Bier Fest at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay returns as festive as ever, with cabins throughout the park serving more than 50 drinks options, including seasonal, local and international brews, along with ciders and sours. This popular event, now in its fifth consecutive year, allows guests to sip, sample and savor, enjoy the tunes from rising local artists, step into immersive animal habitats and top-off a day of festive fun with Florida’s most thrilling rides.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO