Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Remains out of lineup
Merrifield isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Merrifield went 2-for-8 with a strikeout over his last two games but will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five matchups. Santiago Espinal is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
Braves' Tyler White: Shipped to Atlanta
Atlanta acquired White from Milwaukee on Tuesday in exchange for cash. The 31-year-old White had produced at an above-league-average level for Triple-A Nashville this season (.788 OPS, 113 wRC+), but the Brewers were presumably keen on opening up playing time at their top minor-league affiliate for younger players. White will fill a similar organizational depth role for Atlanta, with any potential call-up to the majors likely to hinge on the team losing any of its first-base or designated-hitter options to injuries over the final six weeks of the season.
Mariners' George Kirby: Picks up ugly win
Kirby (5-3) earned the win against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out seven and walking one over 5.2 innings. Kirby's outing Wednesday was a mixed bag of results. On one hand, he allowed three earned runs and six hits while throwing 63 of 94 pitches for strikes across 5.2 frames. On the other hand, he allowed only one walk and struck out six batters. Kirby has lasted six or more innings in just two of his last seven starts, a sign that Seattle may be limiting his innings. The righty will take a 3.47 ERA into his next outing.
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: On bench Tuesday
Merrifield isn't in the lineup Tuesday against Baltimore. It will be difficult to fit both Merrifield and Santiago Espinal, who's playing second base Tuesday, in the lineup every day now that George Springer's back in action. Merrifield has hit .250 with one RBI and one stolen base in nine games since joining the Blue Jays at the deadline.
Braves' Travis Demeritte: DFA'd by Atlanta
Atlanta designated Demeritte for assignment Tuesday. Demeritte slashed a poor .213/.260/.337 with three home runs and six RBI in 26 games before Atlanta sent him down at the end of May. The 27-year-old figures to clear waivers and remain with Triple-A Gwinnett, but it's possible another club in need of organizational outfield depth picks him up.
Mariners' Juan Then: Activated at Double-A
Then (elbow) was reinstated from Double-A Arkansas' injured list last Thursday and made his 2022 debut for the affiliate two days later, striking out two and allowing one run on hit and one walk in a one-inning appearance. Then had been on the shelf since early April with the right...
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Sent to Triple-A
Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Gonzalez had been playing nearly everyday in the outfield for the Giants, but his playing time slipped over the past couple weeks while mired in a 1-for-30 slump. The 26-year-old has a .256/.326/.374 slash line with four home runs, 32 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 78 games this year, and he could return to the majors down the stretch if San Francisco requires outfield depth.
White Sox's Luis Robert: Receives injection
Manager Tony La Russa said Robert (wrist) experienced soreness after swinging a bat and received an injection Wednesday to address the inflammation, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. The 25-year-old is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Astros for a fifth straight game due to a left wrist sprain, but...
Max Scherzer, Mets are overvalued vs. Braves, plus other best bets for Wednesday
It seems holding in can be an effective strategy for earning a new contract. It certainly worked for Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who agreed to a four-year, $76.5 million extension that makes him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. The average annual payout of $19.1 million surpasses the deal Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick signed earlier this year.
Mets' Deven Marrero: Returns to big leagues
Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. This marks Marrero's first chance of the 2022 season to see action in the big leagues. He appeared in 10 contests a year ago with Miami, going 3-for-16 with a homer and a stolen base.
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Misses out on two-start week
Syndergaard is now scheduled to make his next start Monday at home versus the Reds, after he had previously been lined up to take the hill for Sunday's series finale with the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. For the second time this season, Syndergaard will...
Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Activated and optioned
The Dodgers reinstated Rios (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Tuesday marked the 20th and final day of Rios' rehab evaluation window in the minors, so the Dodgers were forced to activate him even though the team didn't have a spot on the 26-man active roster readily available. During his rehab assignment, Rios looked to be fully back in form after a prolonged absence due to a right hamstring strain, as he slashed .302/.387/.453 over a 14-game stint at Oklahoma City. Considering that Rios posted a strong .793 OPS in 92 plate appearances with the Dodgers prior to landing on the IL, he should be the top option for a promotion if the big club needs an extra position player at any point.
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Likely moving to injured list
Holmes said Tuesday he's been dealing with back spasms for the past couple days, and he may require a stint on the injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The right-hander first had the issue crop over the weekend, and he experienced it again when throwing off a mound Tuesday. Holmes is set to rest and receive treatment, which is an indication he may require a stint on the 15-day IL. The 29-year-old's grip on the closer role was already slipping since he has surrendered seven runs and has three blown saves over his past five outings, and it now appears he'll be out for a couple weeks. Aroldis Chapman hasn't been scored upon in his past nine outings and is likely to reclaim ninth-inning duties if Holmes is out.
Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Sent to minors
Beer was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday. Beer was recalled by Arizona at the start of August but will return to the minors after going 4-for-30 in 11 games. Overall the 25-year-old has a .189/.278/.243 slash line with one home run and nine RBI in 126 plate appearances in the majors this season.
Rays' David Peralta: Hitting well with Rays
Peralta went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored Monday against the Yankees. Peralta led off the fourth inning with a triple and was driven in by Isaac Paredes one batter later. Peralta has consistently hit in the top half of the order since joining the Rays -- primarily cleanup -- and has maintained a .282 average with four RBI and two runs scored across 10 games. He may dip in the order upon the return of Manuel Margot (knee) and/or Harold Ramirez (thumb), but Peralta should still get regular at-bats in the outfield when righties are on the mound.
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Phased out of everyday lineup
Cooper is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Cooper battled some calf tightness last week, but he returned to the lineup Saturday and is ostensibly healthy again. However, he hasn't started in four of the Marlins' subsequent five contests, as the team has seemingly made finding more playing time for Lewin Diaz at first base a greater priority. Meanwhile, Jesus Aguilar has supplanted Cooper as the Marlins' top designated hitter as a result, though both players are on the bench Wednesday while No. 2 catcher Nick Fortes get a turn at DH after his two-homer performance in Tuesday's 4-3 win.
Royals' Brad Keller: Moving to bullpen
Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday that Keller will move to the bullpen, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Keller has served exclusively as a starter in the majors over the last four seasons but has struggled since the All-Star break in 2022. Over his five starts to begin the second half, he's posted an 8.76 ERA and 2.07 WHIP in 24.2 innings. He had lined up to start Thursday's road matchup against the Rays, and the Royals haven't announced who will take his place in the rotation. However, Keller will attempt to sort things out as a relief option.
Reds' Buck Farmer: Placed on bereavement list
Farmer was placed on the bereavement list Wednesday. Farmer has been effective over five appearances since the start of August, picking up a win and a hold while striking out seven in 5.2 scoreless innings. However, he'll spend between three and seven days away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. The move makes room on the active roster for Art Warren (elbow), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Mets' R.J. Alvarez: Designated for assignment
Alvarez was designated for assignment by the Mets on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The 31-year-old had his contract selected by New York on Tuesday and made his season debut against Atlanta, and he was charged with the loss after giving up three earned runs across 2.1 innings. Alvarez could return to Triple-A Syracuse if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Dealing with back tightness
Rengifo was removed from Wednesday's loss to the Mariners with lower-back tightness, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, as Rengifo is expected to be ready to go for Friday's series opener at Detroit. The 25-year-old went 1-for-4 with an RBI double before exiting with the injury.
