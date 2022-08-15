ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

'Destroy them wherever you find them': Spotted lanternfly population spreading across Md.

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted lanternfly is originally from China. It first showed up in the U.S. in Pennsylvania then spread to Maryland in 2018, and the population is currently exploding across Harford and Cecil counties. It has also been found in Baltimore City and Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Kent, Montgomery,...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore begins sending $1,000 monthly payments to 200 young parents as part of guaranteed income pilot program

Two hundred young parents will soon begin receiving monthly $1,000 payments as part of Baltimore’s guaranteed income pilot program. Baltimore City has finished identifying and onboarding recipients and started processing payments Monday, Mayor Brandon Scott announced. Funds will soon be sent to recipients’ accounts or pay cards. As...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

'Bacteria Blitz' scheduled along embattled Back River

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Two Baltimore-area environmental groups are partnering for a community science pilot program along Back River in eastern Baltimore County. Blue Water Baltimore and the Back River Restoration Committee are planning a 'Back River Bacteria Blitz' to teach local residents how to collect water samples from this portion of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Open This Sunday – 35 E. Montgomery Street in Historic Federal Hill

Located in historic Federal Hill, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with PARKING PAD combines much history with modern updates & amenities. Original hardwood floors throughout, a perfect blend of old and new! The main level offers a cozy living room with wood burning fireplace & built-ins; a separate dining room; and renovated kitchen, with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, which opens onto a beautiful bluestone patio. The second level serves as the primary suite, with a sitting/dressing area and brand new renovated bath.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

New law aimed at slowing street racers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The blackened pavement at Pratt and Market Streets tells the tale of the city's high powered problem. This weekend, street racers stopped traffic as they spun out of control in the heart of the city. "It's ridiculous, if they don't have anything better to do than...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

White Marsh Precinct holding school supply drive

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department’s White Marsh Precinct is currently holding a Back to School Supply Drive. The drive will runs now through September 16th. Supplies can be dropped off in the precinct’s lobby. The drive is being organized by Officer Flanary and the Community Outreach...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 4: Full Moon Pub in Reisterstown and B.C. Brewery in Hunt Valley

The fourth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a full show afternoon at Full Moon Pub in Reisterstown with great guests and a post-yoga beer at B.C. Brewery in Hunt Valley on a stormy night of open mic. (We will definitely be back there soon!) It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wet & cool Monday

BALTIMORE -- We hope you savored the sunshine this weekend because we don't have it today. A drizzly and cool start to the week is in store in the Baltimore area. It will remain cloudy with a high near 77. Showers are likely Monday mainly before 9 a.m., and we could see more rain in the afternoon and evening as well. Showers and possible thunderstorms are in store Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will be a little warmer with highs in the low 80s. We'll be seeing plenty of clouds the rest of the week. Temperatures are below what we expect this time of year, but we warm up by the weekend.  And by the way, today is National Relaxation Day. Good luck with that!  
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

783 N. Grantley Street

Coming Soon ! Renovated Three Bedroom Home! - Newly renovated thee bedroom home in a quiet community offering lots of wonderful amenities. Walk in to a bright entry that splits off to the large front living area with high ceilings w/ fans, then walk over to the formal dining room just also off your kitchen. The kitchen boasts all new cabinets, large appliances and new flooring. On those lovely summer evenings go out to your private fenced in yard with a deck to have family cookouts. On the upper level of this home you will find three bedrooms all with wall to wall carpeting and ceiling fans and a new ceramic bath with all new fixtures. Access to washer/dryer hookups on the lower level. NO PETS ALLOWED. Flex Move In Date. . EZ street parking.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
ODENTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore man shares his frustrations over impound lot issues

A Baltimore native shares his anger over the process it took to get his car back before the city auctioned it off. Terrell Brown, car owner, said he doesn't understand why it took two months and several trips to a city impound lot to get back his car. Brown said...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle fire snarls traffic on I-95 in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday afternoon vehicle fire on Interstate 95. The fire was reported at around 3 p.m. along southbound I-95 prior to the I-895 split. Several lanes are currently blocked along I-95 south. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should...
ROSEDALE, MD

