The latest breakfast war is being fought over French toast sticks. On Friday, Burger King began offering three pieces of its French Toast Sticks for free to its loyalty customers, an offer that will last through the end of the month, and it’s no secret as to why: Wendy’s this week began selling its own version of the product, which Burger King has sold since the mid-1980s.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO