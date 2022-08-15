Read full article on original website
Two Area Resident Injured in Maysville Crash
MAYSVILLE, MO – Two area residents were injured in an accident Wednesday evening in DeKalb County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident occurred as 23-year old Sydnee Reese of Maysville pulled into the path of 65-year old Spickard resident Michael Bell as Bell was eastbound on Highway 6 in Maysville.
Livingston County Inmates Transferred Out of DDRJ
CHILLICOTHE, MO – Livingston County detainees previously housed at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg have been transferred to other jails. Sheriff Steve Cox released a statement saying all inmates are now in the Caldwell, Harrison and Randolph County jails. Those who would like to have updates on the location of an inmate can find more information at vinelink.com.
Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash In Clay County
Three people were injured, one of them seriously, in a two vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Clay County. According to the Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 5:41 A.M. Wednesday on southbound U.S. 69 Highway at Sumersette Road in Clay County when a 2014 Ford Escape being driven by 71-year-old Kearney resident Charity D. Adams failed to yield to a 2017 Toyota Tundra being driven by 63-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Patrick M. Burke.
Two injured in crash on Highway 50
A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
ROAD WORK SCHEDULED IN CARROLL, CHARITON COUNTIES
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 8-14. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route E is closed for a bridge...
Pickup totaled in Livingston County crash east of Lock Springs
A Eudora, Kansas man sustained minor injuries as the result of a pickup truck overturning in Livingston County on Tuesday morning, August 16. A private vehicle transported 79-year-old Gary Asher to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The pickup traveled west on Highway 190 before running off the right side of...
Troopers Arrest Liberty Woman on Six Driving Charges in Clay County
Troopers report the arrest of a Liberty woman early Wednesday in Clay County on six driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 21-year-old Jasmine M. Smith around 4:05 Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, committing a lane violation, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended, not having valid insurance, and not wearing a seat belt.
County's oxbow lakes drying up
Lake Contrary has received a lot of attention for its extremely low water levels, and now Sugar and Bean lakes are seeing the same struggle. While not quite as low as Lake Contrary was around late March and April, the other two lakes’ levels are down to around two or three feet.
Carrollton Teen Hurt After Rear-Ending Holt Truck Driver
A Carrollton teen was left with serious injuries Wednesday morning after rear-ending a Holt truck driver in Johnson County. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Holt resident Damon P. Hercules was driving a 1995 International 8100 on westbound U.S. Highway 50 at northwest 361st Road in Johnson County at 7:38 A.M. Wednesday when he slowed to make a left turn into a crossover.
Cameron Man Injured in Clay County Crash Monday Afternoon
A Cameron man suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred on I-35 as a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Cameron resident Timothy S. Sifers headed northbound near mile marker 27.6. Troopers say Sifers struck the towed unit of another northbound...
Woman charged with murder in Livingston County has case certified to Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court
A woman charged in Livingston County with first-degree murder had her case certified to Division One of Circuit Court on August 16th. Online court information shows that 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall is scheduled for arraignment on September 8th. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox previously reported Hall was arrested in Kansas...
Accident in Mount Ayr Results in Arrest of Driver
MOUNT AYR, IA – Ringgold County authorities arrested a Mount Ayr resident on Sunday after an accident inside the city limits. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Department reports 62-year old Tim Wambold of Mount Ayr was northbound on Polk Street around 6:40 pm when he was rear-ended by another northbound vehicle as they approached an intersection. The other vehicle fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Rongey investigation leads officers to Macon County
NEAR ELMER, Mo. — The search for a wanted northeast Missouri murder suspect is ongoing. Multiple law enforcement agencies are still trying to locate Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He is wanted for the July 5, 2022, murder of Stephen Munn, 54, also of Kirksville. Late Monday morning, the...
Swimming not recommended at Watkins Mill Lake due to E. coli levels
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says the E. coli levels at a Missouri lake are higher than normal and swimming is not recommended.
1 taken into custody after high-speed pursuit ends in North Kansas City
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol took a woman into custody Tuesday night after a high-speed pursuit ended in North Kansas City. The pursuit in the Northland lasted about half an hour. The incident began as a stranded motorist call in Clay County shortly before 7...
Milan Man Arrested Monday On Warrant In Statutory Rape Case
A Milan man was arrested earlier this week on multiple warrants including one centered on a statutory rape case. According to an arrest report from Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Milan resident Kenneth D. Pendergraft was arrested Monday evening at 9:20 on an Adair County felony warrant for failing to obey a judges orders in a statutory rape case that involved a person less than 12 years old, a Sullivan County felony warrant for not having a valid drivers license and a pair of Sullivan County traffic warrants.
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
Milan man arrested on rape allegation in Adair County as well as traffic violations
A resident of Milan was arrested Monday night in Sullivan County for an alleged offense in Adair County and traffic violations. Thirty-five-year-old Kenneth Pendergraft was arrested on a felony warrant alleging he had violated the terms of his bond. The Adair County charge was statutory rape in the first degree involving a child who was less than 12 years old at the time, in June of 2020.
Swimming not recommended at two Missouri state beaches
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there were high E. coli concentrations at two state beaches. Officials do not recommend swimming at these two beaches, as of Wednesday, August 17:. Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park -...
The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago
The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.
