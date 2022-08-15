Read full article on original website
Photos: City of Grandville Vintage Fest 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Summer is still in fun swing, and the City of Grandville hosted a fun outdoor event for the community to attend! The Vintage Fest, an exciting activity-filled two-day event, kicked off on Friday, Aug. 12, through Saturday, Aug. 13! The festival featured a pie eating contest, corn hole tournament, MKD classic car show, pet photo contest, food trucks, princess & superhero show, live music, and a flea market.
Black Impact Collaborative to celebrate new school year with Roll.Bounce.GR event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Black Impact Collaborative (BIC) is set to host its second Roll.Bounce.GR event to ring in the new school year. The roller skating event is scheduled to take place from 1–7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 outside New Hope Baptist Church in Grand Rapids.
Spark your curiosity at Grand Rapids Public Museum
The pterosaurs are flying away from the Grand Rapids Public Museum at the beginning of September, but there's still time to catch the dinosaurs as part of the fun and interactive exhibit, as well as many other exhibits at the museum!. Pterosaurs, Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs, will be...
Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away 250 free cakes on 25th anniversary
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nothing Bundt Cakes is about to commemorate its 25th anniversary, and it’s celebrating in a big way!. The bakery franchise announced it will give away FREE Confetti Bundtlet cakes on Thursday, Sept. 1 to the first 250 customers that walk into each of its 450 locations, including their Grand Rapids location.
Breakaway Festival Is On The Way – 5 Tips To Help You Thrive At Belknap Park This Weekend
Breakaway Festival kicks off this weekend in Grand Rapids, on Friday and Saturday August 19-20th at Belknap Park. The festival features headliners The Chainsmokers and DJ Snake, and Oliver Tree. As well as several huge name artists like TikTok icon Yung Gravy, Two Friends, and Jai Wolf and more. If...
Jim Henson exhibit coming to Grand Rapids Art Museum this fall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An exhibit showcasing the creative work and legacy of Jim Henson is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!. The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited will be featured at the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) from Oct. 1, 2022 until Jan. 14, 2023, the museum tells us.
Giving back to kids could earn you Pitbull tickets
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Van Andel Arena is offering a chance to win tickets to see Pitbull on August 30 in exchange for school supplies. It's just one way the musician helps support organizations that improve access to education and healthcare. You can donate new, unopened school supplies...
Craig’s Cruisers Family Fun Centers (Wyoming)
Only a few more weekends left in summer. We’ve spent a lot of our weekends at the ice rink. L is really getting in to competitive figure skating and wants to spend every opportunity she can skating. Wings West does public open skates on Saturday nights all summer long for $8. We’ve spent almost every Saturday night there because there are usually less than 10 people skating and it’s cheaper than club ice.
‘Really Unique’ Mastodon Skeleton Found In Michigan
The skeleton is from the Ice Age.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 16-31
It is the final couple of weeks of summer, but that doesn't mean things are slowing down when it comes to fair and festivals in the West Michigan area. In the next two weeks, we have almost 20 different events happening before the end of summer. Wednesday, August 17-Saturday, August...
Calling all gear-heads: Metro Cruise '22 is right around the corner!
Organizers are putting the finishing touches on plans for this year's Metro Cruise, bringing in even more for you to enjoy.
Morning Buzz: August 16
1. Mary Free Bed's wheelchair lacrosse team got the chance to go up against some pros last night. They scrimmaged against the semi-professional Grand Rapids Grizzlies lacrosse team. This was the last organized scrimmage for the team before they head to Nationals. The team, called The Frenzy, will head out...
Timeless Victorian Michigan home with modern conveniences hits market for $750K
ALLEGAN, MI - It’s timeless on the outside and modern on the inside. Built in 1867, this newly remodeled Victorian home has hit the market for $750,000 and is the MLive dream home of the week where we feature a dream property every Wednesday. Located at 524 Marshall St....
Mastodon skeleton found during drain project in Michigan: 'That thing is huge'
KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- It's the discovery everyone in West Michigan is talking about: mastodon bones unearthed in Kent County. ABC affiliate WZZM got a look at the pre-historic bones, which are now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. "It was when they started to uncover that femur bone, it's...
'Monumental Murals': Mother and daughter paint giant art on fence in Grand Haven Twp.
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother only gets a visit from her daughter every few years, but when they're together, they create beautiful, life-size art that will last a lifetime which the community can enjoy. Tucked just off the busy roads of Grand Haven Township, is a...
Kalamazoo Humane Society to hold ribbon cutting for new facility
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society (KHS) will soon hold the long-awaited grand opening of its new home!. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Lynn Zhang Animal Care & Resource Center is scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 20 at River Street and 94-BL. We’re told the new...
Inside the North Kent Golf Course transformation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A well-known golf course in Kent County has undergone some big changes. North Kent Golf Course in Rockford is a popular place for outings due to it’s convenient location, but if you haven’t been there in awhile, you should try to get back because it’s looking pretty different these days.
Retro Boat Rentals floating its way to the top of tourists' lists
For 18 years, Lauren Stanton worked as a news anchor in West Michigan, keeping people engaged and entertained through her storytelling. Now, she's connecting with her community in a different way.
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Michigan is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
See inside this luxury treehouse resort hidden in the woods along Michigan's Grand River
IONIA, Mich. – Nestled in a wooded area blanketed with vibrant green leaves and plants, Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort has a variety of amenities for guests to reconnect with nature in comfort. Tree Vistas debuted the Winding Springs Treehouse, which is lifted 13 feet above ground, Thursday,...
