Meyers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox. Meyers will take a seat for the third game in a row and appears to have lost hold of the center-field job while the Astros seem to have taken a full-blown committee approach to the position. Chas McCormick is making his second straight start in center and may have tentatively emerged as the preferred option, but Mauricio Dubon also picked up a start at the position Tuesday. In all likelihood, manager Dusty Baker will likely wait and see if any among McCormick, Dubon and Meyers can get hot at the plate before settling on a clear-cut top option in center field.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO