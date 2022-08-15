ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Disneyland Magic Key Renewals Opening This Week, All Passes Now Have Blockout Dates

Disneyland Resort will allow renewals for Magic Key passes starting August 18. The Dream Key will not be available and has been replaced by the Inspire pass. All Magic Key passes now have blockout dates, including the top-tier Inspire Key (blocked out between December 21 and January 1). See the full blockout date calendar for each pass tier here. Compare the tier benefits below.
Food Prices Increased Across Disneyland Resort

Get ready to pay more to eat across the Disneyland Resort, as food prices have increased both big and small as of Wednesday. To name just a few examples, over at The Tropical Hideaway in Disneyland, the price of a standard Dole Whip has risen fifty cents, from $5.99 to $6.49. The same increase has hit a bag of potato chips, from $3.49 to $3.99. For something smaller, the price of a side of bao sauce has nearly doubled. from $0.59 to $1.19.
Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders Now Able to Join Renewal Queue, Passes Not Guaranteed

Guests can finally renew their Disneyland Resort Magic Key passes again. The renewal page opened this morning, with guests being put into a queue before being able to renew. The approximate wait time right now is “more than an hour.” According to the queue page, Magic Key pass availability is limited, and being in the queue does not guarantee the ability to renew a Magic Key pass. Once it’s your turn, you have 10 minutes to enter the renewal site.
