An RV crashed into a Winchell's Donut House injuring at least two people in Lakewood Monday morning, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported.

West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) said at 7:47 a.m., the RV crashed into the building at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Pierce Street.

Two people inside the RV were taken to the hospital, and a dog was also rescued from the vehicle.

