Marilyn S. Jones
Marilyn S. Jones, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Marshalltown, IA, died Friday, August 19, 2022 at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. On-Line condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.
Charles S. “Charlie” Rose
Charles S. “Charlie” Rose, 106, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, August 18, 2022 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. On-Line condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.
Marlene L. Statler (final arrangements)
Marlene L. Statler, 89, of Mount Pleasant, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Lone Tree Care Center, in Lone Tree. Marlene was born October 29, 1932, in Mount Pleasant, the daughter of Miles and Ruth (Kopp) Mallams. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1950. On January 7, 1956, Marlene was united in marriage to Robert Statler at the First United Methodist Church Chapel. Marlene was a dedicated associate in the Mount Pleasant Community School District for 19 years. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, Order of Eastern Star where she served as Worth Matron in 1976. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary. Marlene enjoyed spending time with family and weekly meals with family.
David Helmick
David Helmick, 63, of Argyle, Iowa, passed away at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his home in Argyle. He was born on November 15, 1958, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Walter and Mary (Rempe) Helmick. On May 4, 1985, he married Linda Elaine Gabel in Fort Madison, Iowa.
Daily Jail Count
In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
Five Burlington Men Sentenced to Federal Prison
DAVENPORT, IA – Five Burlington, Iowa men were sentenced to decades in prison for. conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The conspiracy started by at least. December 1, 2019 and continued until November 2, 2021. Those sentenced as part of this drug. conspiracy include:. • Rudolph Sinclair...
Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Special Session and Work Session Meetings
Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Special Session Meeting. Mount Pleasant Community School District: High School Media Center. Appoint Director to Fill Director District #2 Vacancy (Motion) Oath of Office to Newly Appointed Director. Adjournment. Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Work Session Meeting. Date Monday, August 22,...
Water Shut-Off
Mount Pleasant Municipal Utilities will need to shut water off Friday, 8-19-22, from approximately 9 am to 1 pm. The affected are will include the following:. S. Walnut St. extending from the intersection of E. Washington to the intersection of Webster St. E. Webster St. extending from the intersection of...
Sports, August 19th
Mt. Pleasant’s Meet the Players is tonight, August 19th. Introductions for Cheerleaders, Cross Country, Football, and Volleyball will begin at 7:15 pm. The Freshmen and Sophomore football teams will scrimmage at 7:40 pm, followed by a Varsity scrimmage to conclude the night. New London Football. Football is back in...
