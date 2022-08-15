ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Motley Fool

Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now

DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire."
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Pltr#Ndr
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Occidental Petroleum Expects Its Dividend to Continue Surging

Occidental Petroleum hit a major debt reduction milestone this year. That allowed the company to start returning more cash to shareholders, including significantly boosting its dividend.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Amazon Maven

Amazon Stock: Should You Buy It in August?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report reported better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings release. The news for nearly every single aspect of Amazon’s business was almost too good to be true: The e-commerce segments had nearly zero losses, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) remained a safe profit generator.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Cryptos to Buy Now

Bitcoin and Ethereum are firmly established as keystones of the crypto market's foundation. Polkadot should play a similar role in the next phase of this developing sector's evolution. Keep an eye on these three names (and maybe own some of each) if you want to stay informed about
MARKETS
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Realty Income Corporation (O -1.07%) isn't exactly a
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Walmart's Bouncing Back, but This Warren Buffett Stock Is Doing Even Better

Markets were poised for a quiet open on Tuesday morning.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

You don't need to invest a ton of money to make a significant impact on your long-term financial health. You also don't need to put your money into speculative growth stocks in order to achieve massive returns over time. These three value stocks could turn a $5,000 investment
STOCKS
Motley Fool

What The Merge Might Mean for Your Ethereum Holdings

A dispute in the Ethereum community could trigger a fork and spawn a new asset. Technical risk lies ahead as the road map of upgrades are deployed.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Sea Limited Stock Crashed Tuesday Morning

Perhaps of greater concern to investors, the company suspended its full-year guidance.
STOCKS

