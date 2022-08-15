Read full article on original website
Related
How to Get 90-Plus Free Cups of Coffee at Starbucks Each Year by Spending Under $10 a Week
With this method, you could earn nearly $300 worth of free Starbucks coffee a year.
A Starbucks Favorite is Changing (Consumers Won't be Happy)
If it feels like inflation has come for everything you hold dear, you're not alone. Domestic flights are up 47% since January, one in every four marijuana retailers say that they plan to raise prices in the next year, and even fast food is getting pretty expensive. Those daily coffee...
Starbucks' Fall Flavors Are Coming Early To Grocery Stores
Even though much of America is sweating its way through the summertime, fall festivities are right around the corner. Hayrides, sweaters, hearty bowls of soup, and pumpkin spice lattes are the quintessential signs of the season's arrival. The pumpkin spiced latte in particular has become synonymous with Starbucks. Even though...
Starbucks announced that it will be closing stores in these states by the end of this month.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Starbucks is one of the largest and most loved coffee chains in the United States of America. A survey found that nearly 37.8 million Americans visited a Starbucks over the last 30 days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Major changes happening at Starbucks
Starbucks SignPhoto by Marco Paköeningrat (Creative Commons) Big changes are on the horizon for Starbucks. Currently, according toScrapeHero.com, there are 15,467 Starbucks locations in the United States as of the date of publishing. California leads the way with 3,016 locations, which is 19% of all Starbucks locations in America.
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
A 33-year-old who worked at Starbucks for 13 years got fired over a month-old violation. It led to a union walkout and a viral video that has racked up 21 million views on TikTok
A video of the group walkout at Starbucks in Tonawanda, New York, that went viral last week is the most exposure that a union action has received so far, according to Casey Moore, the 25-year-old Starbucks barista who filmed it.
Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?
The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's what Costco workers are actually looking for when they check your receipt at the exit
You've found your supersize pasta bags, the cashier has rung you up, and you're finally out the door — so why are they checking your receipt again?
Starbucks Worker Says She Was Fired for Being 2 Minutes Late: 'No Surprise'
"Surely it will come as no surprise that I have been a union supporter and involved in organizing," said the employee on Saturday.
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022
Earlier this week, reports of the likelihood of further closings of the superchain were widely shared online. The explanations for the potential closings, however, have little to do with underperformance.
Video of Starbucks Staff Walking Out in Protest Viewed Nearly 20M Times
Sam Amato said he was fired from his job of 13 years, alleging it was because he is a union leader.
Albertsons and Safeway Considering Location Closings and Other Sweeping Changes For the Duration of 2022
A strategic review of the long-standing supermarket chains, by parent Albertsons Companies, Inc., is ongoing and expected to lead to business shifts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, SupermarketNews.com, and GroceryDive.com.
Starbucks Rewards Member Shares Coffee Hack
Starbucks is the world's largest coffee chain, with over 18,000 stores in the United States and almost 34,000 stores worldwide. The Seattle-born coffee brand is so popular that it's a part of daily life for many people living in cities and suburbs.
McDonald's responds to claims its burgers are shrinking
We've all heard about chocolate bars getting smaller over the years, but what about burgers?. I know, it had never really crossed my mind either, but there's some people out there who think there is a big conspiracy going on at McDonald's. Rumours began doing the rounds when someone compared...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
As its breakfast business grows, Wendy’s takes aim at Burger King
The latest breakfast war is being fought over French toast sticks. On Friday, Burger King began offering three pieces of its French Toast Sticks for free to its loyalty customers, an offer that will last through the end of the month, and it’s no secret as to why: Wendy’s this week began selling its own version of the product, which Burger King has sold since the mid-1980s.
Meta Looks to Gain Share of Restaurant Sales With WhatsApp Ordering
As tech providers compete to enable the most frictionless restaurant ordering, Meta is throwing its hat into the ring and looking to get in on the revenue opportunity from the rise in digital food sales. The tech giant has invested in Take App, a Singapore-based startup that offers conversational commerce solutions for restaurants and other businesses selling via Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp, according to a TechCrunch report Monday (Aug. 15).
Wendy's Follows McDonald's in Making a Huge Change
Should the modern fast food restaurant even have tables or is it all pick-up windows and screens? That is the question that many modern restaurants have to navigate as they move into a model in which they want people to place more mobile orders. Sometimes the change is as subtle...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
On pumpkin spice, plant-based meat and Milk Bar
Pumpkin spice season comes earlier every year. Why?. This week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast A Deeper Dive features RB Senior Editor Pat Cobe, who joins me to talk about what’s on the menu at fast-food chains. We speak first about the recent news that Taco Bell...
McDonald's Menu Move Targets Wendy's, Burger King
Fast food has always been a reactionary business. McDonald's (MCD) created the Big Mac in response to the success that Burger King had with the Whopper. Pretty much since that happened, when one chain does something, the other chain responds. That's why the menus at McDonald's, Restaurant Brands International's (QSR)...
Comments / 0