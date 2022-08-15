Read full article on original website
Disneyland Resort will allow renewals for Magic Key passes starting August 18. The Dream Key will not be available and has been replaced by the Inspire pass. All Magic Key passes now have blockout dates, including the top-tier Inspire Key (blocked out between December 21 and January 1). See the full blockout date calendar for each pass tier here. Compare the tier benefits below.
