Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations rise
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia and hospitalizations increased by 36 patients, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Wednesday in a news release:. an 89-year-old man from Putnam County. a 76-year-old woman...
Active COVID-19 cases in W.Va. fall for second straight day; no new deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A day after dropping more than 500 cases, active virus cases in West Virginia fell again, this time by nearly 140. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported that active case numbers on Tuesday were at 2,754, down 137 cases from 2,891. DHHR officials also said there were 772 new virus cases since the last update.
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and … ” said […]
Kroger claims immunity in West Virginia COVID vaccine suit
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kroger Company Thursday filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a teenage boy who received an undiluted COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Parkersburg, West Virginia store. The company claims that federal and state laws make them immune from liability. The motion was filed […]
Flooding leads to possible raw sewage discharge in West Virginia state waters
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The recent flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties in West Virginia has led the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to issue a recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Center. The advisory is in place because rainfall washed out at least 2.5 miles of the Kanawha Falls Public […]
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate arrested at Wheeling restaurant
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested Tuesday and taken to jail on charges of writing a bad check. Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says Haas was picked up on one charge of ‘felony fraudulent scheme.’ Stahl says the charge was pending for a […]
West Virginia man accused in failed murder plot gets 10 years in prison
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man will spend 10 years behind bars for a federal gun crime in connection to his part in a failed Fourth of July murder plot. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Douglas Johnathan Wesley, 33, of Charleston was sentenced today, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 to 10 years […]
$5 million settlement reached in cases of alleged classroom abuse at Horace Mann Middle
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — In what is one of the largest settlements with a county board of education in West Virginia, an agreement has been reached that awards $5 million to four students and their parents/guardians in an abuse investigation of special needs students at Horace Mann Middle School.
DHHR buys 16 mobile vans to provide free COVID testing, vaccines at W.Va. schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sixteen mobile vans have been purchased to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines for West Virginia’s K-12 public and private schools during school or community events, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources announced in a news release Monday that...
Drive High, Get a DUI
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The WV Governor’s Highway Safety Program is partnering up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and West Virginia law enforcement agencies for their annual campaign, If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI! Starting August 17 2022, to September 5, 2022, law […]
Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help. The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling. Veterans can go to the site […]
POLL: Weigh in on best time to start the school year in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Care-free days of summer will soon be traded in for back-to-the-books instruction time. But when is the best time to start the school year in West Virginia?. Eyewitness News wants your opinion, and you can weigh in in our poll below on whether you favor...
West Virginia man asked teen about her body parts on Facebook
A West Virginia man was arrested after he asked a teen on Facebook messenger about her body parts. Parkersburg police say Martin Keith Bailey II, 47, of St. Mary’s, was arrested on the charge of soliciting a minor via computer. Bailey allegedly communicated via an electronic device with a person he believed to be a […]
West Virginia looking for thousands of Election Day poll workers
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Believe it or not, we are just 84 days away from the November election and West Virginia, like many other states, is looking for people to work the polls on Election Day. With that in mind, today is “National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.” In the Mountain State, there are nearly 1,700 […]
Pandemic rental assistance coming to an end in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Since the pandemic, The Mountaineer Rental Assistance program has been a lifeline for people who have struggled to pay rent, but now the program is narrowing its qualifications to apply, according to a release sent Tuesday. Now, according to the release, the new phase of assistance will only consider new, first-time […]
Metro News
Students head back to school in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Superintendents in West Virginia’s K-12 schools say increasing student achievement, enhancing school safety and transitioning out of the COVID-19 pandemic are among their top priorities as students head back to class this week. The first day of school was Tuesday in Barbour, Braxton, Pocahontas and...
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program to phase out COVID-19 emergency rental assistance in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program phase out its emergency rental assistance created during the COVID-19 pandemic and focus on its next phase. The West Virginia Housing Development Fund created the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program in March 2021 to help West Virginia residents get emergency assistance with their rent and utility payments […]
West Virginia is 2nd most affordable state to live in
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new WalletHub study named its best states to live in in 2022. The financial website has a history of ranking West Virginia toward the bottom of similar lists it’s made, declaring the Mountain State the worst economy in the country, the least fun state and recently, one of the worst […]
The Weather Channel
Photos Of West Virginia's Floods
Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
West Virginia man gets 7 years for meth trafficking
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man will spend the next seven years behind bars for drug-related crimes. According to the United States Department of Justice, Scott Edward Hudson, 50, of St. Albans was sentenced to prison Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 for intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a […]
