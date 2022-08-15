ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $100,000 (or More)

Apple saw strong gains during the pandemic and continues to show strength. Netflix also delivered 10x returns but has failed to retain them. Roku's share price soared to new highs in a brief span of time but fell even quicker. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Beaten-Down Dow Stock to Buy Before It Pops

Disney's domestic theme park sales more than doubled from the year before. Disney now has more streaming subscribers than Netflix. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
MotorTrend Magazine

Elon Musk Hints the $40,000 Tesla Cybertruck Isn't Happening

The Tesla Cybertruck definitely made waves when it was first announced due to its polarizing design and the big performance claims made by Elon Musk. Tesla even went as so far as to release a video of a Cybertruck handedly beating a Ford F-150 in a bout of tug-0-war. Performance antics aside, the Cybertruck's most impressive number was its MSRP. When Tesla first launched the pre-order site for the truck, the starting price was listed at $39,900 for the single-motor model.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Walmart's Bouncing Back, but This Warren Buffett Stock Is Doing Even Better

Markets were poised for a quiet open on Tuesday morning. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032

If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Krispy Kreme Stock Tumbled on Wednesday Morning

Consumers were cutting back on sweets as macroeconomic challenges drag on. Krispy Kreme missed expectations and lowered guidance, which pushed its stock lower. Investors with a long-term outlook should still consider this stock a tasty treat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

You don’t need to invest a ton of money to make a significant impact on your long-term financial health. You also don’t need to put your money into speculative growth stocks in order to achieve massive returns over time. These three value stocks could turn a $5,000 investment...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

What The Merge Might Mean for Your Ethereum Holdings

A dispute in the Ethereum community could trigger a fork and spawn a new asset. Technical risk lies ahead as the road map of upgrades are deployed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Are Building the Future

Shopify's platform is expanding the e-commerce market. Lemonade is using AI to transform the insurance industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Stock Market Keeping You Up at Night? Buy These Top 3 Tech Stocks

Alphabet is one of the most cash-rich organizations around, and it's growing and returning excess money to shareholders. Amazon is down but far from out as e-commerce has slowed this year. Focus on the cloud. While other consumer electronics sales are faltering, Apple is still going strong. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years

Macro headwinds, company-specific problems, and difficult year-over-year comps have led to these companies' recent woes. However, both companies are leaders in expanding industries and benefit from a solid competitive advantage. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.16%) isn't exactly a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here Is 1 Stock to Buy for the Long Term

Costco possesses outstanding fundamentals and a history of stellar performance. Its management team is intensely focused on always putting the customer first. The shares may appear expensive, but for long-term investors they could be worth it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Confidently Buy After a Market Downturn

Honeywell's investments in growth technologies are starting to pay off. PTC is a crucial player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Google owner Alphabet's dominant position in search and vast cash reserves allows it to develop its cloud business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buys During This Bear Market

Thermo Fisher always finds ways to expand its business while posting strong profit margins. UPS generated impressive results last quarter despite challenges in the global economy. Both stocks are down this year and could be good buys right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
