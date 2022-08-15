Small brush fire reported near Highway 101, Conejo Grade

A brush fire that started before sunrise Monday has burned 2 to 3 acres in rocky hillsides near Highway 101 above Camarillo Springs.

The fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. off the south side of the freeway near the Conejo Grade, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Firefighters reported the fire had burned two to three acres in the steep, rocky terrain.

Crews had stopped forward progress of the small blaze around 8 a.m.

Hand crews were on the ground and aircraft continued to drop water on any hot spots. No evacuations or injuries have been reported.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.