City of Kalamazoo accepting public input as it seeks next city attorney
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo is seeking a new attorney after City Attorney Clyde Robinson announced he plans to retire. In the meantime, community members are asked to provide their opinions on what traits the city’s next attorney should have. We’re told all information submitted via...
The Rapid announces changes Route 10 Clyde Park
The Rapid has announced that there will be changes to Route 10 Clyde Park. The service will be realigned south of 54th Street starting on August 29. There will now be new stops at the Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) campus and Disability Advocates of Kent County, Pine Rest, and Spectrum Health Pavilion. The goal with the change is to help cultivate a more equitable community by providing access to more essential services.
GR-based Gluten Free Bar recalls Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites for undeclared cashews
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gluten Free Bar, a Grand Rapids-based company, has recalled its line of Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites for undeclared cashews, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). We’re told the recall affects 1.2 oz wrappers bearing the lot code “041323-174” and the UPC...
Deputies: Alcohol a likely factor in Alamo Twp. crash that killed Indiana man
ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Indiana man has died after a crash in Alamo Township this weekend. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened midnight Sunday near mile marker 46 on US-131. We’re told a Plainwell resident in a black Audi A4 rear-ended the Indiana man’s...
Muskegon Board of Commissioners backs no-fault auto reform resolution
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County comissioners threw their support behind a resolution that would urge state leaders to consider amendments to the no-fault auto reform act passed in 2021. Under the no-fault auto reform act, the state legislature reduced reimbursement to 55% for any medical services not already...
Juvenile dies in Ottawa County crash, 4 others hospitalized
JAMESTOWN/GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A juvenile has died after a crash at an Ottawa County intersection Wednesday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 12:30 on 22nd Avenue and Jackson Street, located along the border between Jamestown and Georgetown townships. We’re told a...
KDPS chief on administrative leave amid harassment allegations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chief Vernon Coakley with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is currently on paid administrative leave due to harassment allegations, according to City Manager James Ritsema. We’re told an independent investigator was hired to look into accusations filed by city employees. Ritsema tells us...
Jacobs Financial Services: Finding peace of mind & security in your retirement
Stability. Peace of mind. Security. These are all things people want in retirement, especially when it comes to money. Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix and explains how people can make their money last throughout retirement and worry less about their finances. Jacobs Financial...
West Michigan schools continue their search for more bus drivers
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The make, the model and the look of buses may have changed in the last few decades. “The seat backs are higher because kids are bigger than they were in the 70s and the ceilings are a little higher and more accessible,” Hudsonville Public Schools Transportation Director Rob Mattews said.
Kent County deputies address surge in vehicle thefts
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies say they’ve responded to five complaints regarding stolen vehicles in Kent County this weekend. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says thieves made off with four of those vehicles. We’re told the Grand Rapids Police Department recovered a Hyundai that was reportedly stolen...
'He was just pacing': Woman recounts arrest of Kalamazoo armed robbery, shooting suspect
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is in custody, who police say was involved in an armed robbery in Kalamazoo before allegedly shooting at officers over the weekend. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) confirmed the information with FOX 17 Tuesday afternoon. KDPS says they arrested a 42-year-old man...
Grand Rapids Public Museum releases update on Kent City mastodon
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) has released an update on the mastodon bones discovered in West Michigan last week. The bones, belonging to what’s being called the Clapp Family Mastodon, were found by construction crews along 22 Mile Road in Kent City. The...
Mel Trotter Ministries to hold coat drive this September
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is preparing for another frigid winter by collecting coats for those experiencing homelessness in the area. Mel Trotter Ministries says the coat drive begins Thursday, Sept. 1. “Winters are a difficult season for those experiencing homelessness in West Michigan,” says President...
Black Impact Collaborative to celebrate new school year with Roll.Bounce.GR event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Black Impact Collaborative (BIC) is set to host its second Roll.Bounce.GR event to ring in the new school year. The roller skating event is scheduled to take place from 1–7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 outside New Hope Baptist Church in Grand Rapids.
Morning Buzz: August 16
1. Mary Free Bed's wheelchair lacrosse team got the chance to go up against some pros last night. They scrimmaged against the semi-professional Grand Rapids Grizzlies lacrosse team. This was the last organized scrimmage for the team before they head to Nationals. The team, called The Frenzy, will head out...
Spark your curiosity at Grand Rapids Public Museum
The pterosaurs are flying away from the Grand Rapids Public Museum at the beginning of September, but there's still time to catch the dinosaurs as part of the fun and interactive exhibit, as well as many other exhibits at the museum!. Pterosaurs, Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs, will be...
Kalamazoo Humane Society to hold ribbon cutting for new facility
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society (KHS) will soon hold the long-awaited grand opening of its new home!. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Lynn Zhang Animal Care & Resource Center is scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 20 at River Street and 94-BL. We’re told the new...
Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away 250 free cakes on 25th anniversary
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nothing Bundt Cakes is about to commemorate its 25th anniversary, and it’s celebrating in a big way!. The bakery franchise announced it will give away FREE Confetti Bundtlet cakes on Thursday, Sept. 1 to the first 250 customers that walk into each of its 450 locations, including their Grand Rapids location.
Harvest Health Foods celebrates 70 years of serving healthy foods and suppliments
Harvest Health Foods is the perfect place to go for people who have a goal to eat or serve wholesome, nutritious foods. For the past 70 years, they've offered organic produce gluten, dairy, nut-free foods, supplements, and anything else to help people live a healthy lifestyle. Now they want to celebrate their three generations of family-owned business by hosting a Health Fair.
Giving back to kids could earn you Pitbull tickets
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Van Andel Arena is offering a chance to win tickets to see Pitbull on August 30 in exchange for school supplies. It's just one way the musician helps support organizations that improve access to education and healthcare. You can donate new, unopened school supplies...
