Read full article on original website
Related
sent-trib.com
BGSU to welcome class of 2026 with convocation
Bowling Green State University will welcome the class of 2026 to campus with a convocation at 10 a.m. on Friday outdoors on the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle. Convocation is the official new student academic welcome to the university and celebrates the importance of academic excellence, innovation, integrity and discovery. During the event,...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: BGSU students begin move-in
Bowling Green State University welcomed new residential students to campus Tuesday morning. Residence hall move-in is Aug. 16-18. Returning students will move-in Aug. 20-21.
Findlay City Schools welcomes 45 new staff members
FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools welcomed 45 new certified staff members during Tuesday's New Trojan Orientation. The day-long event not only introduced them to the community, but made sure everyone was on the same page with initiatives, missions and goals in the district. And while 45 new staff...
sent-trib.com
Sight Center’s Tegge selected for National Blind Leaders Program
Tim Tegge, the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio’s development coordinator, has been selected as one of 25 mentors in a national Blind Leaders Development Program organized by the American Foundation for the Blind. Launched in 2019, the national program is designed to increase upward mobility and create meaningful leadership...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Ronald M. Johns
Ronald M. Johns, age 86 of Millbury, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Parkcliffe of Northwood. He was born on March 1, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio to Richard and Ione (Rambeau) Johns. On June 24, 1958 Ronald married Janice S. Moore in Luckey, Ohio. Ronald and Janice raised 2 sons and celebrated over 64 years of marriage together.
sent-trib.com
Senior Safety Expo to bring resources together for Wood County seniors
PERRYSBURG — Safe Communities of Wood County, Ohio and the Perrysburg Fire Division are teaming up for a Senior Safety Expo. The Senior Safety Expo will bring together a number of local resources to help seniors understand the importance of staying safe. Things such as preventing falls, poisonings and burns, as well as avoiding scams and elder abuse.
sent-trib.com
Circle the date — Yellow Jackets and Generals meet Sept. 30
In the Northern Lakes League, there is a new cross-river rivalry that has developed in recent years between Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne. The two schools have had a near-monopoly on the league title. Only the Maumee River separates the two districts, although a segment of the AW district crosses the river into Wood County.
sent-trib.com
BG prosecutor named new city attorney
The city prosecutor will now be Bowling Green’s attorney. Council on Monday unanimously approved Mayor Mike Aspacher’s appointment of Hunter Brown, currently Bowling Green city prosecutor, to serve as the city’s next city attorney, replacing the retiring Mike Marsh. Aspacher noted that Brown, a Bowling Green native,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Edward Elmer Woessner
Ed was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on 2/12/1937 to Martin Lewis and Clara Belle Woessner. He had 2 siblings, Virginia Woessner Scharf and Jack Lewis Woessner (deceased). Ed passed away peacefully in his sleep in Traverse City early Saturday morning. He worked for the Daily Sentinel Tribune while he...
sent-trib.com
Hagemeyer photography celebrates 35 years
Hagemeyer Fine Photography is celebrating their 35th Anniversary of business in Bowling Green this month. The portrait studio, that has been a part of the Wood County business community since August 1987, was opened by photographer Cheryl Hagemeyer. She has been the sole photographer since the doors were opened on Railroad Street in 1987.
sent-trib.com
Updated: Krinn, Henricksen get jail time in Foltz hazing death
Two men accused of hazing and contributing to the death of Stone Foltz will be spending time in jail. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were the remaining two defendants of the eight originally charged in the death of Foltz, a Bowling Green State University student. They appeared Wednesday in the...
13abc.com
Lucas County hosts hiring event for county jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development is partnering with OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to host a hiring event on Thursday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The purpose of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wktn.com
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
sent-trib.com
Cheryl L. Kinney
Cheryl L. Kinney, age 77, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at St. Lukes Hospital in Maumee. She was born on January 28, 1945, in Findlay, Ohio to the late Harry J. & Virginia L. “Petie” (Frankforther) Brueggemeier. Cheryl married Gary Kinney on September 2, 1967, and they later divorced.
sent-trib.com
Canceled: Sunset Jazz and Art Festival returns to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — The 16th Sunset Jazz and Art Festival will celebrate the legendary saxophonist Gene Parker, who is the event headliner. After a two-year hiatus, the annual event will be held Sunday. “This year we are featuring Gene Parker. He will be playing with all of the groups,...
sent-trib.com
Smile … you’re in Pemberville
Help Pemberville make history as they coordinate “A Mile of Smiles” before the start of this year’s Grand Parade on Saturday at 12:50 p.m. This endeavor will take place all along the “parade route” starting at the corner of Front and Hickory streets, which is the end of the parade route, and winding through the downtown business district. The route will be East Front Street, along Memorial Drive, onto College Avenue, down to Hickory Street.
sent-trib.com
Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024
ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
sent-trib.com
BGSU alumnus chosen for prestigious artist-in-residence program created by Kehinde Wiley
Widely acclaimed artist Kehinde Wiley’s Black Rock Senegal has chosen a Bowling Green State University alumnus to be part of its exclusive artist-in-residence program this fall. The program, which Wiley founded, selects 16 artists from across the world in various disciplines to travel to Dakar, Senegal, where they will...
13abc.com
Elderly care program may expand to Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many of us have elderly loved ones and we want the best possible care for them. The Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, helps keep senior citizens out of nursing homes for longer, and it could be coming to the Toledo area. Elected...
sent-trib.com
Bobcats take down Little Giants in tennis
Bowling Green girls tennis won two singles match and a doubles match in a 3-2 non-league victory over visiting Fremont Ross Tuesday. In singles, BG’s Libby Barnett defeated Ava Smith, 6-0,6-0, and Bobcat Julia Barnett defeated Becca Jensen, 6-1, 6-1. In doubles, the BG team of Audra Hammer and...
Comments / 0