aldine ISD, created to give boys choices and opportunities," said Principal Jonathan Kegler. This year, they're starting with 1st, 2nd and 6th grades for a...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

'Watch D.O.G.S.' helping keep children safe while volunteering at Katy ISD schools

KATY, Texas – 'Watch D.O.G.S.,' or "Dads of Great Students," is a father or male-involvement initiative that has really taken off in Katy ISD. "It's overwhelming. Parents and father figures, they want to get involved. They want to be a part of the school day, they want to be there for their kids and other kids and their community," James Strickland said.
KATY, TX
pearland.com

Pearland ISD is Keeping You Informed

Pearland ISD is dedicated to providing a healthy and safe learning environment for all students and staff. As they get ready to welcome their students back this Wednesday, Aug. 17, they would like to share some resources available on the Pearland ISD website:. For current Pearland ISD COVID-19 protocols, please...
PEARLAND, TX

