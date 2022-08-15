Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Liberty Woman on Six Driving Charges in Clay County
Troopers report the arrest of a Liberty woman early Wednesday in Clay County on six driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 21-year-old Jasmine M. Smith around 4:05 Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, committing a lane violation, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended, not having valid insurance, and not wearing a seat belt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Milan Man Arrested Monday On Warrant In Statutory Rape Case
kttn.com
Browning man sentenced to 15-years in prison after shooting at an individual from a motor vehicle
The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reports a Browning man was found guilty on August 17th of unlawful use of a weapon involving shooting from a motor vehicle. Sixty-year-old Wendell Dean Havens was sentenced to serve 15 years in the Department of Corrections. In March, Havens was also found...
kttn.com
Woman charged with murder in Livingston County has case certified to Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court
A woman charged in Livingston County with first-degree murder had her case certified to Division One of Circuit Court on August 16th. Online court information shows that 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall is scheduled for arraignment on September 8th. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox previously reported Hall was arrested in Kansas...
kttn.com
A resident of Milan was arrested Monday night in Sullivan County for an alleged offense in Adair County and traffic violations. Thirty-five-year-old Kenneth Pendergraft was arrested on a felony warrant alleging he had violated the terms of his bond. The Adair County charge was statutory rape in the first degree involving a child who was less than 12 years old at the time, in June of 2020.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Area Resident Injured in Maysville Crash
MAYSVILLE, MO – Two area residents were injured in an accident Wednesday evening in DeKalb County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident occurred as 23-year old Sydnee Reese of Maysville pulled into the path of 65-year old Spickard resident Michael Bell as Bell was eastbound on Highway 6 in Maysville.
kttn.com
Kidder man facing attempted murder and armed criminal action charges has bond set at $500,000
Bond was set August 15th for a Kidder man arrested July 29th as the result of the investigation of an incident involving an airplane being shot July 10th. Online court information shows the court set the bond for 62-year-old Donald Vincent Bates Junior at $500,000 cash only. Special conditions include bond supervision by Supervision Services, and Bates should not possess or have access to firearms. Previously, he was to be held on no bond.
bethanyclipper.com
Woman charged with stalking son
Bethany, MO: A Bethany woman was charged last week with trespassing and burglary after she allegedly installed video cameras on the property of her son at Blythedale. Deputy Sheriff Jacob Denum said in a probable cause affidavit that the property owner, Andrew Lane, said he found a game camera mounted in a garage facing the road. He later found a second camera tied to a barn pole. Another search disclosed that a third camera had been attached to a pole across from his residence.
KMZU
Milan resident arrested on outstanding warrants
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash In Clay County
Three people were injured, one of them seriously, in a two vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Clay County. According to the Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 5:41 A.M. Wednesday on southbound U.S. 69 Highway at Sumersette Road in Clay County when a 2014 Ford Escape being driven by 71-year-old Kearney resident Charity D. Adams failed to yield to a 2017 Toyota Tundra being driven by 63-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Patrick M. Burke.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Inmates Transferred Out of DDRJ
CHILLICOTHE, MO – Livingston County detainees previously housed at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg have been transferred to other jails. Sheriff Steve Cox released a statement saying all inmates are now in the Caldwell, Harrison and Randolph County jails. Those who would like to have updates on the location of an inmate can find more information at vinelink.com.
LJWORLD
Missouri woman originally charged with a fentanyl death in Lawrence pleads to lesser crime, gets probation
A Missouri woman who was charged in connection with a fentanyl overdose death in Lawrence was sentenced Friday to probation after entering a plea agreement in Douglas County District Court. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced the woman, Abby Gail Burton, 29, of Norborne, Missouri, to 13 months in prison, then suspended...
KCTV 5
Police: Teen charged after threatening woman at gunpoint outside Randolph store
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 19-year-old in connection with an armed robbery on Thursday. Law enforcement stated that on the morning of Aug. 11, a woman told deputies she was outside a convenience store in Randolph, Missouri, when a black truck with three people inside drove up to her.
northwestmoinfo.com
Carrollton Teen Hurt After Rear-Ending Holt Truck Driver
A Carrollton teen was left with serious injuries Wednesday morning after rear-ending a Holt truck driver in Johnson County. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Holt resident Damon P. Hercules was driving a 1995 International 8100 on westbound U.S. Highway 50 at northwest 361st Road in Johnson County at 7:38 A.M. Wednesday when he slowed to make a left turn into a crossover.
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 50
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Man Injured in Clay County Crash Monday Afternoon
A Cameron man suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred on I-35 as a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Cameron resident Timothy S. Sifers headed northbound near mile marker 27.6. Troopers say Sifers struck the towed unit of another northbound...
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident in Mount Ayr Results in Arrest of Driver
MOUNT AYR, IA – Ringgold County authorities arrested a Mount Ayr resident on Sunday after an accident inside the city limits. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Department reports 62-year old Tim Wambold of Mount Ayr was northbound on Polk Street around 6:40 pm when he was rear-ended by another northbound vehicle as they approached an intersection. The other vehicle fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
KCTV 5
1 taken into custody after high-speed pursuit ends in North Kansas City
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol took a woman into custody Tuesday night after a high-speed pursuit ended in North Kansas City. The pursuit in the Northland lasted about half an hour. The incident began as a stranded motorist call in Clay County shortly before 7...
Nearly 100 dogs rescued from hoarding situation at Mo. home
Dozens of dogs were rescued from a home in Ray County, Missouri over the weekend and the work is not for investigators.
