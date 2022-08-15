Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
'Darq' Creator Reveals New Vampire Hotel Management Game
An ambitious new vampire game is in the works, and it is being led by a prominent figure from the indie game scene. "Bloody Hell Hotel" is a simulator with a gruesome twist. Here, players get to be a newly-awakened vampire who finds their old estate in shambles. In order to get things back to what they once were, players must turn the run-down mansion into a hotel worthy of praise.
ComicBook
Anime Voice Actor Loses Crunchyroll Role Over Fandub Project
The anime industry is growing bigger by the day, and when it comes to watching dubbed shows, it has become easier than ever to find top titles. From Netflix to Crunchyroll, major services have brought dubbed anime to global fans in a big way. Of course, this means voice actors are staying busy, and many are getting into the career by way of fandubs. But now, one actor has lost a top gig because of their work on a fandub in France.
Ars Technica
Review: We Are OFK is stylish, subversive TV disguised as an indie game
Imagine versions of The Monkees TV series or Beatles films like Hard Day's Night for the modern era. What might those look like? I don't just mean aesthetically—even though any "songs within the show" would certainly differ from the jangly '60s likes of "Daydream Believer." What kind of story would it tell? Where would the series air? How would it be presented?
Japanese Manga: Storytelling through Anime Writing
The manga "One Piece" by Eiichiri Oda, which has sold over 450 copies worldwide, is possibly the most well-known Manga in the world. This suggests there is something there for all storytellers to pick up on. With a rise in popularity across the country for the Manga, it is a goldmine for any storyteller to study in order to hone their narrative skills.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Sonic The Hedgehog Annual 2022’ review
I’m here once more to take a look at another issue of IDW’s Sonic the Hedgehog comic series, but this isn’t just any issue – today sees the release of 2022’s Sonic the Hedgehog Annual. There’s a lot of content (and tons of creators) packed into this one, so I wont spend too long on each story, so that you can go and enjoy it all for yourselves. Let’s take a look.
