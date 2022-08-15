ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Burlington Police charge Reidsville man with robbery of vape store

By Isaac Groves, Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 3 days ago
A 29-year-old Reidsville man is in the Alamance County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon after the robbery of a vape shop over the weekend.

At 8:24 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Burlington Police responded to an armed robbery at Tobacco Vape, 156 Holly Hill Lane, according to a department news release. A store employee said an unknown man robbed the business at gunpoint taking money and merchandise, police are not saying how much. The employee was not hurt.

Police found a man matching the description of the robber near the store and found evidence of the crime after detaining him.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the robbery to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or leave anonymous tips with Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or through the mobile App P3 Tips.

