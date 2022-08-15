Read full article on original website
Mother Marries Man She Suspects In Her Daughter's Disappearance
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To Maryland
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic Grandson
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest
foxbaltimore.com
Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
'Destroy them wherever you find them': Spotted lanternfly population spreading across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted lanternfly is originally from China. It first showed up in the U.S. in Pennsylvania then spread to Maryland in 2018, and the population is currently exploding across Harford and Cecil counties. It has also been found in Baltimore City and Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Kent, Montgomery,...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore begins sending $1,000 monthly payments to 200 young parents as part of guaranteed income pilot program
Two hundred young parents will soon begin receiving monthly $1,000 payments as part of Baltimore’s guaranteed income pilot program. Baltimore City has finished identifying and onboarding recipients and started processing payments Monday, Mayor Brandon Scott announced. Funds will soon be sent to recipients’ accounts or pay cards. As...
Nottingham MD
Former C.P. Crane Power Station in Bowleys Quarters to be imploded on Friday morning
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, MD—This week will mark the end of an era. The former C.P. Crane Power Station in Bowleys Quarters will be imploded at around 8:00 a.m. Friday, August 19, weather-permitting. The Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore County Police Department, and Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police will secure...
foxbaltimore.com
'Bacteria Blitz' scheduled along embattled Back River
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Two Baltimore-area environmental groups are partnering for a community science pilot program along Back River in eastern Baltimore County. Blue Water Baltimore and the Back River Restoration Committee are planning a 'Back River Bacteria Blitz' to teach local residents how to collect water samples from this portion of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Open This Sunday – 35 E. Montgomery Street in Historic Federal Hill
Located in historic Federal Hill, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with PARKING PAD combines much history with modern updates & amenities. Original hardwood floors throughout, a perfect blend of old and new! The main level offers a cozy living room with wood burning fireplace & built-ins; a separate dining room; and renovated kitchen, with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, which opens onto a beautiful bluestone patio. The second level serves as the primary suite, with a sitting/dressing area and brand new renovated bath.
foxbaltimore.com
New law aimed at slowing street racers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The blackened pavement at Pratt and Market Streets tells the tale of the city's high powered problem. This weekend, street racers stopped traffic as they spun out of control in the heart of the city. "It's ridiculous, if they don't have anything better to do than...
Bay Net
Multiple Lottery Wins In Southern Maryland Including Unclaimed Million Dollar Ticket
Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a FAST PLAY ticket sold Aug. 9 in Charlotte Hall. Meanwhile, three scratch-off players — one each in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton — claimed $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or...
Nottingham MD
White Marsh Precinct holding school supply drive
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department’s White Marsh Precinct is currently holding a Back to School Supply Drive. The drive will runs now through September 16th. Supplies can be dropped off in the precinct’s lobby. The drive is being organized by Officer Flanary and the Community Outreach...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 4: Full Moon Pub in Reisterstown and B.C. Brewery in Hunt Valley
The fourth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a full show afternoon at Full Moon Pub in Reisterstown with great guests and a post-yoga beer at B.C. Brewery in Hunt Valley on a stormy night of open mic. (We will definitely be back there soon!) It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
Maryland Weather: Wet & cool Monday
BALTIMORE -- We hope you savored the sunshine this weekend because we don't have it today. A drizzly and cool start to the week is in store in the Baltimore area. It will remain cloudy with a high near 77. Showers are likely Monday mainly before 9 a.m., and we could see more rain in the afternoon and evening as well. Showers and possible thunderstorms are in store Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will be a little warmer with highs in the low 80s. We'll be seeing plenty of clouds the rest of the week. Temperatures are below what we expect this time of year, but we warm up by the weekend. And by the way, today is National Relaxation Day. Good luck with that!
themunchonline.com
783 N. Grantley Street
Coming Soon ! Renovated Three Bedroom Home! - Newly renovated thee bedroom home in a quiet community offering lots of wonderful amenities. Walk in to a bright entry that splits off to the large front living area with high ceilings w/ fans, then walk over to the formal dining room just also off your kitchen. The kitchen boasts all new cabinets, large appliances and new flooring. On those lovely summer evenings go out to your private fenced in yard with a deck to have family cookouts. On the upper level of this home you will find three bedrooms all with wall to wall carpeting and ceiling fans and a new ceramic bath with all new fixtures. Access to washer/dryer hookups on the lower level. NO PETS ALLOWED. Flex Move In Date. . EZ street parking.
Wbaltv.com
Water main break sends water high into air in Owings Mills area
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A water main break sent water high into the air Tuesday afternoon in the Owings Mills area. SkyTeam 11 video showed the break in the 200 block of Timber Grove Road in the Owings Mills/Reisterstown areas. The road was being closed shortly before 1 p.m....
foxbaltimore.com
There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
City councilman demands increased patrols after "chaos" in Federal Hill
A city councilman is asking to deploy high-visibility police patrols in Federal Hill, saying "weekend late-evenings has hit new levels [of] lawlessness"
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore man shares his frustrations over impound lot issues
A Baltimore native shares his anger over the process it took to get his car back before the city auctioned it off. Terrell Brown, car owner, said he doesn't understand why it took two months and several trips to a city impound lot to get back his car. Brown said...
Wbaltv.com
Hundreds of teaching positions unfilled in Maryland as first day of school nears
TOWSON, Md. — Hundreds of teaching positions across Maryland remain unfilled with just a few more weeks of summer to go. Administrators said they knew closing the gap on teacher shortages would not be easy, but most said they're still making progress as they inch closer to the first day of school.
Nottingham MD
Vehicle fire snarls traffic on I-95 in Rosedale
ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday afternoon vehicle fire on Interstate 95. The fire was reported at around 3 p.m. along southbound I-95 prior to the I-895 split. Several lanes are currently blocked along I-95 south. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County encourages residents to dispose of rechargeable batteries properly
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County officials are reminding residents that rechargeable batteries should not be placed in household trash or single stream recycling. Disposing of these items in the trash or recycling can lead to fires in collection trucks and Baltimore County facilities, damaging equipment and endangering workers. Batteries that fall...
Bus driver explains why Maryland schools are sweating last-minute bus shortage
We are just a couple weeks away from school starting, and school officials are sweating to see if there will be enough buses to pick children up, or if there will be enough teachers.
