BALTIMORE -- We hope you savored the sunshine this weekend because we don't have it today. A drizzly and cool start to the week is in store in the Baltimore area. It will remain cloudy with a high near 77. Showers are likely Monday mainly before 9 a.m., and we could see more rain in the afternoon and evening as well. Showers and possible thunderstorms are in store Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will be a little warmer with highs in the low 80s. We'll be seeing plenty of clouds the rest of the week. Temperatures are below what we expect this time of year, but we warm up by the weekend. And by the way, today is National Relaxation Day. Good luck with that!

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO