Atlanta, GA

ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player

Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Three reasons Rangers faded from contention under president Jon Daniels

The Texas Rangers fired longtime executive Jon Daniels on Wednesday, ending his nearly 17-year run atop the organization's baseball operations department. Earlier this week, the Rangers had dismissed manager Chris Woodward, who was in the midst of his fourth season at the helm. Whereas Woodward's time in Arlington felt fleeting,...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Remains out of lineup

Merrifield isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Merrifield went 2-for-8 with a strikeout over his last two games but will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five matchups. Santiago Espinal is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Braves' Tyler White: Shipped to Atlanta

Atlanta acquired White from Milwaukee on Tuesday in exchange for cash. The 31-year-old White had produced at an above-league-average level for Triple-A Nashville this season (.788 OPS, 113 wRC+), but the Brewers were presumably keen on opening up playing time at their top minor-league affiliate for younger players. White will fill a similar organizational depth role for Atlanta, with any potential call-up to the majors likely to hinge on the team losing any of its first-base or designated-hitter options to injuries over the final six weeks of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Rizzo and MLB fans were furious after an umpire ruled that he didn’t avoid a pitch that hit him

It’s safe to say that Anthony Rizzo was not a fan of this ruling from the home plate umpire. On Monday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Tampa Bay Rays, with the score tied 0-0 in the bottom of the third. During Rizzo’s at bat, the first baseman was plunked in the thigh with an inside slider. As Rizzo was making his way towards first, home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn emphatically called him back to the plate, signaling that the Yankees first baseman didn’t make enough effort to get out of the way of the ball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors

Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Robert: Receives injection

Manager Tony La Russa said Robert (wrist) experienced soreness after swinging a bat and received an injection Wednesday to address the inflammation, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. The 25-year-old is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Astros for a fifth straight game due to a left wrist sprain, but...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
LOS ANGELES, CA

