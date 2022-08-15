ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

WOOD

Photos: City of Grandville Vintage Fest 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Summer is still in fun swing, and the City of Grandville hosted a fun outdoor event for the community to attend! The Vintage Fest, an exciting activity-filled two-day event, kicked off on Friday, Aug. 12, through Saturday, Aug. 13! The festival featured a pie eating contest, corn hole tournament, MKD classic car show, pet photo contest, food trucks, princess & superhero show, live music, and a flea market.
GRANDVILLE, MI
Fox17

Spark your curiosity at Grand Rapids Public Museum

The pterosaurs are flying away from the Grand Rapids Public Museum at the beginning of September, but there's still time to catch the dinosaurs as part of the fun and interactive exhibit, as well as many other exhibits at the museum!. Pterosaurs, Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs, will be...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away 250 free cakes on 25th anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nothing Bundt Cakes is about to commemorate its 25th anniversary, and it’s celebrating in a big way!. The bakery franchise announced it will give away FREE Confetti Bundtlet cakes on Thursday, Sept. 1 to the first 250 customers that walk into each of its 450 locations, including their Grand Rapids location.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Holland, MI
Entertainment
City
Holland, MI
Fox17

Jim Henson exhibit coming to Grand Rapids Art Museum this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An exhibit showcasing the creative work and legacy of Jim Henson is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!. The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited will be featured at the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) from Oct. 1, 2022 until Jan. 14, 2023, the museum tells us.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Giving back to kids could earn you Pitbull tickets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Van Andel Arena is offering a chance to win tickets to see Pitbull on August 30 in exchange for school supplies. It's just one way the musician helps support organizations that improve access to education and healthcare. You can donate new, unopened school supplies...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
swmichigandining.com

Craig’s Cruisers Family Fun Centers (Wyoming)

Only a few more weekends left in summer. We’ve spent a lot of our weekends at the ice rink. L is really getting in to competitive figure skating and wants to spend every opportunity she can skating. Wings West does public open skates on Saturday nights all summer long for $8. We’ve spent almost every Saturday night there because there are usually less than 10 people skating and it’s cheaper than club ice.
WYOMING, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: August 16

1. Mary Free Bed's wheelchair lacrosse team got the chance to go up against some pros last night. They scrimmaged against the semi-professional Grand Rapids Grizzlies lacrosse team. This was the last organized scrimmage for the team before they head to Nationals. The team, called The Frenzy, will head out...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo Humane Society to hold ribbon cutting for new facility

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society (KHS) will soon hold the long-awaited grand opening of its new home!. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Lynn Zhang Animal Care & Resource Center is scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 20 at River Street and 94-BL. We’re told the new...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Inside the North Kent Golf Course transformation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A well-known golf course in Kent County has undergone some big changes. North Kent Golf Course in Rockford is a popular place for outings due to it’s convenient location, but if you haven’t been there in awhile, you should try to get back because it’s looking pretty different these days.
ROCKFORD, MI

