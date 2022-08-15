Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cheeseburger Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FSurprise, AZ
New BBQ Joint Now OpenGreyson FChandler, AZ
Head coach Rick Schantz out at Phoenix Rising after five yearsJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Longtime Restaurant Forced to Close By LandlordGreyson FChandler, AZ
Save Big At the Pump, Plus New Food Options at Local Gas StationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
azbigmedia.com
ASU MIX Center brings media students to Downtown Mesa
After two and a half years of construction and a $100 million investment by Mesa and ASU, the City and downtown businesses welcome students to ASU’s Media and Immersive eXperience Center (MIX), 50 N. Centennial Way. The state-of-the-art facility opening to hundreds of students in film, video production and digital technology this week will have a tremendous economic impact in downtown. Direct revenue to the City from ASU is estimated to be $7.45 million annually, while indirect economic activity is expected to generate an estimated $9.18 million yearly.
azbigmedia.com
Meta Mesa Data Center launches training program
Meta and DPR Construction have partnered to bring Hardhat in Hand, Meta’s nationwide skilled trades training program, to Meta’s Mesa Data Center. This paid, eight-week program focuses on recruiting new people to the construction trades and providing participants with fundamental knowledge relevant to all construction and skilled trade occupations. Hardhat in Hand is run in partnership with the Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) and the Phoenix-based nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa.
azbigmedia.com
South Mountain Community College completes $13.6M Science Complex
McCarthy Building Companies has completed construction of the $13.6 million, state-of-the-art Science Complex project at South Mountain Community College (SMCC), which includes a new 19,000-square-foot Physical and Life Science building and a complete renovation of two existing buildings. The Science Complex will begin its STEM programs and laboratory sessions in the spring of 2023.
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women: Judge Lynn Toler, Divorce Court and Marriage Boot Camp
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Lynn Toler, TV judge on Divorce Court and Marriage Boot Camp. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale Forum trades for $53.6M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $53.6 million sale of Scottsdale Forum, a 214,000-square-foot, Class A office building in Scottsdale, Arizona. JLL represented the seller, CapRidge Partners, and procured the buyer, Federal Realty Investment Trust. Recently renovated, Scottsdale Forum is a trophy creative office asset that...
azbigmedia.com
AZ BIG Podcast: Jason Barlow talks affordable housing for Habitat for Humanity
The latest episode of the AZ Big Podcast with Michael & Amy has officially dropped. Episode 47’s guest is Jason Barlow, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona who talks about the affordable housing of Habitat for Humanity. The AZ Big Podcast is sponsored by Burch &...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix office market posts healthy Q2
The Greater Phoenix office market posted the highest level of net absorption since the pandemic began. A report released by Colliers in Arizona outlines strong absorption and rental rate increases, despite a rise in sublease availability. Second quarter posted 517,623 square feet of net absorption, bringing the year-to-date total to...
azbigmedia.com
67 acres of land in Mesa sells for $13.9M
The southeast valley is becoming one of the most acquired areas for investors and developers to build more commercial properties. More than half a million people live in the City of Mesa, and it is the third largest city in the State of Arizona. It is no surprise that the city continues to grow, and the East Valley is still booming. Director of Retail Leasing & Sales Investments Rommie Mojahed with SVN in Phoenix represented both sellers in the sale of approximately 67 acres of land on Ellsworth & Pecos Roads for $13.9 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
azbigmedia.com
5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers
The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
azbigmedia.com
Chandler Corporate Industrial Center II breaks ground
DPMG Galveston, LLC, a Phoenix-based company, has started construction on its Chandler Corporate Industrial Center II project in Chandler. The development is planned for completion in first quarter of 2023. “The excellent location of this property in South Chandler offers great convenience to a large demographic of workers,” says Greg...
azbigmedia.com
Edison Midtown ends 6-year pause on construction
On Aug. 8, Ameris Construction celebrated the commencement of construction on Edison Midtown Phase II with a groundbreaking ceremony. The 60-unit multifamily development is located at 3131 North Central Avenue in the heart of the Midtown neighborhood of Phoenix. The development will complete the project along with the existing Edison Midtown Phase I, which opened in 2018. Edison Midtown Phase II is being developed by Tannin Developments.
azbigmedia.com
City of Litchfield Park selling land site for development
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has been engaged by the city of Litchfield Park to market for sale a 7.03-acre, fee-simple development site in the heart of Litchfield Park, which is a historic suburb of Phoenix, Arizona. Zoned for mixed-use and comprising seven lots within Litchfield Square, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
azbigmedia.com
Village at Prasada gets two new restaurants
SimonCRE, a national commercial real estate development and acquisition firm, has released that it has signed two more restaurants, Lou Malnati’s and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, to be added to the Street Fare at Alexandria. Located in the upcoming retail center Village at Prasada, this restaurant hub is centrally located to provide Surprise residents with indoor and outdoor eating opportunities with immense walkability, offering the open-air retail experience that many shoppers want today.
azbigmedia.com
C|303 breaks ground on mile-long Phase 1 along Loop 303
Phoenix-based real estate development firm Merit Partners, along with First Industrial Realty Trust and Diamond Realty Investments, have broken ground on Phase One of C|303, a Class A modern industrial logistics park situated in the heart of metro Phoenix’s Loop 303 industrial corridor. At build-out, the project will occupy one full mile of Loop 303 frontage.
Comments / 0