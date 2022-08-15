ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland Taking Social Media Break

By Charlotte’s Best Mix
 3 days ago

Source: Pablo Cuadra / Getty

Tom Holland is taking a social media break to focus on his mental health.

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star shared a video on his official Instagram account and said he had been struggling for about an hour trying to come up with the right words.

He explained, “I’ve taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming. I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

Holland went on to say he was “going to disappear from Instagram again” and added, “Thanks for your love and support. I love you all and I’ll speak to you soon.”

Do you ever take social media breaks?

Tom Holland
