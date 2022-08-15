Read full article on original website
How you can help Metropolitan Ministries in a time of dire need: ‘It’s a food warehouse and there’s no food in it.’
When Metropolitan Ministries CEO Tim Marks checked the stock at the charity’s food bank recently, he made a disheartening discovery: “It’s a food warehouse and there’s no food in it.” The usually fully-stocked pantry has been depleted over two years of providing pandemic relief; and with families now dealing with inflation woes, the need is greater than ever.
Moffitt Cancer Center announces major expansion in Hillsborough County
Moffitt Cancer Center announced its plan for a 9-acre expansion in Hillsborough County Wednesday. Moffit said the new expansion would make cancer care accessible to thousands more patients.
fox13news.com
Palm Harbor parents call for empathy, kindness after daughter dies by suicide days before start of senior year
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
Hillsborough County’s foster care provider: More than 2 dozen kids sleep in unlicensed facilities
For years, 8 On Your Side has reported on local foster kids sleeping in offices, without a bed to lay their heads.
Low-cost programming helps Tampa seniors beat inflation isolation
The president's signing of the Inflation Reduction Act comes as experts warn that inflation is leading to isolation for many seniors.
Tampa Bay HOA board’s heritage blamed for denying American flag in memory of local veterans
Residents of a Lake Wales gated community claim the nationality of HOA board members got in the way of understanding the importance of a request to fly an American flag in memory of recently deceased veterans.
wfla.com
Seminole veteran’s nearly 35-year wait for help for head injury finally ends
SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Navy veteran found himself on the front lines of a long wait for a PTSD-related claim with the VA as soaring rent prices left him in a homeless shelter. Lakeith Amir-Sharif came to 8 On Your Side when his rent in Seminole skyrocketed by...
Lesser known rural loans help get families into homes
A federal grant by the United States Department of Agriculture is helping families build homes for well below market value.
Hundreds gather to remember and celebrate the life of Paul Lamison
In a room filled with photographs, baseballs and Hawaiian shirts all around, Paul Lamison’s family, friends and colleagues past and present celebrated a life well lived that sadly ended too soon.
Animal Welfare Groups: No Puppy Sales in Pinellas
Florida Voices for Animals wants two Largo Pet Stores to Stop Selling Dogs and Cats
27-year-old killed in St. Pete motorcycle crash saves 5 lives through organ donation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brendon Courson, 27, was killed after speeding and losing control of his motorcycle Saturday morning in St. Petersburg, authorities said. The St. Petersburg Police Department said the crash happened on North Gandy Boulevard, and no one else was injured. "My wife had wrote a note...
ospreyobserver.com
Realtor Makes $100 Donation To Raining Cats And Dogs Shelter With Every Sale
Karyn Scech is a residential estate agent with Yellowfin Realty. She sells homes in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties. Scech has been in business for six years with Yellowfin but has lived in the area for over 30 years and has an extensive network. She belongs to the Valrico...
Official Ybor City Ghost Tour offering new downtown tour this Halloween
The official Ybor Ghost Tour has announced an enhanced schedule for this Halloween season, as well as a new tour taking guests through downtown Tampa.
Eyes on 'fastest kid in the world': 6-year-old hopes to be Tampa's next great track and field star
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — As the sun nestles in a bevy of Tampa area clouds, a 6-year-old boy makes his walk to the track with a belief he is the best. Showing up at Cypress Creek High School in Wesley Chapel, Seth Williamson has some of his most coveted medals on him.
ospreyobserver.com
Busch Gardens Launches New Oktoberfest Menu For Bier Fest
Bier Fest at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay returns as festive as ever, with cabins throughout the park serving more than 50 drinks options, including seasonal, local and international brews, along with ciders and sours. This popular event, now in its fifth consecutive year, allows guests to sip, sample and savor, enjoy the tunes from rising local artists, step into immersive animal habitats and top-off a day of festive fun with Florida’s most thrilling rides.
Checking in with Dolly: How one Black woman's business is thriving, expanding
TAMPA, Fla. — August is Black Business Month. It's a chance to highlight Black-owned businesses and support them in your community. We have an update on a young woman who opened a beauty academy in Tampa four years ago with big goals in mind. When we first met Dolly...
The Laker/Lutz News
Giant African land snails show up in Pasco County
Giant African land snails were found in a small area of Pasco County in June 2022. A citizen found several unfamiliar snails and sent a photo to the University of Florida/IFAS Extension Office in Pasco County for identification. That led to the positive identification of the invasive pest – the...
Baycare Medical Group Sued After Tampa Attorney With Claustrophobia Dies
LUTZ, Fla. – On July 21, Baycare Medical Group and four affiliated physicians were sued in the death of former attorney Mitchell C. Robiner. Robiner was associated with Brooks and Brooks Law Firm located in Tampa. He was 51 when he passed away on June
pasconewsonline.com
Port Richey Police announces a homeless action plan in the city
PORT RICHEY, FLA - The Port Richey Police Department has initiated an action plan regarding the homeless population within the City of Port Richey. According to a social media post on their Facebook page Monday, the department is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Pasco County, Metropolitan Ministries, as well as the Sword and Spoon to locate individuals who are interested in the resources available to them and assist in accessing those resources.
ospreyobserver.com
Texas Hold ’Em, ECHO, Bobby van Deusen & More
Charity Dinner And Texas Hold ’Em Poker Tournament. The Fishhawk Poker Group is hosting a dinner and charity Texas hold ’em poker event to raise money for the BH3 Foundation. The event will take place on Saturday, August 20 at Summerfield Crossing Golf Club in Riverview. Dinner will...
