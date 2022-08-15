Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TASD starts school year with extra safety measures
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Arkansas ISD students who headed back to school on Wednesday returned to extra security measures. The district says they are taking extra precautions in the new school year to ensure the safety of their students. “We have a security officer on every single campus, so when parents drive in, they’re going […]
KSLA
School bells ring in Texarkana, Arkansas
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Summer vacation is over for students, faculty members and staffers in Texarkana, Arkansas. Wednesday (Aug. 17) marked the first day of the school year, and teachers and kids returned with smiling faces. “We are expecting a great year,” said Becky Kesler, superintendent of Texarkana, Arkansas,...
KSLA
Candidate for Ark. governor stops in Texarkana
Five finalists were chosen. The City has this meeting every year, building healthcare plans for active and retired employees. The clinic says they expect an influx due to the Hope Medical Group relocating. Texarkana, Ark. students head back to school. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. School leaders estimate that around...
hopeprescott.com
Applications sought for single parent scholarships
HOPE — On Aug. 15 Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, began accepting scholarship applications for the Spring 2023 semester at aspsf.org/applynow. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15. ASPSF awards scholarships up to $1,200 to eligible single parents living in Arkansas or Bowie County, Texas, who are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hopeprescott.com
Leslie Anderson Trammel, Jr.
Mr. Leslie Anderson Trammel, Jr. 76, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on the afternoon of July 29, 2022 in a Las Vegas Nevada hospital. Mr. Trammel loved life and enjoyed everyday of it. He was born on September 5, 1945, to the late Mr....
KSLA
Chris Jones, Arkansas Democratic candidate for governor, campaigns in Miller County
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — “Walk a Mile in Your Shoes.”. That’s what Chris Jones, Arkansas Democratic candidate for governor, brought to Miller County on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Jones is traveling the state, walking at least a mile in each of its 75 counties. KSLA News 12 caught...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, August 16, 2022: The business side
We don’t write much about the business side of operations at magnoliareporter.com. There’s evidence that some readers and businesses fail to appreciate our reach. We’ve been working at this for 12 years, which means that a considerable number of people are familiar with magnoliareporter.com and what we do. We know this is true because we continue to receive advertising inquiries from farther and farther afield. More people in places like Lewisville, Camden and El Dorado want to make our readers – and people in their own communities – aware of what’s happening. How many times is the magnoliareporter.com website visited on a given day? We’re fond of telling the story that during our first full month of operation in May 2010, we had exactly 10,500 visitors – an average of 338 visits a day. And we thought that was outstanding. Twelve years later, 10,500 visitors is a slow day. We’re not going to reveal our exact figures because that’s proprietary information. But we can say that during the past 30 days, only four days saw our website have fewer than 10,000 visitors. There were 11 days with more than 15,000 visitors. We had four days with more than 20,000 visitors. On Monday, our website was visited 13,392 times – not the best day, not the worst, but still about 2,000 more visits than the number of people who live in Magnolia. In addition to our news coverage, people are also looking at our advertising. That’s how we make money and pay our bills. Our business clients pay us set monthly amount to have display advertising on our website. The more readers we have, the more frequently those ads are seen. Our content management system tells us how many times every ad is loaded onto an electronic device and could be seen by a visitor. These numbers vary from client to client based on what we’ve contracted to do for them. But the bottom line is that their ads are seen tens of thousands of times monthly. This brings us to our pitch. If there’s another media operation that wants you to advertise on its website, ask pertinent questions. How many impressions is your ad likely to receive? Can they tell you the clickthrough rate of your ad? How many people actually look at their website? Do people have to pay for a subscription to see their site, or is the news free to everyone? Finally, where does the money you pay for web advertising go? Does it support local people, or does it go into the coffers of a distant media company that has sliced its local resources and operations to the bone? We’ve been free to our readers for 12 years. Our advertising rates are the same today as they were in 2010. So long as our advertising client and readership base continues its steady growth, there’s no need to raise rates. We may eventually raise revenue from different lines of business. But that’s a different issue. We’re growing and we’re here to stay.
KTBS
Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting, win for animal advocates
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting on Monday focused largely on the continual animal control issue by voting on an amendment of the animal ordinance. Texarkana’s animal population continues to grow at an exponential rate with animal shelters overflowing, animals running around unsafely without an...
