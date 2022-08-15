ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta Looks to Gain Share of Restaurant Sales With WhatsApp Ordering

As tech providers compete to enable the most frictionless restaurant ordering, Meta is throwing its hat into the ring and looking to get in on the revenue opportunity from the rise in digital food sales. The tech giant has invested in Take App, a Singapore-based startup that offers conversational commerce solutions for restaurants and other businesses selling via Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp, according to a TechCrunch report Monday (Aug. 15).
CELL PHONES
Amazon Hopes to ‘Inspire’ Consumers to Shop TikTok-Style

Amazon has begun testing a new app feature that shows customers a video and photo feed of products, similar to the popular video social media platform TikTok. That’s according to a Wednesday (Aug. 17) report by The Wall Street Journal, which said — according to an unnamed source — that the test is visible to a handful of Amazon employees.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Investor Ryan Cohen Selling 10% Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond

GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen plans to sell his 10% stake in retailer Bed Bath & Beyond, the activist investor said this week in an SEC filing. According to the Tuesday (Aug. 16) filing, Cohen’s RC Ventures hopes to sell 9.4 million shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, valued at $148.5 million.
RETAIL
Estée Lauder Will Pursue Omnichannel Opportunities Amid Volatility

Cosmetics maker Estée Lauder says it is focused on both brick-and-mortar and online sales opportunities as it deals with the fallout from pandemic lockdowns in China and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In reporting the company’s earnings Thursday (Aug. 18), CEO Fabrizio Freda said that Estée Lauder's...
BUSINESS
Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales

Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
ECONOMY
Target Is Doubling Sortation Centers Amid Surge in Demand for Same-Day Delivery

Pointing to outsized growth for its same-day delivery services, Target plans to double its investment in local sortation centers that support rapid order fulfillment by nearby stores and help it complete final mile logistical challenges. According to Target CEO Brian Cornell, the increased commitment to meeting demand for same-day and...
RETAIL
Report: Walmart May Boost Use of Influencers to Promote Products

Walmart may be looking at increasing its use of social media influencers to promote its own products and those of its third-party sellers, having filed trademarks for “Walmart Creator” and “Walmart Creator Collective.”. The filing said these services would provide social media consulting and promotion through influencers,...
RETAIL
BJ’s Wholesale Touts Member Value as Record Sales Defy Retail Slump

To paraphrase a well-known tagline, membership has its benefits. As BJ’s Wholesale Club reported second quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday (Aug. 18), value creation for members was the strategic core of a strong quarterly performance, with digital sales also making big contributions. Executives on an earnings call with analysts...
RETAIL
Healthcare Payments Platform Revenue Management Solutions Buys OrboGraph

Private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) has said its automated healthcare payments company Revenue Management Solutions (RMS) has bought recognition solutions provider OrboGraph, a press release said. Orbograph’s services help with payment negotiability and check fraud, and the company already does work in the healthcare field. By buying...
SOFTWARE
TJX Surprised by Weakness in Demand as Inflation Crimps Spending

Off-price apparel retailer TJX said Wednesday (Aug. 17) that demand for home-related items was weaker than expected as inflation dampened consumer spending, leading to a surprise 5% drop in same-store sales. In the company’s Fiscal Year 2023 second-quarter earnings report, TJX President and CEO Ernie Herrman characterized the results as...
BUSINESS
Online Marketplace Flippa Adds Tool to Help Buyers Evaluate Businesses

Saying it’s democratizing access to business intelligence for both buyers and sellers, Flippa has added a new business intelligence tool to its global online marketplace for buying and selling online businesses and digital assets. The new tool, Flippa Market Insights, provides a decade’s worth of sales information and other...
SMALL BUSINESS
Cloud-Based Management Platform WellnessLiving Secures $66M for Expansion

WellnessLiving, which offers a cloud-based business management software and payments for fitness operators, is working with investment adviser McCarthy Capital to boost its growth, a press release said. The partnership will work on international expansion for WellnessLiving, along with more product development and more feature building for franchises or multi-location...
SOFTWARE
