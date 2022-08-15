ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Suns to face Denver Nuggets as part of NBA's 2022 Christmas Day schedule

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Phoenix Suns will face the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day, sources confirmed to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the NBA's Christmas Day schedule on Sunday, with the Suns playing the Nuggets in Denver as part of the lineup.

Charania reported separately Monday on Twitter that the Suns will host Dallas in the Oct. 19 season opener.

The Mavericks eliminated the Suns from the Western Conference semifinals in Game 7 last season.

Charania also reported other Christmas Day games would include the Milwaukee Bucks at the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers at the New York Knicks, the Los Angeles Lakers at the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at the Golden State Warriors.

The Suns went 2-1 against the Nuggets last season.

They beat Denver in Denver on March 24, 140-130, for their 60th win of the season.

They also beat the Nuggets in Phoenix on Nov. 21, 126-97 as their 12th win during an eventual 18-game winning streak.

The Suns' lone loss last season to Denver was in the season opener on Oct. 20 in Phoenix, 110-98.

The Suns' Devin Booker went off for 49 points in Phoenix's win over Denver on March 24.

Interestingly, during the starting lineups for that game, Clippers guard Amir Coffey's face was displayed on the scoreboard jumbotron when Booker was introduced, a moment that Booker said was "disrespectful."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yn5Sw_0hHm6UVc00

The Suns lost to the Golden State Warriors at home last season on Christmas, 116-107.

The Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day, making it potentially a very busy sports day for Arizona sports fans.

The NBA hasn't announced any Christmas Day games yet, so we don't know if the Suns and Cardinals game times will conflict.

The Cardinals vs. Buccaneers game is scheduled to be NBC's Sunday Night Football game, with a kickoff time of 6:20 p.m. MST.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns to face Denver Nuggets as part of NBA's 2022 Christmas Day schedule

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

