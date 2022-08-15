Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
Braves fans will be sick listening to Chipper Jones’ thoughts on the Mets
Atlanta Braves fans are going to hate what Chipper Jones had to say about the New York Mets. Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones may have owned the New York Mets during his illustrious prime, but he is not afraid to call it like he sees it. In the decade since...
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player
Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
Little League denies appeal of ruling that determined Northwest champion
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – An Oregon team has lost its appeal of a controversial ending to the West Region’s championship game and will not be playing in the Little League World Series. Bend North’s filed a complaint after it lost Thursday 3-2, in an extra inning to Bonney Lake,...
CBS Sports
Three reasons Rangers faded from contention under president Jon Daniels
The Texas Rangers fired longtime executive Jon Daniels on Wednesday, ending his nearly 17-year run atop the organization's baseball operations department. Earlier this week, the Rangers had dismissed manager Chris Woodward, who was in the midst of his fourth season at the helm. Whereas Woodward's time in Arlington felt fleeting,...
Dodgers News: Braves Claim Onetime LA Infielder Off of Waivers
The Atlanta Braves have claimed Los Angeles Dodgers infield prospect, Rylan Bannon, off the waiver wire.
Dodgers: Rangers Axe Former LA Coach Who Convinced Corey Seager to Sign in Texas
Rangers manager Chris Woodward, former Dodgers third base coach and who helped recruit Corey Seager to Texas, unexpectedly gets fired.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Anthony Rizzo going wild in dugout after questionable call
Anthony Rizzo has been on quite a downslide at the plate the past 17 games. Having gone 12-for-60 with five home runs and 12 strikeouts prior to taking the field Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, his frustrations boiled over after a questionable call from the home plate umpire. During...
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Remains out of lineup
Merrifield isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Merrifield went 2-for-8 with a strikeout over his last two games but will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five matchups. Santiago Espinal is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
MLB・
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB・
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
CBS Sports
Braves' Tyler White: Shipped to Atlanta
Atlanta acquired White from Milwaukee on Tuesday in exchange for cash. The 31-year-old White had produced at an above-league-average level for Triple-A Nashville this season (.788 OPS, 113 wRC+), but the Brewers were presumably keen on opening up playing time at their top minor-league affiliate for younger players. White will fill a similar organizational depth role for Atlanta, with any potential call-up to the majors likely to hinge on the team losing any of its first-base or designated-hitter options to injuries over the final six weeks of the season.
Anthony Rizzo and MLB fans were furious after an umpire ruled that he didn’t avoid a pitch that hit him
It’s safe to say that Anthony Rizzo was not a fan of this ruling from the home plate umpire. On Monday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Tampa Bay Rays, with the score tied 0-0 in the bottom of the third. During Rizzo’s at bat, the first baseman was plunked in the thigh with an inside slider. As Rizzo was making his way towards first, home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn emphatically called him back to the plate, signaling that the Yankees first baseman didn’t make enough effort to get out of the way of the ball.
Braves claim IF Rylan Bannon, designate former first-round pick Travis Demeritte
The Braves announced they claimed third baseman/second baseman Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Corner outfielder Travis Demeritte has been designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Bannon has been shuffled around the league in recent weeks. He’s gone...
Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors
Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Receives injection
Manager Tony La Russa said Robert (wrist) experienced soreness after swinging a bat and received an injection Wednesday to address the inflammation, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. The 25-year-old is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Astros for a fifth straight game due to a left wrist sprain, but...
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News
If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
