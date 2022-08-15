New Foodie Launches and Debuts

Trix has a new product at Sam’s Club.

Trix Fruity Popcorn with Fruity Sweet Glaze is on shelves now.

The company says it’s “everything you love about Trix breakfast cereal in a crunchy and delicious flavored popcorn.”

It’ll cost $6.48 for a 20-oz bag.

Also debuting, Kellogg’s is debuting its first-ever orange-colored Rice Krispies.

The new release will start hitting shelves nationwide this month.

A press release says, “Orange you glad your favorite cereal for making deliciously spooky treats is now available in the boldest, brightest color of the season? Introducing new Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Shocking Orange-Colored Cereal; your new favorite ingredient for Halloween and fall-themed treats. From jack-o-lantern sweets to candy corn treats, Halloween is one of the most popular treat-making moments each year, so Snap, Crackle, and Pop wanted to make it even easier for fans to scare up some spooktacular creations. The best part? Shocking Orange features the same original taste and crisped rice cereal crunch that families know and love, with the added fun of festive fall color, so it’s easy to swap into any breakfast bowls or treat-making traditions.”

What’s your favorite fall treat?

