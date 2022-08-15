ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

wfla.com

How you can help Metropolitan Ministries in a time of dire need: ‘It’s a food warehouse and there’s no food in it.’

When Metropolitan Ministries CEO Tim Marks checked the stock at the charity’s food bank recently, he made a disheartening discovery: “It’s a food warehouse and there’s no food in it.” The usually fully-stocked pantry has been depleted over two years of providing pandemic relief; and with families now dealing with inflation woes, the need is greater than ever.
fox13news.com

Palm Harbor parents call for empathy, kindness after daughter dies by suicide days before start of senior year

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
ospreyobserver.com

Busch Gardens Launches New Oktoberfest Menu For Bier Fest

Bier Fest at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay returns as festive as ever, with cabins throughout the park serving more than 50 drinks options, including seasonal, local and international brews, along with ciders and sours. This popular event, now in its fifth consecutive year, allows guests to sip, sample and savor, enjoy the tunes from rising local artists, step into immersive animal habitats and top-off a day of festive fun with Florida’s most thrilling rides.
The Laker/Lutz News

Giant African land snails show up in Pasco County

Giant African land snails were found in a small area of Pasco County in June 2022. A citizen found several unfamiliar snails and sent a photo to the University of Florida/IFAS Extension Office in Pasco County for identification. That led to the positive identification of the invasive pest – the...
pasconewsonline.com

Port Richey Police announces a homeless action plan in the city

PORT RICHEY, FLA - The Port Richey Police Department has initiated an action plan regarding the homeless population within the City of Port Richey. According to a social media post on their Facebook page Monday, the department is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Pasco County, Metropolitan Ministries, as well as the Sword and Spoon to locate individuals who are interested in the resources available to them and assist in accessing those resources.
ospreyobserver.com

Texas Hold ’Em, ECHO, Bobby van Deusen & More

Charity Dinner And Texas Hold ’Em Poker Tournament. The Fishhawk Poker Group is hosting a dinner and charity Texas hold ’em poker event to raise money for the BH3 Foundation. The event will take place on Saturday, August 20 at Summerfield Crossing Golf Club in Riverview. Dinner will...
PLANT CITY, FL

