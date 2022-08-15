ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations rise

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia and hospitalizations increased by 36 patients, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Wednesday in a news release:. an 89-year-old man from Putnam County. a 76-year-old woman...
Active COVID-19 cases in W.Va. fall for second straight day; no new deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A day after dropping more than 500 cases, active virus cases in West Virginia fell again, this time by nearly 140. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported that active case numbers on Tuesday were at 2,754, down 137 cases from 2,891. DHHR officials also said there were 772 new virus cases since the last update.
Kroger claims immunity in West Virginia COVID vaccine suit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kroger Company Thursday filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a teenage boy who received an undiluted COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Parkersburg, West Virginia store. The company claims that federal and state laws make them immune from liability. The motion was filed […]
Drive High, Get a DUI

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The WV Governor’s Highway Safety Program is partnering up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and West Virginia law enforcement agencies for their annual campaign, If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI! Starting August 17 2022, to September 5, 2022, law […]
Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help.  The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling.  Veterans can go to the site […]
POLL: Weigh in on best time to start the school year in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Care-free days of summer will soon be traded in for back-to-the-books instruction time. But when is the best time to start the school year in West Virginia?. Eyewitness News wants your opinion, and you can weigh in in our poll below on whether you favor...
West Virginia looking for thousands of Election Day poll workers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Believe it or not, we are just 84 days away from the November election and West Virginia, like many other states, is looking for people to work the polls on Election Day. With that in mind, today is “National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.” In the Mountain State, there are nearly 1,700 […]
Pandemic rental assistance coming to an end in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Since the pandemic, The Mountaineer Rental Assistance program has been a lifeline for people who have struggled to pay rent, but now the program is narrowing its qualifications to apply, according to a release sent Tuesday. Now, according to the release, the new phase of assistance will only consider new, first-time […]
Students head back to school in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Superintendents in West Virginia’s K-12 schools say increasing student achievement, enhancing school safety and transitioning out of the COVID-19 pandemic are among their top priorities as students head back to class this week. The first day of school was Tuesday in Barbour, Braxton, Pocahontas and...
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program to phase out COVID-19 emergency rental assistance in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program phase out its emergency rental assistance created during the COVID-19 pandemic and focus on its next phase. The West Virginia Housing Development Fund created the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program in March 2021 to help West Virginia residents get emergency assistance with their rent and utility payments […]
West Virginia is 2nd most affordable state to live in

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new WalletHub study named its best states to live in in 2022. The financial website has a history of ranking West Virginia toward the bottom of similar lists it’s made, declaring the Mountain State the worst economy in the country, the least fun state and recently, one of the worst […]
Photos Of West Virginia's Floods

Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
West Virginia man gets 7 years for meth trafficking

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man will spend the next seven years behind bars for drug-related crimes. According to the United States Department of Justice, Scott Edward Hudson, 50, of St. Albans was sentenced to prison Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 for intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a […]
