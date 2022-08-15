Read full article on original website
Meta Looks to Gain Share of Restaurant Sales With WhatsApp Ordering
As tech providers compete to enable the most frictionless restaurant ordering, Meta is throwing its hat into the ring and looking to get in on the revenue opportunity from the rise in digital food sales. The tech giant has invested in Take App, a Singapore-based startup that offers conversational commerce solutions for restaurants and other businesses selling via Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp, according to a TechCrunch report Monday (Aug. 15).
Amazon Hopes to ‘Inspire’ Consumers to Shop TikTok-Style
Amazon has begun testing a new app feature that shows customers a video and photo feed of products, similar to the popular video social media platform TikTok. That’s according to a Wednesday (Aug. 17) report by The Wall Street Journal, which said — according to an unnamed source — that the test is visible to a handful of Amazon employees.
Kohl's Sets Stage for Retail Slugfest With Aggressive Discounting Plan
With a middle-income customer base and broad exposure to apparel, Kohl’s says it has been “disproportionately impacted” by inflation and dampened consumer spending and will need to be more aggressive in its promotions to clear out bulging shelves and warehouses. The problem is, virtually all of its...
Investor Ryan Cohen Selling 10% Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond
GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen plans to sell his 10% stake in retailer Bed Bath & Beyond, the activist investor said this week in an SEC filing. According to the Tuesday (Aug. 16) filing, Cohen’s RC Ventures hopes to sell 9.4 million shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, valued at $148.5 million.
Estée Lauder Will Pursue Omnichannel Opportunities Amid Volatility
Cosmetics maker Estée Lauder says it is focused on both brick-and-mortar and online sales opportunities as it deals with the fallout from pandemic lockdowns in China and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In reporting the company’s earnings Thursday (Aug. 18), CEO Fabrizio Freda said that Estée Lauder's...
Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales
Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
EMEA Daily: Digital Bookkeeping Startup Pastel Raises $5.5M for Small Business Services in Nigeria
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the growing Nigerian digital bookkeeping company Pastel raised over $5 million to expand its business bookkeeping management services. Revolut, a digital bank based in London, has won approval from regulators in Cyprus to offer cryptocurrency-related trading services, a...
Target Is Doubling Sortation Centers Amid Surge in Demand for Same-Day Delivery
Pointing to outsized growth for its same-day delivery services, Target plans to double its investment in local sortation centers that support rapid order fulfillment by nearby stores and help it complete final mile logistical challenges. According to Target CEO Brian Cornell, the increased commitment to meeting demand for same-day and...
Report: Walmart May Boost Use of Influencers to Promote Products
Walmart may be looking at increasing its use of social media influencers to promote its own products and those of its third-party sellers, having filed trademarks for “Walmart Creator” and “Walmart Creator Collective.”. The filing said these services would provide social media consulting and promotion through influencers,...
BJ’s Wholesale Touts Member Value as Record Sales Defy Retail Slump
To paraphrase a well-known tagline, membership has its benefits. As BJ’s Wholesale Club reported second quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday (Aug. 18), value creation for members was the strategic core of a strong quarterly performance, with digital sales also making big contributions. Executives on an earnings call with analysts...
Healthcare Payments Platform Revenue Management Solutions Buys OrboGraph
Private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) has said its automated healthcare payments company Revenue Management Solutions (RMS) has bought recognition solutions provider OrboGraph, a press release said. Orbograph’s services help with payment negotiability and check fraud, and the company already does work in the healthcare field. By buying...
Are Apparel Resellers ‘Uniquely Positioned’ or Fighting an Uphill Battle?
With inflation and economic uncertainty currently causing an instinctive recoil by many consumers when it comes to splurging on non-essentials, a week’s worth of insight and commentary from several of the nation’s top apparel resellers has sparked a bit of a debate and a rethink. Is this niche...
TJX Surprised by Weakness in Demand as Inflation Crimps Spending
Off-price apparel retailer TJX said Wednesday (Aug. 17) that demand for home-related items was weaker than expected as inflation dampened consumer spending, leading to a surprise 5% drop in same-store sales. In the company’s Fiscal Year 2023 second-quarter earnings report, TJX President and CEO Ernie Herrman characterized the results as...
Plunging Oil Has Top Energy Dividend Stocks on Sale: 7 to Buy Aggressively Now
Declining prices are putting the top energy dividend stocks back on sale. Investors wanting to initiate or add positions have a chance to buy some of the top names in the sector at prices that are the lowest this summer.
Will Walmart, Target, Home Depot Results Reflect Gains From Recent Tech Investments?
It’s a big week for major retailers to release earnings, and as they do, market watchers will be wondering how recent technology investments are paying off and if they’re helping chains weather the economic storm. All eyes will be on Walmart Tuesday (Aug. 16), which has made digital...
Walmart’s Food Business Growth Is a Mixed Blessing as Shoppers Trade Down
Amid ongoing inflation, many consumers are growing more conservative in their spending, cutting back on luxuries and sticking more to the basics. Walmart, the world’s largest grocery retailer, is seeing the effects of the shift from restaurants to supermarkets as well as from more premium-priced food retailers and items to more value-focused alternatives.
Today in B2B Payments: Hello Alice Launches Small Business Credit Card; The Sage Group Signs Deal to Acquire Lockstep
Today in B2B payments, Hello Alice has launched a small business credit card to help increase the availability of credit, while payroll, HR and accounting tech firm The Sage Group has signed a deal to acquire accounting FinTech Lockstep. In a move to increase the availability of credit — including...
Online Marketplace Flippa Adds Tool to Help Buyers Evaluate Businesses
Saying it’s democratizing access to business intelligence for both buyers and sellers, Flippa has added a new business intelligence tool to its global online marketplace for buying and selling online businesses and digital assets. The new tool, Flippa Market Insights, provides a decade’s worth of sales information and other...
Cloud-Based Management Platform WellnessLiving Secures $66M for Expansion
WellnessLiving, which offers a cloud-based business management software and payments for fitness operators, is working with investment adviser McCarthy Capital to boost its growth, a press release said. The partnership will work on international expansion for WellnessLiving, along with more product development and more feature building for franchises or multi-location...
