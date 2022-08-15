ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Small brush fire reported near Highway 101, Conejo Grade

By Cheri Carlson, Ventura County Star
 3 days ago
A brush fire that started before sunrise Monday has burned 2 to 3 acres in rocky hillsides near Highway 101 above Camarillo Springs.

The fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. off the south side of the freeway near the Conejo Grade, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Firefighters reported the fire had burned two to three acres in the steep, rocky terrain.

Crews had stopped forward progress of the small blaze around 8 a.m.

Hand crews were on the ground and aircraft continued to drop water on any hot spots. No evacuations or injuries have been reported.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Pipe bomb found on patient at California hospital

POMONA, Calif. — A patient transported to a Los Angeles-area emergency room Monday night was carrying a pipe bomb, police confirmed. Security at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center told police that they located a PVC pipe with end caps and a fuse on a patient who was brought in by ambulance from West Covina shortly after 9 p.m., KTLA-TV reported.
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Burglars wanted in hour-long spree of restaurant break-ins from Calabasas to Westlake Village

Help is needed to identify a team of burglars who broke into several restaurants in Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village in just one hour.The burglars were caught on security video, breaking into a total of seven restaurants between 2:35 a.m. and 3:35 a.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. In at least one break-in, the intruders shattered a glass door to get into the business, and went for the cash registers and safes.Investigators did not identify any of the restaurants that were targeted.A description of the burglars was not given, but they all appeared...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
