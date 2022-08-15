Read full article on original website
Post Podcast: Make a Wish to host gala in Kearney
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by Courtney from Make a Wish Nebraska to talk about their Evening of Wishes: When the Stars Align fundraiser coming up on Aug. 18 in Kearney.
Airplane makes emergency landing on road in Buffalo County
KEARNEY, Neb.-Authorities said a pilot was uninjured after making an emergency landing on a Buffalo County road. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said at around 3:57 p.m., on Friday, deputies received a report of an airplane on a county road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave., northwest of Kearney.
Post Podcast: Livin’ Out Loud Tour returns to Gothenburg
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by Jodi from Livin' Out Loud. The event, which draws thousands of people, features major contemporary Christian artists and will take place this weekend. Listen and visit www.livinoutloud.org for more information.
