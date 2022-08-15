ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

New Foodie Launches and Debuts

By WLNK Staff
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dW4fK_0hHm6HHP00

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Trix has a new product at Sam’s Club.

Trix Fruity Popcorn with Fruity Sweet Glaze is on shelves now.

The company says it’s “everything you love about Trix breakfast cereal in a crunchy and delicious flavored popcorn.”

It’ll cost $6.48 for a 20-oz bag.

Also debuting, Kellogg’s is debuting its first-ever orange-colored Rice Krispies.

The new release will start hitting shelves nationwide this month.

A press release says, “Orange you glad your favorite cereal for making deliciously spooky treats is now available in the boldest, brightest color of the season? Introducing new Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Shocking Orange-Colored Cereal; your new favorite ingredient for Halloween and fall-themed treats. From jack-o-lantern sweets to candy corn treats, Halloween is one of the most popular treat-making moments each year, so Snap, Crackle, and Pop wanted to make it even easier for fans to scare up some spooktacular creations. The best part? Shocking Orange features the same original taste and crisped rice cereal crunch that families know and love, with the added fun of festive fall color, so it’s easy to swap into any breakfast bowls or treat-making traditions.”

What’s your favorite fall treat?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Favorite#Foodie#S Club#Food Drink#Kellogg#Rice Krispies#The Mix1079 Com H
wegotthiscovered.com

A polarizing sci-fi blockbuster gains sentience on the streaming Top 10

Isaac Asimov is rightly regarded as a titan of science fiction, with many of the principles he embedded in his work still widely-used in the genre to this day. Given that so much of his output was based around the perils of human folly and the advancement of technology, we’d have loved to know what he would have made of I, Robot.
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue

Halle Berry Celebrates Turning 56 With Cool Silver Curls

“Feeling so much gratitude and love this birthday! WOW!”, wrote Halle Berry in an Instagram post to celebrate her 56th birthday. Posing with her head tilted to one side, her luminous skin radiating health, the actor looked relaxed and happy. Instagram content. This content can also be viewed on...
CELEBRITIES
Salon

The best veggie burger for anybody and everybody

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. What is a perfect veggie burger? That depends on how you like it: there are fans of burgers that are bean-based, nut-based, vegetable-packed and made with grains. Not every veggie-burger-lover loves every veggie burger. (Try saying that 10 times fast.) Some people want it to resemble meat, some like them nutty, and some focus on grill-ability.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Apartment Therapy

GLIDDEN’s 2023 Color of the Year Is So Versatile

Tara is Apartment Therapy's News & Culture Director. When not scrolling through Instagram double-tapping pet pics and astrology memes, you'll find her thrift shopping around Boston, kayaking on the Charles, and trying not to buy more plants. Follow. published Yesterday. GLIDDEN became the latest paint brand to announce a 2023...
LIFESTYLE
Taste Of Home

Our Test Kitchen Found the Best Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Who doesn't want the best shredded cheddar cheese for homemade macaroni and cheese, quesadillas and more? Here's what our Test Kitchen thought after sampling 10 brands. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS
Digital Trends

A new take on children’s footwear, from the brand parents are talking about

This content was produced in partnership with Ozznek. With infants and newborns, shoes aren’t functional — after all, they’re not walking anywhere and won’t be for a while. Yet still, you tend to spend more than you might expect on little feet. That continues to be true until they’re toddler-age and beyond. You might spend anywhere from $45 up to $150 for a pair of good shoes, and before you know it, your child will have grown out of them. It’s a real problem, but Ozznek intends to make that an issue of the past.
APPAREL
Lootpress

Walmart deal with Paramount gives members streaming perks

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart Inc. said Monday it has signed a deal with Paramount Global to offer the entertainment company’s streaming service as a perk to subscribers of the discounter’s shipping subscription service. The move is part of efforts by the nation’s largest retailer to better...
BUSINESS
thepioneerwoman.com

Biscuits and Gravy Casserole

Nothing says "Good morning!" like this biscuits and gravy casserole! Made with time-saving canned biscuits, homemade gravy, and plenty of eggs and cheese, it's an easy-to-make, quick-to-bake breakfast casserole that's perfect for any brunch, special holiday (it's never too early to plan for Christmas!), or weekend with friends. How do...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Soup Beans Are a Beloved Appalachian Staple

For people raised in the Southern Appalachian Mountains, perhaps no meal is more comforting and satisfying, or less expensive and fussy, than a big pot of pintos cooked in the style known as soup beans. Soup beans are not soup, but these slowly simmered beans are soupy, bathed in a...
FOOD & DRINKS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Milk Money Free Online

Cast: Melanie Griffith Ed Harris Michael Patrick Carter Malcolm McDowell Anne Heche. Three young boys pool their money and pay V, a kindhearted prostitute, to strip for them. Afterward, she drives them home to the suburbs -- but then her car breaks down. It's just as well, though, because a mobster named Waltzer is after her, and V realizes the suburbs are the perfect place to hide. But things get a lot more complicated when V falls in love with Tom, a single father who is unaware of her real profession.
TV SERIES
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy