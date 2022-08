Dale Melvin “Shorty” Wilkens, 74, of Grygla, MN, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his residence. Funeral Service will be 11 AM on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, Grygla, MN, with Vicar Marilyn Grafstrom, Officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 PM,...

GRYGLA, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO