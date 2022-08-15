Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
Yardbarker
Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Craig Smith
When fully healthy, the Boston Bruins are over the salary cap. Although they are starting the year with several of their players out, they will, unfortunately, need to move out salary once they are healthy. As a result of this, Craig Smith has come up in the rumor mill. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now also reported that he heard from an NHL source that the Bruins “had in-depth trade talks with another team” about Smith, but they ended up being “put on hold.” It’s important to note that Murphy’s source did not specify which team general manager (GM) Don Sweeney was speaking to, however.
Yardbarker
Grading the Avalanche’s 2022 Free Agent Signings
Considering the number of pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) on the Colorado Avalanche roster in 2021-22, the fact that the team experienced massive turnover this summer comes as no surprise. A majority of their most significant moves came on the trade front, highlighted by bringing in Alexandar Georgiev to replace the outgoing Darcy Kuemper. Even so, the organization inked several consequential contracts of their own, opting to re-sign their own pending free agents over pursuing unfamiliar options elsewhere.
Yardbarker
Bruins Have Multiple Options to Reach Salary Cap Compliance
As it stands now, the Boston Bruins are over the salary cap for the 2022-23 season after they signed Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Pavel Zacha to one-year contracts on Aug. 8. Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney needs to get under the $82.5 million cap by opening night on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals and Sweeney needs to shed about $2.3 million.
markerzone.com
EDMONTON RUMORED TO BE IN TALKS WITH A FORMER OILER ABOUT A POSSIBLE RETURN
The Oilers are very tight on cap space, so they have to bargain shop if they want to add depth to their lineup. It is also likely they make a trade or two for flexibility. Ken Holland's limited options leave for creative opportunities. According to Kurt Leavins of Edmonton Journal, Holland has been in talks with F Sam Gagner, gauging interest in his return to the Oilers. The 33-year old would likely sign for vet-minimum and offer the Oilers a useful-ish depth piece.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Pros and Cons of Trading Varlamov
The New York Islanders are in a difficult position. With Robin Lehner expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season, leaving the Vegas Golden Knights without a starting goaltender, the Islanders may be grappling with whether or not to trade goaltender Semyon Varlamov. With one year left at $5 million, Vegas might entertain a deal that brings him out west. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has been clear about keeping his tandem of Ilya Sorokin and Varlamov together, so unless he’s blown away by a deal, this is extremely unlikely. However, there’s a key question to consider if a deal were to take place – how would they fill the backup role behind Sorokin?
Yardbarker
Steinberg on Weegar: “I think you can take it to the bank that he re-signs”
FlamesNation contributor, Sportsnet 960 The Fan radio host, and all-around great guy Pat Steinberg returned to the airwaves on Monday with an encouraging message about the future of newly-acquired Calgary Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar. In his first episode hosting “Flames Talk” since returning from vacationing in scenic France, Steinberg expressed...
markerzone.com
SAN JOSE SHARKS REPORTEDLY SHOPPING ONE OF THEIR THREE GOALTENDERS
The San Jose Sharks look to be shopping one of their three goaltenders, looking to take advantage of a seller's goalie market. There are several teams out there desperate for goaltending help, and the Sharks aren't in need of three goaltenders. They also have the highest rated goaltending prospect pool according to Hockey Prospecting's Byron Bader, making it more likely than not they move one of their goaltenders.
Yardbarker
Oilers Interested in Bringing Sam Gagner Back Into the Fold
Amidst speculation that the Edmonton Oilers might be looking for bargains on the free agent market should they add any more players prior to the start of the 2022-23 NHL season, one report has the team talking with a former player about a potential return. Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Hurricanes sign D Anttoni Honka to 3-year deal
The Carolina Hurricanes signed Finnish defenseman Anttoni Honka to a three-year, entry-level deal Wednesday. Honka, 21, will earn $750,000 at the NHL level in 2022-23 and $775,000 in the next two seasons. He will earn $80,000 at the AHL level for all three seasons and also receives a $210,000 signing bonus.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks sign D Jack Johnson to one-year deal
The Chicago Blackhawks signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year contract on Wednesday that runs through the 2022-23 season. The deal has a $950,000 salary cap hit for the Blackhawks, who are Johnson's fourth team in his last four seasons. "Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Who Are the Most Underrated Ahead of 2022-23
After the Montreal Canadiens finished in last place in 2021-22, the bar is relatively low for 2022-23. That isn’t to say no one cares how the Habs will do. However, success will be measured differently than in the past. So, in some ways, the Canadiens as a whole are...
Yardbarker
Coyotes sign first-rounder D Maveric Lamoureux
The Arizona Coyotes signed 2022 first-round draft pick Maveric Lamoureux to a three-year entry-level contract. Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not disclosed. The 18-year-old defenseman was picked 29th overall. "We are very pleased to sign Maveric to an entry-level contract," Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Steelers camp notebook: Wide receiver competition heats up as Pittsburgh nears second preseason game
LATROBE, Pennsylvania -- The thunder of padded practices earlier in the week was a faint memory by the time Wednesday's practice rolled around. The Steelers' second-to-last practice of training camp was a thinking man's practice, as Pittsburgh's players worked through situational drills while leaving their pads inside the locker room.
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0