Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Fish Dismissed: Jury’s Still Out on Whether New Record Will Stand
Wisconsin pinook mark topped for second time in 10 days. The verdict is in: Wisconsin’s newest state-record salmon was a case so unusual it needed a lawyer present. Without objection, Minneapolis attorney Mark Sondreal found himself answering questions Monday night after the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his 29.5-inch, 12.46-pound pinook salmon – a wild pink x Chinook cross – as a new state record.
wearegreenbay.com
Look up: Cops appearing on Dunkin’ rooftops in N.E. Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A strong stereotype that has followed police officers is their love for any kind of donuts and even stronger coffee. Well, cops all across the state are rising to the occasion and sitting on the roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts to help the Wisconsin Special Olympics.
seehafernews.com
Approval is Given for the Creation of an Olive Garden Restaurant in the Town of Sheboygan
The Town of Sheboygan is now officially getting an Olive Garden. The Town Board met yesterday afternoon and they gave their official stamp of approval for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building that will house the national chain. The restaurant will be located at the Northeast corner of Highway 42...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton opens area’s largest lighted pickleball complex
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton opened its pickleball complex on Tuesday, which is the largest one in the area with lights. The complex is at Telulah Park and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. The facility is open to people of all ages and abilities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies
A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion
(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Community Speed Watch’: Green Bay police teaming with trained volunteers to report speed violations
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department will be gathering data to address speeding concerns in the City of Green Bay through the use of trained volunteers. The GBPD is partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to use trained volunteers to observe and report speed violations.
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Youth Receives Commendation at City Hall
A Manitowoc boy about to enter the 7th grade at Washington Middle School was honored during Monday night’s Common Council meeting. Brayden Hunnicutt, who turns 12 this Friday (August 19th), received a Commendation from Mayor Nickels and the city for his role in an emergency medical service call in early July.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Architectural Control Committee to Discuss Sandy Bay Highlands
There is only one meeting on the schedule for today (August 18th) in Two Rivers. The Architectural Control Committee will be in the Committee Room in City Hall at 10:00 this morning. The only item on their agenda is to review the plans for the construction of a single-family home...
wearegreenbay.com
New 92-foot ferry christened in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new way to break the ice and travel the St. Mary’s River in the UP. On Saturday, Burger Boat Company hosted a christening ceremony in Manitowoc to celebrate the completion of its newest commercial vessel: NEEBISH ISLANDER III. Organizers explained that...
wearegreenbay.com
Get your fall fix: Festivities galore at The Little Farmer in Fond du Lac Co.
MALONE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fall is right around the corner, and with fall comes so many traditions that we all know and love. One family farm just north of Fond du Lac, which is part of so many Wisconsinite’s traditions, opens soon. The Little Farmer, LLC opens for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
wearegreenbay.com
K-9 LEX helps with another bust in the City of Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody following a drug bust in the City of Fond du Lac on Monday. According to a Facebook post, On August 15, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received an anonymous tip of suspicious activity of two individuals parked in the parking lot at Walgreens on East Johnson Street that were possibly involved in drug activity.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
$25 million methane plant at Outagamie County landfill nearing completion
APPLETON — A $25 million methane recovery plant being built at the Outagamie County Landfill in Appleton is nearing completion. In a social media post Tuesday, the county said the $25 million investment that will collect harmful green house gasses, put more renewable energy on the grid and generate roughly $700,000 to $1.5 million for Outagamie County.
seehafernews.com
Ronald William Gadzinski
Ronald William Gadzinski, age 79, of Manitowoc, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. Visitation hours are Friday, August 19, 2022 from 9:00-11:30 at St. Francis of Assisi-Grand Site (1416 Grand Avenue) Manitowoc, WI. Cremation has taken place and a Funeral Service will be...
waupacanow.com
New London may raise fines for uncut grass
Public Works recommends changing noxious weeds rules. The Board of Public Works voted Aug. 1 to recommend amending the municipal ordinance regulating how the city of New London enforces the height of grass and weeds. Public Works Director Robert Garske presented his proposed amendment at an earlier meeting. He noted...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay City Officials Discuss How They Plan to Use Their ARPA Funds
The City of Green Bay is looking into how they intend on using their American Rescue Plan Act funds. The City received over $23.5 million from the COVID relief program, and in order to figure out how they wanted to use those funds, the City Council held a special meeting this week to discuss it.
seehafernews.com
Crews Battling House Fire in Sheboygan
Firefighters in Sheboygan were called to a house fire early this morning. According to Fire Department reports, the fire was reported just after 5:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Heavy smoke and flames were reported on the West side of the building. Crews arrived and determined that...
seehafernews.com
The Discovery of Sputnik IV, A Piece of Manitowoc History
The following article was researched and written by Jeff Seidl. While on squad car patrol September 5, 1962, at 5:45 A.M. Officers Marvin Bauch and Ronald Rusboldt spotted what they thought was crumpled cardboard in the road of the 600 block of N. 8th Street. While passing the area again at 6:45 A.M. the object was still there, and they could see it was metal and stopped to move it. It was too hot to handle, so they used their feet to shove it to the curb. At the time, they thought it was slag from one of the local foundries which had fallen off the truck on the way to disposal. Passing the area again at 8:00 A.M., they stopped again and looked at the metal and it was still warm1.
Comments / 0