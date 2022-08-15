ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

knopnews2.com

Over 2,000 North Platte citizens sign rec center petition

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Around 2,105 North Platte citizens signed a petition to get a vote on the ballet for the renovation of the rec center. The renovation is another way the city is trying to make itself more enjoyable, especially for kids. With the Cody Park Pool closing during the school year, the kids are in need of a place to be able to stay active, especially in the colder months.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Restaurant quality food now in stores in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cash-Wa Direct hosted a Grand Opening celebration Wednesday to highlight its rebranding and new online ordering service. Cash-Wa Direct, formerly Cash-Wa Distributing, sells fresh, restaurant quality food and gives the public a chance to buy it in bulk. You can buy it at their storefront at 502 E. Front Street in North Platte or order online.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney preschool families receive surprise gifts at Back to School Night

KEARNEY — At Kearney Public Schools Bright Futures, families are receiving a grand surprise to welcome them back to school. Healthy Blue (Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance) has donated funds to provide families with all kinds of goodies: cereal, laundry soap, paper towels, diapers, shampoo, toilet paper and much more.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

1802 W 16th St, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101

NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Cozad Development Corporation buys former Tenneco plant site

COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Development Corporation recently purchased the Tenneco-Monroe plant site after it sat empty for eight years. The former Tenneco-Monroe plant served as a pillar for Dawson County for 50 years. It was the second largest employer and employed around 700 people. Tenneco shut down the plant to consolidate the production of shock absorbers and other ride-control gear in 2011.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
Unk
North Platte Post

Traeger grill up for grabs in MPCC Rodeo raffle

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Tickets are on sale now for a Traeger Pro 780 Pellet Grill being raffled by the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to help offset travel and other team expenses. The grill has built-in WiFIRE® technology, which allows users to control the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Man killed in UTV accident northeast of North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-On August 16, 2022, at 9:08 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) Accident, near Hodges Road on East Weems Road (northeast of North Platte, NE.). It was reported an adult male was driving the UTV lost control and rolled it just after rounding up loose cattle. The driver was in critical condition at the time of the call.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
clipperpubco.com

Card shower to honor 40th anniversary

The family of Kurt and Kaye Meints are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 40th wedding anniversary. Kurt and Kaye were married August 21, 1982. Please send cards to 401 9th St., Shelton, NE 68876.
SHELTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Vehicle fire leads to I-80 lane closure

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska 511 is reporting that as vehicle fire led to the closure of the right lane of the westbound lanes along I-80. The fire is near mile marker 275 just outside of Kearney, and authorities on scene are reporting low visibility and advising drivers to reduce their speed and keep left near the area.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Scam Alert of the Week: Overpayment Scams

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This week's Local4 Scam Alert of the Week deals with the virtual marketplace, especially as kids head back to school. Many parents are looking to both sell and buy items that may help their kiddos this fall, but the Better Business Bureau is warning of what they call overpayment scams. Because of the high-time for online shopping, many scammers purposely offer you more money for the item you're trying to sell in an attempt to give you an offer you can't refuse.
HASTINGS, NE
North Platte Post

ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

