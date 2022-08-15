ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, IL

wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Wednesday, August 17th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Hunter Carlson, 21, of Braidwood for driving while license...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Morris Man Arrested For Third DUI and Battering Officer

Two felony charges have been filed against Morris man arrested by the Morris Police Department. Douglas Anderson was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer and Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said the 43-year-old Anderson was pulled over for DUI in the area of Illinois Avenue and Wauponsee Street around midnight on August 13th.
MORRIS, IL
walls102.com

Peoria man wanted after fleeing police; striking a deputy with his vehicle

STREATOR – The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert on Wednesday for a suspect they are still searching for who they say struck a deputy with his vehicle and hit a squad car in Streator. Authorities are looking for information on the whereabouts of 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said in a press release that Alexander is suspected in delivery of purported methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and other charges. Another individual was apprehended in the Sylvan Lane area of Streator after a brief foot pursuit. Anyone with any information on the location of Alexander is asked to contact the LaSalle County Sheriff’s office.
STREATOR, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 16th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Soreil Singleton-Hodges, 22, of St. Louis for driving while...
MORRIS, IL
wjol.com

Suspect in Shorewood Bank Robbery Arrested

James A. Houge (Shorewood Police Department) Shorewood Police have announced the arrest of the suspect connected to a Tuesday morning bank robbery at the Shorewood Bank & Trust. The suspect, later identified as 52 year old James Houge of Plainfield, was recognized by an off-duty Joliet officer who recognized him eating at the Joliet McDonald’s at 2220 Rt. 59. The officer has stated that they recognized Houge from a flyer sent out by Shorewood Police. The officer contacted supervisors with the Joliet Police Department and remained on the scene until Joliet and Shorewood officers arrived and set up a perimeter around the restaurant. Houge was taken into custody without incident as he was attempting to leave.
SHOREWOOD, IL
wcsjnews.com

Minooka Man Accused of Possessing Meth & Leading Police on Pursuit

A 36-year-old Minooka man is facing several charges in Will County. Ryan McLean was charged with the Unlawful Possession of meth between 15 and 100 grams, a class one felony and two counts of Aggravated DUI, both class four felonies. He was given a citation for DUI, driving while license...
MINOOKA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Brewer Convicted of 2019 Christmas Day Triple Murders

A Livingston County jury this afternoon convicted a Cullom man on six counts of First Degree Murder. The Livingston County State’s Attorney Office displayed evidence throughout the case that showed 55-year-old Clifford Brewer shot and killed his wife 48-year-old Shirley Brewer, his 27-year-old son Christian Brewer and his neighbor 51-year-old Norman Walker at a house in the 400 block of East Jackson Street in Cullom on Christmas morning in 2019.
CULLOM, IL
WSPY NEWS

St. Charles man dead after serious crash in Kane County

A St. Charles man is dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in unincorporated St. Charles Township in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that nineteen-year-old Kevin White passed away while at a hospital late Tuesday night. The sheriff's office says the crash happened at...
KANE COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Mendota welcomes new part-time police officer

MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department on Monday swore in a new part-time police officer who will be working with the department and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team. Jeremiah Martin of Yorkville took the oath from Police & Fire Commissioner Dave McNally. The 32-year-old previously was a deputy with the Fayette County Texas Sheriff’s Office.
MENDOTA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
DEKALB, IL
wjol.com

Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
NEW LENOX, IL
starvedrock.media

Two Sentenced to Prison from Bureau County

Justice came to 34-year-old Dustin Wrona of Princeton, as Judge James Andreoni sentenced him to six years in prison for his role in a fatal accident last fall. Last September Wrona was driving on Route 6 in Bureau County when his vehicle crashed. His passenger, 62-year-old David Drazkowski of Princeton was killed in the accident. Blood taken from Wrona after the accident showed his blood-alcohol content to be point-one-nine-one. Wrona had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Wrona will have to serve at least 85 percent of his six-year-sentence.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
The Independent Newspapers

Elmhurst Police investigating armed robbery

Elmhurst Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred at the AT&T Store located at 291 N. York Street, Elmhurst. on August 15, 2022 at approximately 6:56 p.m. Just prior to store closing, two offenders entered the store and announced a robbery. One offender displayed a black handgun and...
ELMHURST, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Police Participate in 'Cop on a Rooftop' for Special Olympics Illinois

Police departments throughout Kane County will be taking part in the "Cop on a Rooftop" event, scheduled for August 19. This is a statewide effort by law enforcement to raise money for Illinois Special Olympics. Some of the police departments in Kane County that will participate at the following Dunkin...
KANE COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, August 12th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Miranda Freund, 41, on a Grundy County warrant. She...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies at Cook County Jail over the weekend

COOK COUNTY - A man died Saturday at Cook County Jail, but authorities do not suspect foul play or self-harm. Deon Lee, 30, was in the Division 9 section of the southwest side jail when he became sick around 12:20 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
COOK COUNTY, IL

