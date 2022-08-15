Read full article on original website
North Platte Community College cuts ribbon on College Drive
Representatives from North Platte Community College join city officials in cutting the ribbon on College Drive Wednesday afternoon in North Platte. The new roadway links the NPCC South Campus to U.S. Highway 83. In addition to providing enhanced visibility of the campus from the highway, the new road is a...
Over 2,000 North Platte citizens sign rec center petition
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Around 2,105 North Platte citizens signed a petition to get a vote on the ballet for the renovation of the rec center. The renovation is another way the city is trying to make itself more enjoyable, especially for kids. With the Cody Park Pool closing during the school year, the kids are in need of a place to be able to stay active, especially in the colder months.
Restaurant quality food now in stores in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cash-Wa Direct hosted a Grand Opening celebration Wednesday to highlight its rebranding and new online ordering service. Cash-Wa Direct, formerly Cash-Wa Distributing, sells fresh, restaurant quality food and gives the public a chance to buy it in bulk. You can buy it at their storefront at 502 E. Front Street in North Platte or order online.
Post Podcast: North Platte Chamber President, CEO Gary Person on growth in North Platte, Lincoln County
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte by North Platte Area Chamber and DEVCO CEO/President Gary Person to talk about the work the community is doing on recreation upgrades and growth within the city and county.
Kearney Hub
Kearney preschool families receive surprise gifts at Back to School Night
KEARNEY — At Kearney Public Schools Bright Futures, families are receiving a grand surprise to welcome them back to school. Healthy Blue (Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance) has donated funds to provide families with all kinds of goodies: cereal, laundry soap, paper towels, diapers, shampoo, toilet paper and much more.
North Platte Telegraph
1802 W 16th St, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
© 2016 Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS. All rights reserved. All information herein relating to real estate for sale on this website comes from the Internet Data Exchange of the Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS, and is provided by third party brokerage firms who are members of the MLS. All brokers providing this data deem it generally reliable, but not guaranteed and advise interested parties to independently verify it. All measurements and other detailed data are assumed approximate only. The Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS shall not be liable in any way to any party for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions in the data provided herein, or any resulting claims for any reason. This information provided courtesy of Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® and the Lincoln County MLS.
Cozad Development Corporation buys former Tenneco plant site
COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Development Corporation recently purchased the Tenneco-Monroe plant site after it sat empty for eight years. The former Tenneco-Monroe plant served as a pillar for Dawson County for 50 years. It was the second largest employer and employed around 700 people. Tenneco shut down the plant to consolidate the production of shock absorbers and other ride-control gear in 2011.
North Platte Telegraph
Barn Store murder, Moses chase highlight Carman’s law enforcement time
Two law enforcement cases — one entirely local, the other making statewide headlines — stick most in Jim Carman’s mind from his 34-year law enforcement career in Lincoln County. The 12-year North Platte city councilman, who retired from his Ward 3 seat Tuesday, recalled them for The...
Traeger grill up for grabs in MPCC Rodeo raffle
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Tickets are on sale now for a Traeger Pro 780 Pellet Grill being raffled by the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to help offset travel and other team expenses. The grill has built-in WiFIRE® technology, which allows users to control the...
North Platte Habitat for Humanity to host fire safety class Monday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity will offer a fire safety class, open to anyone 19 and older, on Aug. 15. Those attending the class will learn how to use a fire extinguisher properly and receive a $30 gift certificate for purchasing a fire extinguisher. The class...
Man killed in UTV accident northeast of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-On August 16, 2022, at 9:08 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) Accident, near Hodges Road on East Weems Road (northeast of North Platte, NE.). It was reported an adult male was driving the UTV lost control and rolled it just after rounding up loose cattle. The driver was in critical condition at the time of the call.
Post Podcast: Make a Wish to host gala in Kearney
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by Courtney from Make a Wish Nebraska to talk about their Evening of Wishes: When the Stars Align fundraiser coming up on Aug. 18 in Kearney.
Post Podcast: Sutherland Makers Market offers shopping, fun for the whole family
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte by Muriel Clark with the Sutherland Chamber of Commerce to talk about the Makers Market coming up on Aug. 28. The event will offer shopping and fun for the whole family.
Hershey man in critical condition following crash northwest of North Platte
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — A Hershey man is in critical condition following a crash northwest of North Platte Monday night. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, just before 8 p.m., deputies received a report of a one-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of West North River Road, northwest of North Platte.
Card shower to honor 40th anniversary
The family of Kurt and Kaye Meints are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary. Kurt and Kaye were married August 21, 1982. Please send cards to 401 9th St., Shelton, NE 68876.
Post Podcast: Mayor Brandon Kelliher City Council meeting recap for Aug. 16
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by Mayor Brandon Kelliher to recaps the Aug. 16 City Council Meeting. They talk about the petition for proposed recreation upgrades and a lot more.
Post Podcast: Livin’ Out Loud Tour returns to Gothenburg
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by Jodi from Livin' Out Loud. The event, which draws thousands of people, features major contemporary Christian artists and will take place this weekend. Listen and visit www.livinoutloud.org for more information.
Vehicle fire leads to I-80 lane closure
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska 511 is reporting that as vehicle fire led to the closure of the right lane of the westbound lanes along I-80. The fire is near mile marker 275 just outside of Kearney, and authorities on scene are reporting low visibility and advising drivers to reduce their speed and keep left near the area.
Scam Alert of the Week: Overpayment Scams
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This week’s Local4 Scam Alert of the Week deals with the virtual marketplace, especially as kids head back to school. Many parents are looking to both sell and buy items that may help their kiddos this fall, but the Better Business Bureau is warning of what they call overpayment scams. Because of the high-time for online shopping, many scammers purposely offer you more money for the item you’re trying to sell in an attempt to give you an offer you can’t refuse.
Post Podcast: Splatterbox Paintball to host tournament in Hershey
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by Chuck and Austin to talk about the paintball tournament coming up at Splatterbox Paintball in Hershey.
