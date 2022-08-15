It’s safe to say that Anthony Rizzo was not a fan of this ruling from the home plate umpire. On Monday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Tampa Bay Rays, with the score tied 0-0 in the bottom of the third. During Rizzo’s at bat, the first baseman was plunked in the thigh with an inside slider. As Rizzo was making his way towards first, home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn emphatically called him back to the plate, signaling that the Yankees first baseman didn’t make enough effort to get out of the way of the ball.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO