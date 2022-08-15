Read full article on original website
Related
hopeprescott.com
Leslie Anderson Trammel, Jr.
Mr. Leslie Anderson Trammel, Jr. 76, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on the afternoon of July 29, 2022 in a Las Vegas Nevada hospital. Mr. Trammel loved life and enjoyed everyday of it. He was born on September 5, 1945, to the late Mr....
hopeprescott.com
Applications sought for single parent scholarships
HOPE — On Aug. 15 Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, began accepting scholarship applications for the Spring 2023 semester at aspsf.org/applynow. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15. ASPSF awards scholarships up to $1,200 to eligible single parents living in Arkansas or Bowie County, Texas, who are...
KSLA
Texarkana ISD welcomes students for new school year
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Teachers and staffers welcomed Texarkana, Texas, students back to the classroom Wednesday. Looking ahead at the 2022-23 school year, Texas Middle School principal Shawn Davis told KSLA the school is focusing on leadership and the district is getting new technology for its students. During the...
KSLA
School bells ring in Texarkana, Arkansas
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Summer vacation is over for students, faculty members and staffers in Texarkana, Arkansas. Wednesday (Aug. 17) marked the first day of the school year, and teachers and kids returned with smiling faces. “We are expecting a great year,” said Becky Kesler, superintendent of Texarkana, Arkansas,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swark.today
Democratic nominee for governor Chris Jones to ‘Walk a Mile’ in Hope tomorrow
Little Rock, AR — Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas, will resume his statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes with five stops this coming week, including Wednesday, August 17 in Hope. Jones, who is traveling to all 75 counties in Arkansas for at least the second time this summer, is walking with voters to listen and learn about challenges and opportunities across the state, while sharing his vision to unlock the promise of Arkansas with investments in education, infrastructure and economic development. Just before his time back in Hope, Jones will have walked a mile side-by-side with Arkansans in Mena, Crossett, Texarkana and Garland City.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, August 16, 2022: The business side
We don’t write much about the business side of operations at magnoliareporter.com. There’s evidence that some readers and businesses fail to appreciate our reach. We’ve been working at this for 12 years, which means that a considerable number of people are familiar with magnoliareporter.com and what we do. We know this is true because we continue to receive advertising inquiries from farther and farther afield. More people in places like Lewisville, Camden and El Dorado want to make our readers – and people in their own communities – aware of what’s happening. How many times is the magnoliareporter.com website visited on a given day? We’re fond of telling the story that during our first full month of operation in May 2010, we had exactly 10,500 visitors – an average of 338 visits a day. And we thought that was outstanding. Twelve years later, 10,500 visitors is a slow day. We’re not going to reveal our exact figures because that’s proprietary information. But we can say that during the past 30 days, only four days saw our website have fewer than 10,000 visitors. There were 11 days with more than 15,000 visitors. We had four days with more than 20,000 visitors. On Monday, our website was visited 13,392 times – not the best day, not the worst, but still about 2,000 more visits than the number of people who live in Magnolia. In addition to our news coverage, people are also looking at our advertising. That’s how we make money and pay our bills. Our business clients pay us set monthly amount to have display advertising on our website. The more readers we have, the more frequently those ads are seen. Our content management system tells us how many times every ad is loaded onto an electronic device and could be seen by a visitor. These numbers vary from client to client based on what we’ve contracted to do for them. But the bottom line is that their ads are seen tens of thousands of times monthly. This brings us to our pitch. If there’s another media operation that wants you to advertise on its website, ask pertinent questions. How many impressions is your ad likely to receive? Can they tell you the clickthrough rate of your ad? How many people actually look at their website? Do people have to pay for a subscription to see their site, or is the news free to everyone? Finally, where does the money you pay for web advertising go? Does it support local people, or does it go into the coffers of a distant media company that has sliced its local resources and operations to the bone? We’ve been free to our readers for 12 years. Our advertising rates are the same today as they were in 2010. So long as our advertising client and readership base continues its steady growth, there’s no need to raise rates. We may eventually raise revenue from different lines of business. But that’s a different issue. We’re growing and we’re here to stay.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, August 15, 2022: Splash down
Got interested last night in the subject of splash pads, since the City of Magnolia wants to create one for East Side Park in the $600,000 range. So, we did a splash pad news search. A Texas child died last year after contracting a serious amoeba-borne illness at an Arlington pad – there are suggestions that North Texas authorities don’t do adequate health inspections. Illnesses and inspections are a running theme in news coverage – two outbreaks at a Kansas wildlife park got 21 children sick from shigellosis or norovirus. In Wichita, KS, the Parks Department had to begin cutting operational hours due to staff shortages. Lubbock, TX will spend about $5.1 million of its American Recovery Act funds to design and build three splash pads to replace three pools – only one city pool will remain. Westborough, NY is using up to $400,000 to do the same. Myrtle Beach, SC is applying for a $120,000 grant to build a pad. Fort Smith, AR, shut down its four pads starting August 4 to conserve water. Rockwall, TX shut down its pads because part of a water system was out of service. All along the East Coast, there were stories about how much the public enjoyed pads due to the July heat wave. Lehi, UT closed its pad after vandals struck its restrooms. Problem pads are sure to make the news, while pads that run problem-free don’t get as much press. Just so everyone is aware: Hundreds of communities enjoy their splash pads, but they are not without problems. The same can be said of public pools and more elaborate aquatic centers.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Lions Hear Program on Klipsch Heritage Museum Asssociation
The Hope Lions Club heard from the Executive Director of the Klipsch Heritage Museum Association on Monday. Beckie Moore (and assistant Madeline Bramlett) talked about the work the KHMA is doing. She talked about a grant the organization has received to do some work to the back yard of their headquarters in the historic Talbot Field house at Pine and Division. Moore talked about the live music KHMA sponsored this summer at the HUB. She also noted tickets are about to go on sale for the KHMA sponsored concert September 10th featuring Governor Mike Huckabee and Capitol Offense. She noted the tickets will be $20.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
Chris Jones, Arkansas Democratic candidate for governor, campaigns in Miller County
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — “Walk a Mile in Your Shoes.”. That’s what Chris Jones, Arkansas Democratic candidate for governor, brought to Miller County on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Jones is traveling the state, walking at least a mile in each of its 75 counties. KSLA News 12 caught...
hopeprescott.com
Martin Sanders Special Guest at 67 Gas & Grill August 23rd
August 23rd will be Bluegrass Night at the 67 Gas & Grill in downtown Emmet. The music starts at 6pm and will feature special guest Martin Sanders from Magnolia. Sanders is a well-known Bluegrass Banjo Picker and will also be singing. He’ll be joined by the Gas & Grill regulars. The public is invited.
KSLA
Veterans, doctors excited about new VA clinic opening in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Access to medical and mental health treatments for Texarkana area veterans has improved with the opening of a new clinic in Texarkana. “We are ten years in the making. We started planning about ten years ago,” said Dr. Charles Jordan. Monday, Aug. 15 marked the...
KTBS
New Veterans Outpatient Clinic in Texarkana unveiled
TEXARKANA, Texas – The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center unveiled the new Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on Monday. The new Veterans Clinic moved from its original address on Realtor Avenue in Texarkana, Ark. to 5701 Summerhill Road on Texarkana's Texas side. Richard Crocket, Overton Brooks Medical Center...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hopeprescott.com
Hope Evening Lions Have Busy Weekend
The Hope Evening Lions had a busy weekend. The Evening Lions assisted the noon Lions with their annual Watermelon Fish Fry on August 12th. The club then held its regular monthly food pantry on Saturday.
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Land sales figure in major August transactions
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded July 23-August 9, 2022 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes three land sales,...
hopeprescott.com
Mr. Troy Buck Passes
Former Hope Agri Teacher Mr. Troy Buck of Alpine has passed away according to his family. Services are pending.
KTBS
Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting, win for animal advocates
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting on Monday focused largely on the continual animal control issue by voting on an amendment of the animal ordinance. Texarkana’s animal population continues to grow at an exponential rate with animal shelters overflowing, animals running around unsafely without an...
KTAL
Jury selected in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – After two-and-a-half weeks, jury selection is complete in the capital murder trial of a Simms, Texas, woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and the baby she allegedly removed from her womb. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, faces the death penalty if convicted in...
hopeprescott.com
Hope Senior Citizens Center Holds Health Fair
The Hope Senior Citizens Center at 102 South Main in downtown Hope held a health fair on Wednesday. Several vendors were on hand and the seniors were treated to frito chili pies. Everyone had a great time!
magnoliareporter.com
Driveshaft part crashes through pick-up truck window, killing Arkadelphia driver
An Arkadelphia man died about 3:34 p.m. Monday in a freak accident on U.S. 67 near the Gum Springs community (Clark County). Max Brown, 64, owner of Max Brown Insurance, was driving a 2020 model Ford F-150 south on the highway, just north of the Arkansas 26 intersection. A northbound...
Protect Your Stuff – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for August 8 – 15
You name it, if you leave it unattended in your yard or visible in an unlocked vehicle, chances are pretty good someone is going to steal it. I can't tell you what exactly has led to so many people in this country thinking what you own and worked hard for should suddenly be theirs, but that's where we are. What can you do? Don't make it so easy for them. Lock up your stuff, hide valuables in your vehicle or better yet, don't leave them there at all. Read about all this week's thefts and much more in your weekly rundown of crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Comments / 0