RELATED PEOPLE
KSLA
Veterans, doctors excited about new VA clinic opening in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Access to medical and mental health treatments for Texarkana area veterans has improved with the opening of a new clinic in Texarkana. “We are ten years in the making. We started planning about ten years ago,” said Dr. Charles Jordan. Monday, Aug. 15 marked the...
hopeprescott.com
Hope City Board
The Hope City Board met Tuesday for their second meeting of August. After the prayer and pledge the board moved into the agenda items. First up was a proposed rezoning ordinance for property on Rocky Mound Road. The Planning and Zoning Commission heard a request to rezone some property on Rocky Mound Road from R-2 to I-2 (light industrial). Tyson is requesting the change. The land currently houses the Tyson Hatchery. City Manager Catherine Cook said there have been questions about a creek which might be affected. It has been determined the creek flows away from Emerald Village and the Pinecrest/Dodd Street neighborhood. Also, questions about wastewater were answered. The P & Z Commission voted to recommend the zoning change. Cook also discussed how the lift station is working and noted the lines had been smoke tested. Discussion ensued. Mike Davis of Tyson spoke. He noted when evaluating a new site for a hatchery they realized the zoning needed to be updated. City Attorney Randy Wright read the ordinance out loud. The board approved the ordinance and the emergency clause.
44-year-old mystery of “Bobo Shinn” still haunts small Arkansas city
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— Mary Shinn, affectionately known as “Bobo” of Magnolia, Arkansas was a 25-year-old art teacher who dabbled in real estate. On July 20, 1978, she told friends she was going to show a house she’d renovated to a man who responded to her ad in the paper. Little did they know, that would […]
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Land sales figure in major August transactions
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded July 23-August 9, 2022 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes three land sales,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texarkana AR Residents Could be Fined With New City Pet Ordinance
Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
Shreveport Mayor Made Same “Error” on Senate Qualifying Form
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is awaiting a decision from the State Supreme Court on his ability to run for re-election as Mayor. Earlier this month, Caddo District Court Judge Brady O'Callaghan ruled Perkins was not qualified to run for re-election because he listed the wrong address on his election paperwork when he signed up at the Clerk of Court's Office.
hopeprescott.com
David Lyle Porterfield
David Lyle Porterfield – dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend – passed away at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, TX on Sunday, August 14, 2022. David was born to James Herald “Pod” and Lenna Jones Porterfield in Hope, AR on January 19, 1945. He graduated as a star football player from Hope High School in 1963 before attending Henderson University. At Henderson University, David met his wife Janis, and graduated in 1967. He then started a long career in multiple professions that was highlighted by spending the last 20 years as Hempstead County Bailiff and as an ordained Episcopal Priest for Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church in Hope, AR.
txktoday.com
Jury Selection Complete In Fetal Abduction Case
NEW BOSTON, Texas–Six men and six women have been selected to decide the fate of a woman accused of murdering a pregnant friend and taking her unborn child in October 2020. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, also known as Taylor Morton, Taylor Waycasey and Taylor Griffin, is facing a possible death sentence if found guilty of capital murder in the Oct. 9, 2020, death of Regan Hancock. Hancock, 21, was found dead in her home in New Boston where she lived with her husband and daughter. Parker allegedly left Hancock’s body in a grisly crime scene after removing her unborn child, according to a probable cause affidavit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hopeprescott.com
Hope Public Schools and Farmers Bank Back to School Bash
Hope Public Schools and Farmers Bank present the 2022 BACK TO SCHOOL BASH! The BASH! will take place on August 25, 2022, from 5pm-8pm in Downtown Hope. Planned activities include bounce houses, a dunk tank and more! There will be hot dogs, snow cones, and plenty to eat! There will also be $3000 in gift card prizes as well! Celebrate Back to School at the BASH!
hopeprescott.com
Sponsors sought for Fall Festival
PRESCOTT – Thursday is the deadline to have your Fall Festival sponsorships in to the Chamber of Commerce to have your sponsorship listed on the festival shirts and other print materials. If you would like to be a 2022 festival sponsor, please contact Jamie at 870-887-2101. We are beyond...
hopeprescott.com
HWL meeting set, closing announced
HOPE – The HWL Commission virtual and in person meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. to listen to the meeting dial 1-312-626-6799, Meeting ID 849 7184 9244, press # for the participant code, then enter the password 275922#. Please place your phone on mute during the meeting.
Win Tickets To ‘The Jordan World Circus’ In Texarkana August 29
How would you like some tickets to the big "Jordan World Circus" coming to Texarkana on August 29th?. The circus is coming to town on Monday, August 29th at 5:30 at the Four States Fairgrounds and you can go for free with just the free Power 95-9 app. All you...
Comments / 0