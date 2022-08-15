Chris Stapleton & Tom Petty Guitar Player Mike Campbell Sing The Hell Out Of Petty’s “I Should Have Known It”

Talk about one of the all time country music greats, paying homage to one of the best artists in rock history.

I’m fully convinced that Chris Stapleton could write a song from any genre he wants and release it, and it would be a mega-hit.

From country, to southern rock, to blues, and hell, pretty much all of ’em.

The Kentuckian’s voice can travel like that, and we’ve seen him cover several songs in the past, from Garth Brooks’ “Rodeo,” to Guy Clark’s “Old Friends” and “Worry B Gone,” Tom Petty’s “Don’t Fade On Me,” and so many others.

Speaking of Tom Petty covers, Stapleton himself recently covered one of Petty’s all-time greats at one of his concerts at the Forum in Los Angeles this past June, with “I Should Have Known It.”

And who was by his side?

No other than Petty’s longtime lead guitar player, Mike Campbell.

Stapleton and Campbell have become great friends over the years, co-writing songs for each other’s albums, playing and singing on them together, and even touring together.

“I Should Have Known It” stems from Petty’s 2010 Mojo album, a co-write from both Petty and Campbell. It was also included on Petty’s 2019 greatest hits album, The Best of Everything.

Of course, Stapleton kills the cover as he always does, and I just wish Petty was still alive to see one of his masterpieces covered by one of the best mainstream country singer/songwriters in the game right now.

Check it out:

Even The King is a Tom Petty fan…

George Strait & Chris Stapleton Sing Tom Petty’s “You Wreck Me”

Talk about two of the best to ever do it in country music, paying homage to one of the greatest rock stars of all time.

George Strait and Chris Stapleton teamed up for a concert in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Not to mention, Parker McCollum opened for the two.

This marked the first time King George had played at Arrowhead since 2001.

Now I’ll go ahead and say it, if you’re a country music fan, and a concert with these two performing is not on your bucket list, then you might need to rethink your idea of country music, because these fans at Arrowhead were in the presence of country music royalty.

With that being said, at some point in the concert, the duo put together an astounding country-fied rendition of “You Wreck Me,” by the late great rock star Tom Petty himself off his second studio album, Wildflowers.

Of course, Petty was heavily influenced by folk, country, and rock & roll while he grew up in Florida, so it’s only fitting for a couple of country legends to come together and pay tribute to him in legendary fashion.

Gotta love it:

They also performed the Strait classic, “All My Ex’s Live In Texas”:

Chris Stapleton’s First Performance With George Strait

For a country music singer, even one as incredible as Chris Stapleton is, singing with George Strait is about as good as it gets.

And for a country music fans, Chris Stapleton singing with George Strait is also about as good as it gets.

Back in 2017, Chris and George and a ton of other superstars got together to raise money for Hurricane Harvey victims at a benefit concert called Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief.

The special raised $44 million dollars and featured performances from Stevie Wonder, Blake Shelton, Dave Matthews, and more.

Chris Stapleton joined George Strait for a duet of Strait’s 1993 hit “When Did You Stop Loving Me” and hot DAMN if that isn’t a lethal combo.

And even for Chris, it was enough to give him goosebumps:

“If you don’t think growing up listening to George Strait and then getting up here and singing with him is the coolest thing that you’ll ever do, let me tell you that it is.

It made the hairs on my arm stand up.”

Country music at its best.

And speaking of George and Chris, how about a little “Love’s Gonna Make It Alright,” written by none other than Chris himself.

